Read full article on original website
Related
max983.net
Argos Woman Arrested on Several Charges Following Marshall County Traffic Stop
An Argos woman was arrested Tuesday, September 27 following a traffic stop in the area of State Road 331 and 2B Road. Bremen Police say 28-year-old Kaila Mishael Tapia was taken into custody on preliminary charges of driving while suspended, possession of paraphernalia, identity deception, possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, and possession of methamphetamine.
Fox 59
Logansport man arrested after child molestation investigation
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A rural Logansport man faces charges after police say he molested two girls. The Indiana State Police said the arrest came after an investigation that began in August. Detectives with the Indiana State Police said they learned that two girls had possibly been molested by Justin Bault in Cass County.
abc57.com
Milford Police department mourns death of Deputy Marshal Don McCune
MILFORD, Ind. -- The Milford Police Department announced the death of Deputy Marshal Don McCune on Wednesday. Deputy Marshal McCune suffered a medical episode on Friday, police said. Deputy Marshal McCune had been with the department since July of 2021 and came to the department with 30 years experience in...
Former Starke County deputies charged in missing evidence case
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A grand jury has indicted two former Starke County Sheriff’s Department detectives in connection to a case involving missing evidence. According to the Indiana State Police, Adam Gray, 50, of Knox and Don Ferguson, 54, of South Bend have turned themselves in at the Starke County Jail. Gray is being charged […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hometownnewsnow.com
Identity Theft in Car Purchase Triggers Chase
(La Porte, IN) - It appears identity theft was involved in a high-speed chase ending with a crash in La Porte over the weekend. Charged with fraud and other counts like resisting law enforcement is 29-year-old Anteis Robinson. According to court documents, Robinson came to the area on Saturday from Indianapolis.
max983.net
Court Dates to be Scheduled for Two Former Starke County Sheriff’s Department Detectives Indicted on Charges
Court dates have yet to be set for two former Starke County Sheriff’s Department detectives indicted on charges. Adam Gray, 50, of Knox, and Don Ferguson, 54, of South Bend, were indicted on several charges following a lengthy investigation by the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division Lowell Post.
abc57.com
Two injured in crash at U.S. 12, Union Road in Porter Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash at U.S. 12 and Union Road on Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 10:55 a.m., deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area. According to reports, a GMC Yukon was traveling east on...
abc57.com
Former Starke County detectives indicted in investigation into missing evidence
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. - Two former Starke County Sheriff's Office detectives were indicted by a grand jury on charges of official misconduct and theft following an investigation into missing evidence. A special prosecutor was appointed to the case in September 2021. The indictment was handed down on Monday. Former Detective...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Granger man accused of methamphetamine possession, resisting law enforcement
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A Granger man was arrested on numerous charges, including possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement, on Saturday, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. Andrew Blasko, 40, was booked on the following charges:. Possession of a syringe. Resisting law enforcement w/vehicle. Possession of...
hometownnewsnow.com
Traffic Stop Turns into Heroin Bust
(La Porte County, IN) - A La Porte man was allegedly found with heroin during a traffic stop. Ryan Oberholtzer, 37, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 6 Felony Possession of a Narcotic Drug. According to court documents, a La Porte County Police officer on September 19...
WNDU
Mishawaka Police investigating armed robbery at 1st Source Bank
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery took place at a bank on the city’s far east side Tuesday afternoon. Police were called around 1 p.m. to the 1st Source Bank in the 4700 block of Lincoln Way East. The suspect, who...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating deadly shooting on the south side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police is investigating a shooting that happened near the 2100 block of S. Michigan Street, near the intersection of Fox Street, just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Police tell ABC57 that one victim is dead. "They will be working on trying to figure what...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a residence on Indiana Avenue on Sunday. At 6:09 a.m., an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at a residence in the 500 block of West Indiana Avenue for a call about an individual who was believed to be deceased at the home.
inkfreenews.com
Argos Man Sentenced After Battering Woman, Children
WARSAW — An Argos man will serve one year in prison and three years on probation after battering a woman and her children. Logan Ryan Neidlinger, 26, 322 W. Walnut St., Argos, was charged with two counts of domestic battery with bodily injury to a person under 14, both level 5 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. Two additional criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka Police searching for 1st Source Bank robbery suspect
Police in Mishawaka are still looking for the man they say robbed a 1st Source Bank branch. The heist happened around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sep. 27, at the branch in the 4700 block of Lincoln Way East. The suspect, who ran off, is described as black, around 6 feet...
abc57.com
Dowagiac Police investigate alarming comments made on social media
DOWAGIAC, Mich. - The Dowagiac Police Department is investigating alarming comments made by a high school student on social media, according to a letter from Dowagiac Union Schools Superintendent Jonathan M. Whan. According to the letter, the school corporation learned Wednesday of the alarming comments made on social media. The...
abc57.com
One injured in crash involving semi on U.S. 131
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 131 Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 12:33 p.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 131 and Garber Road for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of a...
WNDU
Police: Driver says sun’s glare blinded him in crash that killed Bethany Christian Schools staff member
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The sun’s glare apparently blinded the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a staff member at Bethany Christian Schools Monday morning. That’s according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News. A police report says the driver, a 42-year-old Goshen man, was in the student drop-off area of the school’s parking lot when his view was blocked by the sun.
inkfreenews.com
Two Meth Cases Leads To Prison Sentence
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was sentenced to six and a half years in prison on charges from two cases in Kosciusko Circuit Court Monday, Sept. 26. Kyle James Gilson, 31, 1018 Pike Shore Drive, Warsaw, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony, in one case.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart McDonald’s robbery
Elkhart Police are investigating a McDonald’s robbery. It happened Sunday, September 25, at 9:30 p.m., when police were called to the 3400 block of S. Main Street on s report of a robbery. An employee says that a man came to the drive thru, pointed a gun, and demanded...
Comments / 1