Ashtabula County, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Rain persists into Wednesday — Here’s when it dries up

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Damp and chilly tonight with a few lingering showers this evening, mainly closer to the shoreline. A bit of a lull overnight with mostly cloudy skies as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s. More rain is expected through the day tomorrow, although it’ll be...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
newsnet5

FORECAST: Still tracking Lake Effect RAIN with flooding possible

CLEVELAND — FLOOD WATCH for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties until Wednesday morning. Plan for rain. Especially along the lakeshore. Lake enhanced, HEAVY rain likely with flooding possible. Water spouts, thunder and hail are also likely with stronger storms coming off the lake Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday. Make sure you're giving yourself extra time to get from point A to B thru mid-week. This system should start pulling out of the area Wednesday night. With that, the rain should pull out also. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will range between 55 & 60 degrees. That means, You will need, not only the rain gear, but the fall jackets as well.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Tuesday clickable weather

Flood Watch: Ashtabula Inland County, Ashtabula Lakeshore County, Cuyahoga County, Geauga County, Lake County. With the slow, training showers (storms), 2-4″ of rainfall is possible through Wednesday morning for parts of the shoreline east into Lake County. A Flood Watch is in place for Lake, Geauga, Cuyahoga and Ashtabula County through Wednesday morning.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Persistent rainfall is causing flooding concerns

The ground is saturated in parts of northeast Ohio from soaking weekend rain. Parts of northeast Ohio have already seen 3 inches of rainfall. Periods of heavy rain are possible through Wednesday. Practice flood safety. It's also blustery and cooler. The wet ground would be okay if more heavy downpours...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
newsnet5

FORECAST: Heavy rain and flood watches for parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — FLOOD WATCH for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties until Wednesday morning. Plan for rain. Especially along the lakeshore. Lake enhanced, HEAVY rain likely with flooding possible. Water spouts, thunder and hail are also likely with stronger storms coming off the lake Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday. Make sure you're giving yourself extra time to get from point A to B thru mid-week. This system should start pulling out of the area Wednesday night. With that, the rain should pull out also. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will range between 55 & 60 degrees. That means, You will need, not only the rain gear, but the fall jackets as well.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
YourErie

Heavy flooding closes parts of west Erie County

In west Erie County, flooding resulted in a portion of Route 18 between Cross Station Road and Messenger Road being closed. Route 5 near Route 215 had damage from flash flooding and eastbound traffic had to be re-routed. A.F. Dobler Hose and Springfield Volunteer Fire Company also responded to multiple flooded basements with water needing […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland News - Fox 8

CLEVELAND, OH

