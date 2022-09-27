Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Milford Police department mourns death of Deputy Marshal Don McCune
MILFORD, Ind. -- The Milford Police Department announced the death of Deputy Marshal Don McCune on Wednesday. Deputy Marshal McCune suffered a medical episode on Friday, police said. Deputy Marshal McCune had been with the department since July of 2021 and came to the department with 30 years experience in...
max983.net
Plymouth City Council Acts on Amended Ordinance Concerning Elected Officials Salaries
The Plymouth City Council members discussed an ordinance Monday night concerning the salaries for elected officials for 2023. The ordinance addresses salaries of the mayor, clerk-treasurer, and common council. Councilman Don Ecker, Jr. made a motion to amend the ordinance to freeze the salaries of the common council members, and...
max983.net
Court Dates to be Scheduled for Two Former Starke County Sheriff’s Department Detectives Indicted on Charges
Court dates have yet to be set for two former Starke County Sheriff’s Department detectives indicted on charges. Adam Gray, 50, of Knox, and Don Ferguson, 54, of South Bend, were indicted on several charges following a lengthy investigation by the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division Lowell Post.
max983.net
Bremen Town Council Approves Bond Ordinance
The Bremen Town Council reviewed a bond ordinance concerning the construction of a new Wastewater Treatment Facility for approval during their meeting this week. Jeff Rowe from Baker Tilly explained that the ordinance is to authorize the construction of the anticipated Wastewater Treatment Facility, and that the town will seek long-term funding from the State Revolving Fund Loan Program or USDA funding, or a combination of both for the estimated $16.3 million project.
abc57.com
Two injured in crash at U.S. 12, Union Road in Porter Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash at U.S. 12 and Union Road on Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 10:55 a.m., deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area. According to reports, a GMC Yukon was traveling east on...
max983.net
Argos Town Council Discusses Resolution with Norfolk Southern to Close Railroad Crossing
Article submitted by James Master, The Pilot News Managing Editor. The first thing that the Argos Town Council handled at last week’s meeting was the town attorney report. Attorney Derek Jones brought forth a resolution regarding Norfolk Southern and the West Street crossing. He informed the council that he...
abc57.com
Former Starke County detectives indicted in investigation into missing evidence
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. - Two former Starke County Sheriff's Office detectives were indicted by a grand jury on charges of official misconduct and theft following an investigation into missing evidence. A special prosecutor was appointed to the case in September 2021. The indictment was handed down on Monday. Former Detective...
wfft.com
Grand Jury indicts two former Starke County detectives
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A grand jury has issued indictments against two former Starke County Sheriff Deputies after reviewing evidence and hearing testimonies from the Indiana State Police (ISP) detectives. According to authorities, indictments against Adam Gray, 50, of Knox, are four counts of official misconduct, a level 6...
max983.net
Argos Town Council Approves Rezoning Ordinance
The Argos Town Council reviewed a rezoning ordinance last week that pertains to Deerfield Meadows Subdivision. Argos Town Attorney Derek Jones informed the council that this matter was brought up to the Plan Commission prior to that night. The Plan Commission also held a public hearing and passed a resolution regarding this matter, giving the rezoning a favorable recommendation. A public hearing had been scheduled for that night. The ordinance, once passed, would rezone Deerfield Meadows from Heavy Industrial to Residential 2.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne police come upon active shooting Tuesday afternoon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department Gang & Violent Crime Unit was in the area of Gaywood Drive and Senate Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. when an officer saw an adult male shooting into a moving vehicle. The officer detained the subject and found two...
max983.net
Bremen Man Arrested Following Marshall County Accident
A Bremen man was arrested Saturday, September 24 following an accident in the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 in Marshall County. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident involving two vehicles at approximately 10:40 p.m. ET. One of the drivers, identified as 45-year-old Roberto Nava Rea, was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. Police say field sobriety tests were completed and a certified blood draw was done at the Plymouth hospital. The results showed that Rea’s blood alcohol content was three times over the legal limit, according to the report.
max983.net
Marshall County Assessor, Marshall County Coroner Receive Awards
Marshall County Assessor Debbie Dunning and Marshall County Coroner John Grolich were given awards during the recent Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) Conference held in St. Joseph County. Dunning received the 2022 Outstanding County Assessor Award for her contributions made to county government during her four terms as assessor. She...
WANE-TV
Gun found at Fort Wayne school playground
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A gun brought to school by a student was found on the playground of Haley Elementary School Wednesday. According to a letter to families, first grade students found a gun on the playground during recess. The students did not touch the gun, the letter said.
max983.net
Argos Woman Arrested on Several Charges Following Marshall County Traffic Stop
An Argos woman was arrested Tuesday, September 27 following a traffic stop in the area of State Road 331 and 2B Road. Bremen Police say 28-year-old Kaila Mishael Tapia was taken into custody on preliminary charges of driving while suspended, possession of paraphernalia, identity deception, possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, and possession of methamphetamine.
WNDU
Three Elkhart police officers honored
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Three Elkhart city police officers stood front and center before the Police Merit Commission on Monday after being lauded for saving lives and one sergeant’s meticulous work on a 2002 cold case. Chief Kris Seymore awarded commendations to Sgt. Greg Harder, Cpl. Brian Davis, and...
abc57.com
Dowagiac Police investigate alarming comments made on social media
DOWAGIAC, Mich. - The Dowagiac Police Department is investigating alarming comments made by a high school student on social media, according to a letter from Dowagiac Union Schools Superintendent Jonathan M. Whan. According to the letter, the school corporation learned Wednesday of the alarming comments made on social media. The...
95.3 MNC
Man found with handgun at Goshen Taco Bell
A man was found with a handgun at a Goshen Taco Bell. It happened on Friday, September 23 at 4:47 p.m., when officers were called to the Taco Bell on 701 W Pike Street, on reports of a man slumped over in a vehicle. When they arrived, they found the...
wbiw.com
Logansport man arrested on child molestation charges
LOGANSPORT – Tuesday, a criminal investigation by Indiana State Police Detective Wendell Beachy resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old Justin R Bault, 40, of Logansport. Bault was arrested during a traffic stop on State Road 25 and Cass County Road 350 North when troopers served him with a Cass County arrest warrant alleging criminal charges for three counts of child molestation and a single count of child exploitation.
22 WSBT
Warsaw schools catch 68 stop arm violations in 1st month
It’s no longer a friendly reminder. Drivers must stop when they see stopped school buses with their flashing lights on. In just 28 days since school resumed, drivers in Warsaw have been caught 68 different times passing a school bus with its stop arm out. 68 instances just the...
WNDU
Mishawaka Police investigating armed robbery at 1st Source Bank
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery took place at a bank on the city’s far east side Tuesday afternoon. Police were called around 1 p.m. to the 1st Source Bank in the 4700 block of Lincoln Way East. The suspect, who...
