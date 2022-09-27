Read full article on original website
Nashville Scene
The National College Housing Crisis Looks a Little Different at TSU
Chandler Holt wasn’t expecting to live in a Best Western the first semester of her sophomore year at Tennessee State University. But two-and-a-half years into these “unprecedented times” of ours, perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that things still aren’t back to normal. Holt, who...
Nashville Scene
Former EventWorks Employees Allege ‘Coercive Rules,’ Unjust Firing
Seven women rallied outside EventWorks Rentals’ Nashville location Monday morning to demand the large rental provider give them their jobs back. EventWorks is the largest event rental provider in the Southeast, reportedly supplying approximately 20,000 events per year. With their services spanning five states and seven cities, EventWorks arrived in Nashville in 2017 when they merged with a company previously named Music City Tents.
Nashville Scene
MNPS Shares Plans to Address Student Absenteeism
September’s second Metro Nashville Public Schools board meeting on Tuesday was a relatively short one that provided housekeeping updates regarding COVID-19 and human resource matters. Director of Schools Adrienne Battle also discussed MNPS’ student attendance goals and strategies. Awards and Recognition. Battle started off the meeting by recognizing...
Nashville Scene
Lambchop’s Kurt Wagner Headed North to Write The Bible
I last caught up with Kurt Wagner on the Scene’s behalf in 2019, getting the lowdown on Lambchop’s then-new album This (is what I wanted to tell you). Quarantine did nothing to dull the iconoclastic Nashville singer, songwriter and bandleader’s edge. The Bible, out Friday via the band’s longtime home Merge Records, is Lambchop’s third release since then, following a 2020 covers collection called Trip and last year’s piano-via-guitar-driven Showtunes.
Nashville Scene
Town & Country: Dining in the Delta
Beach or mountains? Sand or snow? Weekend getaways often involve picking one vibe simply because changing locations mid-trip wastes time. That’s where Nashville’s location in our region delivers. Since we’re smack in the center of the Southeast, we’re surrounded by dozens of cities and towns that you can mix and match for the perfect town-and-country getaway. Hit Chattanooga and Monteagle, or Knoxville and the Great Smoky Mountains. Or if you’re willing to drive a little further — about four-and-a-half hours — eat your way through the Mississippi Delta with a Clarksdale-Oxford combo.
Nashville Scene
Crawl Space: October 2022
Lydia Moyer and Sam Lavigne’s Electioneering exhibition opens at Unrequited Leisure on Saturday night, and runs through Nov. 9, the day after Election Day. The show’s title — and its timing on the fall art calendar — are no accident. Electioneering aims to highlight, interrogate and ultimately satirize the aesthetics of contemporary American political advertising. It’s a diabolical art form unto itself that developed alongside midcentury television technology and into the endless loop of the 24-hour cable news cycle before oozing onto the doomscroll of the social apps on our mobile devices. Moyer’s work generally focuses on an individual response to contemporary social, political and environmental crises, and Lavigne’s art is preoccupied with data, surveillance and policing.
Nashville Scene
Committee Reconvenes to Consider Tax-Increment Finacing
Consultants hired by the Metro Development and Housing Agency shared new findings about the city’s development districts at a specially convened meeting of Metro’s Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Study and Formulating Committee on Tuesday. The powerful real estate tool, in which the city helps finance private development, coincided...
Nashville Scene
Two Upcoming Events Will Celebrate Women in Whiskey
It’s great to see that women are finally making strides in the world of whiskey, emerging as important members of distilling, blending and tasting teams at both small and large companies. Still, the spotlight doesn’t shine as brightly as it probably should, so I’m always grateful to see it when these talented ladies receive extra attention.
