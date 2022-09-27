Read full article on original website
MLive-Flint Journal readers select their favorite Flint-area high school football helmet
FLINT – The best-looking football helmet in the Flint area belongs to North Branch. So say readers of MLive-The Flint Journal. In our poll asking readers to identify the best-looking helmet, North Branch received 2,518 of the 8,966 votes cast – that’s 28.1 percent – to finish ahead of Genesee, which received 1,925 votes.
MLive.com
Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 6
9. Clarkston (3-2) Clarkston’s rollercoaster ride through a very tough first four games ended with a 35-27 loss to West Bloomfield. The Wolves do have a lighter schedule these next few weeks, but its not like they can go into cruise control in the OAA Red. Oxford awaits on Friday.
Vote for Flint-area football Player of Week 5
FLINT – We’ve got 11 candidates for your consideration as Flint-area football Player of the Week. The poll will remain open until 9 a.m. Sept. 30.
Flint-area football teams trending upward, Power Rankings entering Week 6
FLINT – Here are this week’s Flint-area teams that are trending up after Week 5 as well as the local Power Rankings. Since losing their opener to powerful Frankenmuth, the Martians have won four in a row and allowed 13 points in that stretch. Their 42-7 win last week ended Corunna’s hopes for an unbeaten season. Corunna had posted back-to-back shutouts before losing to Goodrich.
MLive.com
2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list heading into Week 6
Caledonia is 5-0 and averaging 48.2 points per game. While a lot factors into that, senior quarterback Mason McKenzie plays a big role in the Fighting Scots’ success this season. McKenzie joins the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list this week after a seven-touchdown effort in Week 5. With a total of 22 touchdowns already this season, McKenzie is a legit contender for the state’s top individual award.
Caden Saxton of Kearsley’s soccer team voted Flint-area Athlete of the Week
FLINT – Caden Saxton of Kearsley’s soccer team has been voted Flint-area Athlete of the Week for Sept. 12-17. Saxton received 7,942 of the 17,812 votes cast – that’s 44.6 percent – to finish ahead of Kearsley volleyball player Lola Spohn, who received 4,658 votes.
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Bay City commissioner, state representative facing off for new 35th District Senate seat
BAY CITY, MI - A local commissioner is taking on a current state representative for a chance to serve on the State Senate. Democrat Kristen Rivet is running against Republican Annette Glenn for the seat overseeing the newly created 35th District. The new district encompasses communities in Bay, Saginaw and Midland counties.
Hamady girls basketball coach Keith Smith to be honored for winning 400 career games
FLINT – After 21 seasons, Keith Smith was thinking about calling it quits as Hamady’s girls basketball coach. He had achieved everything a high school coach could. Then he got an email from Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan telling Smith they were going to honor him at their annual banquet for passing the 400-victory mark.
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Michigan’s Top Two Smallest Cities: Which Should Legally Be #1?
First off, there are plenty of villages, hamlets, and towns in Michigan that are smaller than these two places…..but the fact that they’ve been incorporated as cities is the difference. Up first is Number Two: the town that used to be the #1 smallest city in Michigan: Omer,...
Detroit Lions trust their new-and-improved wide receiver depth if called upon
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions could be counting on their new-and-improved wide receiver depth with injuries mounting all over the offense. Star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown’s status is very much in the air for this weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. St. Brown missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury. Fellow receiver Josh Reynolds missed with an ankle injury, too. It’s also worth noting running back D’Andre Swift could miss some time with ankle and shoulder injuries.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
Recent high school graduate killed in Macomb County crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MI – A former Macomb Dakota student is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Clinton Township. According to numerous posts online, Keegan Reed, a 2022 Dakota High School graduate who played quarterback on the school’s football team, died in the crash on Cass Avenue near Halsey Boulevard at 5:13 p.m. on Sunday.
wkar.org
The MSU football embarrassment against Minnesota and the criticism of head coach Mel Tucker | Current Sports | Sep. 26, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin the MSU football team suffered its second straight loss of the season on Saturday, falling hard to Minnesota. How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for the blowout loss? Should changes be made to the assistant coaching staff? How should Spartan fans adjust their expectations for this team? All of that, and more, on today's show.
Hydrogen could be critical fuel for trucks, ferries and freighters in Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MICH. – Hydrogen produced from clean energy might become the best future fuel for various types of trucks, long-range ferries, and even freighters on the Great Lakes. Researchers at the University of Michigan studied hydrogen’s potential role in the clean-energy transition away from fossil fuels, exploring ways...
Eugene Pratt to undergo evaluation to determine competency
FLINT, MI – A former school teacher, administrator and coach across multiple Genesee County-area school districts who is accused of sexually assaulting an underage boy will undergo an evaluation to determine his competency and criminal responsibility. Eugene Steven Pratt, 57, appeared before Genesee District Judge Tabitha Marie Marsh Thursday,...
Michigan news anchor was bludgeoned to death with hammer, police say
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 55-year-old man has been charged in the slaying of a Detroit radio news anchor during an attack that also left two children and their mother injured. Arthur Williamson was arraigned Monday in district court in New Baltimore and ordered jailed on murder, assault...
Michigan Basketball trending in wrong direction with key 2023 targets
Isaiah Collier and Papa Kante have been top-tier targets for Michigan basketball in the 2023 recruiting class but things are trending in the wrong direction. It’s hard to believe but it’s officially Michigan basketball season. The Wolverines held their first practice earlier this week and in terms of the 2023 recruiting class, the timing is important.
wcmu.org
About a half-dozen counties in Michigan remain at a high risk for Covid-19
Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals a high risk of COVID infections in seven counties, including Macomb and St. Clair. In those areas, CDC guidelines call for wearing a mask indoors. Twice as many counties were rated a high risk the week before. Wayne, Oakland,...
