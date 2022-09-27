Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLive.com
Big Ten picks: MLive’s predictions for Michigan-Iowa, Michigan State-Maryland
Ryan Zuke: 19-26 But we’re done now with those hard-to-predict non-conference matchups and on to the meat of the Big Ten schedule with seven games on this week’s slate:. TV: BTN | Fubo (7-day free trial) | Hulu + Live TV | Sling | YouTube TV. Line: Wisconsin...
MLive.com
Michigan State football vs. Maryland prediction and odds: Saturday, 10/1
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans were blanked by the #21 Minnesota Golden Gophers 34-7 last weekend, and our experts had Minnesota -2.5 as their...
MLive.com
Scottie Hazelton says Michigan State’s defense isn’t ‘super far away,’ just needs to fix details
EAST LANSING – With a 52-0 win against Akron three weeks ago, Michigan State picked up the first shutout since Mel Tucker took over the program in 2020. In the two games since, the Spartans (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) have been shredded on defense while suffering back-to-back losses to Washington and Minnesota. They gave up 73 points combined and allowed more than 500 yards of total offense in each of the double-digit defeats.
MLive.com
Hidden yardage makes Michigan one of the most complete teams in football
ANN ARBOR -- A punt block. A perfect 26 for 26 on extra points. A punt return for a touchdown. A fumble recovery on a kickoff. Michigan’s offense has scored the most points in the country. The defense hasn’t missed a beat despite losing last season’s stars. But it’s the special teams play that has made Michigan one of the most complete teams in college football.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Michigan State QB Payton Thorne tunes out the noise amid rocky start to season
EAST LANSING – Don’t bother sending Payton Thorne your thoughts via social media about his recent performances as Michigan State’s quarterback. He probably won’t see them. And if he does see them, he won’t pay them much mind. “I don’t pay attention to the noise,”...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball names three captains for 2022-23 season
Juwan Howard values experience, and made it clear with his captains for the 2022-23 Michigan men’s basketball season. Michigan’s three longest-tenured players will serve as captains: juniors Hunter Dickinson, Jace Howard, and Terrance Williams II. Michigan has no seniors on the roster and its two graduate students are...
MLive.com
Tom Izzo’s back for his 28th season at Michigan State but his two longtime assistants aren’t
As he enters his 28th season as the head coach at Michigan State, Tom Izzo says he has no immediate plans of stepping down, even if he has concerns about the direction of college basketball. “I’m definitely not thinking anything in the near future,” Izzo said on Monday.
saturdaytradition.com
CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5
We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Kickoff time set for Ohio State at Michigan State
Michigan State’s run of late afternoon kickoffs will continue. The Spartans (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) host No. 3 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0) on Oct. 8 and the game will start at 4 p.m. and be broadcast by ABC, it was announced Monday afternoon. Michigan State has yet to play...
MLive.com
2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list heading into Week 6
Caledonia is 5-0 and averaging 48.2 points per game. While a lot factors into that, senior quarterback Mason McKenzie plays a big role in the Fighting Scots’ success this season. McKenzie joins the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list this week after a seven-touchdown effort in Week 5. With a total of 22 touchdowns already this season, McKenzie is a legit contender for the state’s top individual award.
MLive.com
Top teams hold serve in latest Michigan high school volleyball rankings
Michigan’s high school volleyball playoffs are one month away, and at this point in the season, the top teams are gearing up for a run toward Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena. The Cereal City will host the state semifinals and championship matches for the 16th consecutive year, and many of the teams favored to get there are frequent visitors to the season’s final weekend.
wkar.org
The MSU football embarrassment against Minnesota and the criticism of head coach Mel Tucker | Current Sports | Sep. 26, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin the MSU football team suffered its second straight loss of the season on Saturday, falling hard to Minnesota. How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for the blowout loss? Should changes be made to the assistant coaching staff? How should Spartan fans adjust their expectations for this team? All of that, and more, on today's show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan’s Top Two Smallest Cities: Which Should Legally Be #1?
First off, there are plenty of villages, hamlets, and towns in Michigan that are smaller than these two places…..but the fact that they’ve been incorporated as cities is the difference. Up first is Number Two: the town that used to be the #1 smallest city in Michigan: Omer,...
MLive.com
Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 6
9. Clarkston (3-2) Clarkston’s rollercoaster ride through a very tough first four games ended with a 35-27 loss to West Bloomfield. The Wolves do have a lighter schedule these next few weeks, but its not like they can go into cruise control in the OAA Red. Oxford awaits on Friday.
MLive.com
Trending up: here are the football teams in the Jackson area heading in the right direction
As we approach the stretch run of the high school football season, some teams are looking up while others have faced a few road blocks along the way. Here are the teams in the Jackson area that are trending up at the moment. Western (3-2, 2-1 Interstate 8) The Panthers...
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Seven Flint-area teams in this week’s Associated Press high school football rankings
FLINT – Seven Flint-area teams are part of this week’s Associated Press high school football rankings. Lapeer (5-0) is ranked No. 9 in Division 1. Swartz Creek (5-0) is honorable mention in Division 2. North Branch (5-0) is No. 10 in Division 4, where Goodrich (4-1) is honorable...
MLive.com
Manchester has voters’ choice for Jackson area’s top helmet
JACKSON -- We asked you who had the best football helmet in the Jackson area and you answered. Out of more than 3,000 votes cast, the helmet of choice was Manchester’s, voters appreciating the maroon and gold with the ‘M’ standing tall on the sides.
MLive.com
Cast a vote for Athlete of the Week in the Jackson area for Sept. 21-27
JACKSON -- From the soccer fields to the volleyball courts to the cross country courses and everywhere in between, there were some big-time performances by athletes in the Jackson area. Here are some of the biggest. Cast a vote now for who you feel deserves to be Athlete of the...
Two affordable Michigan cities make national ‘hottest housing market’ list
The cheapest markets in the nation are heating up, according to Realtor.com’s Hottest Housing Markets. Two Michigan cities landed in the top 20 for housing markets gaining interest among buyers. Monroe came in at No. 7 and Saginaw snuck in at No. 19.
Comments / 0