Pittsburgh, PA

numberfire.com

Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night

Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals clinch then split with Brewers

The Cardinals were able to clinch the NL Central Tuesday only to lose frustratingly to the Brewers Wednesday. The Cardinals clinched the NL Central with a 6-2 victory over the Brewers Tuesday evening. They lost to the Brewers 5-1, looking like a shell of themselves with most of their starters taking the night off.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Angels send Mickey Moniak to the bench on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Moniak will take a break after Jo Adell was picked as Tuesday's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 63 batted balls this season, Moniak has accounted for a 7.9% barrel rate and...
MLB
FanSided

Herschel Walker’s take on Braves nickname is sadly predictably

Former Georgia Bulldogs running back and state senate candidate Herschel Walker weighed in on the Atlanta Braves nickname, and whether it should be removed. Given Walker is running as a Republican, it’s easy to guess which side of the debate he fell. The Braves visited the White House earlier...
MLB
numberfire.com

Orioles place Ramon Urias (knee) on 10-day injured list

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday. Urias will miss some time after suffering a right knee sprain. Expect Tyler Nevin to log more at-bats while Urias is out. According to Baseball Savant on 110 batted balls this season, Nevin has produced...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Rodolfo Castro resting Wednesday for Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds. Castro will take a seat for the second time this series after he went 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts on Tuesday. Ke'Bryan Hayes will replace Castro on third base and bat fifth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Ke'Bryan Hayes sent to Pirates' bench on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Hayes will watch from the bench after Rodolfo Castro was picked as Pittsburgh's starting third baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 365 batted balls this season, Hayes has accounted for a 4.1% barrel rate and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
