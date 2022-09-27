Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Yankees broadcaster obliterated Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after NY clinched division
The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and a Yankees broadcaster referenced Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and New York broadcaster Michael Kay broadcaster had a great response in reference to Toronto Blue Jays player Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
St. Louis Cardinals clinch then split with Brewers
The Cardinals were able to clinch the NL Central Tuesday only to lose frustratingly to the Brewers Wednesday. The Cardinals clinched the NL Central with a 6-2 victory over the Brewers Tuesday evening. They lost to the Brewers 5-1, looking like a shell of themselves with most of their starters taking the night off.
Yardbarker
Corey Kluber's Returns to Cleveland Ends With Rays' Victory in 11 Innings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Harold Ramirez has had a lot of big hits for the Tampa Bay Rays this season, but considering time and circumstances, none have been any bigger than his two-run double in the 11th inning on Tuesday night. The extra-inning hit down the line to left scored...
numberfire.com
Angels send Mickey Moniak to the bench on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Moniak will take a break after Jo Adell was picked as Tuesday's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 63 batted balls this season, Moniak has accounted for a 7.9% barrel rate and...
MLB・
Herschel Walker’s take on Braves nickname is sadly predictably
Former Georgia Bulldogs running back and state senate candidate Herschel Walker weighed in on the Atlanta Braves nickname, and whether it should be removed. Given Walker is running as a Republican, it’s easy to guess which side of the debate he fell. The Braves visited the White House earlier...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Orioles place Ramon Urias (knee) on 10-day injured list
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday. Urias will miss some time after suffering a right knee sprain. Expect Tyler Nevin to log more at-bats while Urias is out. According to Baseball Savant on 110 batted balls this season, Nevin has produced...
Dodgers beat Padres in 10 this time
Freddie Freeman drives in game's only run in the 10th inning a night after Padres won in extras
numberfire.com
Rodolfo Castro resting Wednesday for Pirates
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds. Castro will take a seat for the second time this series after he went 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts on Tuesday. Ke'Bryan Hayes will replace Castro on third base and bat fifth.
numberfire.com
Ke'Bryan Hayes sent to Pirates' bench on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Hayes will watch from the bench after Rodolfo Castro was picked as Pittsburgh's starting third baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 365 batted balls this season, Hayes has accounted for a 4.1% barrel rate and...
Kevin Newman's 10th-inning walk-off single saves Pirates, helps sweep Reds
Just how they drew it up. That could not be said of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ extra-innings win over Cincinnati on Wednesday afternoon. Kevin Newman’s 10th-inning walk-off single to center field sealed a 4-3 victory and completed a three-game sweep of the visiting Reds. The last time the two...
