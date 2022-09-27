Lydia Moyer and Sam Lavigne’s Electioneering exhibition opens at Unrequited Leisure on Saturday night, and runs through Nov. 9, the day after Election Day. The show’s title — and its timing on the fall art calendar — are no accident. Electioneering aims to highlight, interrogate and ultimately satirize the aesthetics of contemporary American political advertising. It’s a diabolical art form unto itself that developed alongside midcentury television technology and into the endless loop of the 24-hour cable news cycle before oozing onto the doomscroll of the social apps on our mobile devices. Moyer’s work generally focuses on an individual response to contemporary social, political and environmental crises, and Lavigne’s art is preoccupied with data, surveillance and policing.

