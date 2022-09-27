ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

'Huge Error': Pushback to Artscape being scheduled during Rosh Hashanah in 2023

By WMAR Staff
 2 days ago
After being put on pause for the last three years, Artscape is set to return to Baltimore next year. But some are questioning the new dates for the festival.

Baltimore's Office of Promotion and Arts (BOPA) announced the festival is returning September 13 through the 17 next year.

Typically, the event is in mid-July.

Organizers say they've been working on a new vision for the largest free arts festival in the country.

But some people think the date needs to be changed including council woman, Odette Ramos.

She retweeted a thread about the festival's new date falling during the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, and called it a 'huge error.'

BOPA later acknowledged the conflicting dates, issuing a statement saying they would reconsider and make another announcement on October 20.

"We received comments on the potential dates for 2023 — specifically, that they conflict with the Jewish High Holiday of Rosh Hashanah," BOPA said in a statement. "It is our goal that every event and program that BOPA produces is inclusive of Baltimore’s wonderfully diverse population — art is for everyone, and we want all Baltimoreans to be able to participate fully in the reimagined Artscape. In response to the concerns of our constituents, we are taking another look at the dates for the 2023 festival."

