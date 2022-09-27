Read full article on original website
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Rain persists into Wednesday — Here’s when it dries up
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Damp and chilly tonight with a few lingering showers this evening, mainly closer to the shoreline. A bit of a lull overnight with mostly cloudy skies as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s. More rain is expected through the day tomorrow, although it’ll be...
Lake Effect Rain continues, may be heavy at times
Lake Effect Rain Showers will continue Tuesday across the Primary and Secondary Snow Belts of Northern Ohio, according to Power of 5 Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson.
FORECAST: Still tracking Lake Effect RAIN with flooding possible
CLEVELAND — FLOOD WATCH for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties until Wednesday morning. Plan for rain. Especially along the lakeshore. Lake enhanced, HEAVY rain likely with flooding possible. Water spouts, thunder and hail are also likely with stronger storms coming off the lake Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday. Make sure you're giving yourself extra time to get from point A to B thru mid-week. This system should start pulling out of the area Wednesday night. With that, the rain should pull out also. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will range between 55 & 60 degrees. That means, You will need, not only the rain gear, but the fall jackets as well.
Spotty lake effect rain lingers through tonight; 1st frost of season for some Thursday night
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Flood Watch has been allowed to expire for all of our northeast Ohio counties. The flooding threat has significantly diminished. However, a few spotty lake effect rain showers and storms remain possible tonight. Lake effect cloud cover will also linger. Temperatures will remain below normal...
Tuesday clickable weather
Flood Watch: Ashtabula Inland County, Ashtabula Lakeshore County, Cuyahoga County, Geauga County, Lake County. With the slow, training showers (storms), 2-4″ of rainfall is possible through Wednesday morning for parts of the shoreline east into Lake County. A Flood Watch is in place for Lake, Geauga, Cuyahoga and Ashtabula County through Wednesday morning.
Persistent rainfall is causing flooding concerns
The ground is saturated in parts of northeast Ohio from soaking weekend rain. Parts of northeast Ohio have already seen 3 inches of rainfall. Periods of heavy rain are possible through Wednesday. Practice flood safety. It's also blustery and cooler. The wet ground would be okay if more heavy downpours...
FORECAST: Heavy rain and flood watches for parts of Northeast Ohio
Flood Watches issued for multiple counties ahead of several days of wet weather
The NWS has issued Flood Watches and special weather statements for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio as on-and-off showers and storms are expected to bring hefty rainfall totals to the area.
Heavy flooding closes parts of west Erie County
In west Erie County, flooding resulted in a portion of Route 18 between Cross Station Road and Messenger Road being closed. Route 5 near Route 215 had damage from flash flooding and eastbound traffic had to be re-routed. A.F. Dobler Hose and Springfield Volunteer Fire Company also responded to multiple flooded basements with water needing […]
Video: Lake Erie waterspout seen in Lake County
A FOX 8 viewer sent in video after spotting a water spout on Lake Erie Sunday morning.
One Tank Trip: Groovy Plants Ranch
MARENGO, Ohio (WJW) — You don’t have to be crossing the 59th Street Bridge to be feeling groovy. This time on One Tank Trips, we’re taking you to an Ohio plant shop that absolutely sets itself apart. Find out more about the Groovy Plants Ranch, just two...
When to expect first frost, freeze, snowfall in NE Ohio
Find out the average dates for the first freeze, frost and snow for communities across northeast Ohio
Cleveland Hopkins $2B 20-year master plan awaits FAA green light
The announcement of non-stop air service between Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and Dublin, Ireland speaks to the future of travel from the airport as numbers return to pre-pandemic levels.
New market open in Southern Park Mall
According to a press release, 32GO Self-Pay market is digitally managed and will not have associates at the store full-time.
Call to conserve water after fire at local water treatment plant
Wellington residents asked to conserve water after fire at treatment plant.
Fall Bucket List
Fall festivities! If you need ideas for your next autumn adventure, check out the Cleveland Bucket List.
Why a helicopter is flying above Willowick
Residents of Willowick might be wondering why they are seeing a helicopter in the skies above their homes on Friday.
New service announced out of Cleveland Hopkins
An airline is offering a new service out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Traffic Alert: Ramp to I-71 to close
The State Route 303 Ramp to Interstate 71 will be closed for several hours on Tuesday.
Forever Bracelets
Flood Watch: Ashtabula Inland County, Ashtabula Lakeshore County, Cuyahoga County, Geauga County, Lake County. Jewelry made in Cleveland! Oceanne has locations in Pinecrest and Gordon Square.
