The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
OK! Magazine

Did Kate Middleton & Queen Consort Camilla Battle For The Throne Prior To Queen Elizabeth II's Death?

Although the United Nations and the rest of the world welcomed King Charles III, 73, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, to the throne following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, it appears Prince William and Kate Middleton were not too thrilled to do the same. "William and Kate were completely blindsided by the queen's announcement in favor of Charles and Camilla," a source revealed to a news publication.Months ago, the longest-reigning monarch publicly declared it was her “sincere wish” for Camilla to receive the title of Queen Consort when her son Charles took over the monarchy as King.'IT WAS AWKWARD': PRINCE HARRY...
Fox News

Who owns Windsor Castle? The history of the royal residence where Queen Elizabeth II was put to rest

For nearly a millennium, Windsor Castle has been the home of the British royal family and is the oldest inhabited castle in the world. Queen Elizabeth II, during her 70-year reign as Britain's longest-serving monarch, used the castle as one of her official residences. Outside of living quarters, Windsor Castle also has been used for ceremonial purposes, such as hosting heads of state.
GMA

Royal family releases new photo of Queen Elizabeth II after funeral

Britain's royal family released a previously unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, following her private burial at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle. The photo, shared on the royal family's social media accounts, shows the queen walking through the countryside, holding a walking stick and...
ohmymag.co.uk

King Charles III has an uncanny resemblance to this Royal

Photos have emerged comparing the newly appointed King and his paternal great-grandmother, showing their uncanny resemblance. King Charles III and Princess Victoria of Hesse and by Rhine. King Charles III was born on 14th November 1948 at Buckingham Palace. MyLondon reports that the King’s prominent ears are subject to a...
DoYouRemember?

Palace Shares Final Look At Queen Elizabeth’s Resting Place

Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on September 19, buried alongside her husband Prince Philip. They are now interred in St. George’s Chapel, located in Windsor. Her funeral was highly publicized, followed by a private family ceremony. Buckingham Palace has recently shared a photo showing the final appearance of the space that acts as Queen Elizabeth’s final resting place and the changes made to reflect this.
