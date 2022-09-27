Read full article on original website
Michigan basketball names three captains for 2022-23 season
Juwan Howard values experience, and made it clear with his captains for the 2022-23 Michigan men’s basketball season. Michigan’s three longest-tenured players will serve as captains: juniors Hunter Dickinson, Jace Howard, and Terrance Williams II. Michigan has no seniors on the roster and its two graduate students are...
Big Ten picks: MLive’s predictions for Michigan-Iowa, Michigan State-Maryland
Ryan Zuke: 19-26 But we’re done now with those hard-to-predict non-conference matchups and on to the meat of the Big Ten schedule with seven games on this week’s slate:. TV: BTN | Fubo (7-day free trial) | Hulu + Live TV | Sling | YouTube TV. Line: Wisconsin...
Michigan State football vs. Maryland prediction and odds: Saturday, 10/1
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans were blanked by the #21 Minnesota Golden Gophers 34-7 last weekend, and our experts had Minnesota -2.5 as their...
Hidden yardage makes Michigan one of the most complete teams in football
ANN ARBOR -- A punt block. A perfect 26 for 26 on extra points. A punt return for a touchdown. A fumble recovery on a kickoff. Michigan’s offense has scored the most points in the country. The defense hasn’t missed a beat despite losing last season’s stars. But it’s the special teams play that has made Michigan one of the most complete teams in college football.
Tom Izzo’s back for his 28th season at Michigan State but his two longtime assistants aren’t
As he enters his 28th season as the head coach at Michigan State, Tom Izzo says he has no immediate plans of stepping down, even if he has concerns about the direction of college basketball. “I’m definitely not thinking anything in the near future,” Izzo said on Monday.
2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list heading into Week 6
Caledonia is 5-0 and averaging 48.2 points per game. While a lot factors into that, senior quarterback Mason McKenzie plays a big role in the Fighting Scots’ success this season. McKenzie joins the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list this week after a seven-touchdown effort in Week 5. With a total of 22 touchdowns already this season, McKenzie is a legit contender for the state’s top individual award.
Top teams hold serve in latest Michigan high school volleyball rankings
Michigan’s high school volleyball playoffs are one month away, and at this point in the season, the top teams are gearing up for a run toward Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena. The Cereal City will host the state semifinals and championship matches for the 16th consecutive year, and many of the teams favored to get there are frequent visitors to the season’s final weekend.
Trending up: here are the football teams in the Jackson area heading in the right direction
As we approach the stretch run of the high school football season, some teams are looking up while others have faced a few road blocks along the way. Here are the teams in the Jackson area that are trending up at the moment. Western (3-2, 2-1 Interstate 8) The Panthers...
Cast a vote for Athlete of the Week in the Jackson area for Sept. 21-27
JACKSON -- From the soccer fields to the volleyball courts to the cross country courses and everywhere in between, there were some big-time performances by athletes in the Jackson area. Here are some of the biggest. Cast a vote now for who you feel deserves to be Athlete of the...
Manchester has voters’ choice for Jackson area’s top helmet
JACKSON -- We asked you who had the best football helmet in the Jackson area and you answered. Out of more than 3,000 votes cast, the helmet of choice was Manchester’s, voters appreciating the maroon and gold with the ‘M’ standing tall on the sides.
Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 6
9. Clarkston (3-2) Clarkston’s rollercoaster ride through a very tough first four games ended with a 35-27 loss to West Bloomfield. The Wolves do have a lighter schedule these next few weeks, but its not like they can go into cruise control in the OAA Red. Oxford awaits on Friday.
Covenant’s ‘Pillars of Light’ shine for impacted lives from COVID
Covenant’s ‘Pillars of Light’ shine for impacted lives from COVID. A view of the lights during the ‘Pillars of Light’ event on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at Covenant HealthCare located at 700 Cooper in Saginaw. The Covenant staff offered words of reflection for people who have struggled during the pandemic. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo.
New fire training facility coming to Flint
Firefighter Collin Diekman speaks about his experience in the program during the groundbreaking of a new fire training center at the Genesee Career Institute in Flint on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo. 7 / 14. New fire training facility coming to Flint. Firefighter Collin Diekman speaks...
