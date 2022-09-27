ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 teens arrested, 2 more wanted in connection with West Philadelphia Uber carjacking: Police

By Wakisha Bailey
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two young suspects are under arrest and the search is on for two more following a violent carjacking of an Uber driver in West Philadelphia. Police say the Uber driver was beaten viciously in his face before being robbed.

Now, two juveniles are in custody and the police are searching for two more teens

CBS3 has video of two teenage suspects, 15 and 16 years old, being arrested and placed into the back of a police van.

CBS3 is choosing not to show their faces at this point because they are minors.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, police say the Uber driver was carjacked at 50th Street and Westminister Avenue.

The driver tells police four teenagers approached him and began attacking him before taking off in the Toyota RAV 4.

"Four males pulled him out of his vehicle and began punching him and kicking him and even when he was down on the ground, they continued to punch and kick him," chief inspector Scott Small said. " He actually has a swollen eye that is closed, a broken nose and several broken teeth."

The vehicle was later located on the 3200 block of Mantua Avenue.

Police say the suspects jumped out of the car and officers began chasing the boys on foot for about two blocks before they were apprehended.

The Uber driver was able to identify two of the four individuals.

"We're having a serious carjacking problem here in the city," chief inspector Small said, "and we're seeing a lot of teenagers, and young adults, as perpetrators. Police, especially here in Philadelphia, are making a lot of good quality arrests."

Police are hoping the arrest of the two teenagers will help them locate the other two.

In addition, an officer suffered minor injuries during the chase.

Let's go O.J.
2d ago

Arrest the parents also. Why were they out that late on a school night. If the city were to charge the parents as accomplices and set an example, I bet more parents will start being aware of their kids whereabouts or be willing to put them in placement where they belong.

CBS Philly

