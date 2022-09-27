ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Abbott holds 8-point lead over O’Rourke in Texas governor’s race: poll

By Julia Manchester
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FgNHk_0iBojKgd00
Associated Press/Eric Gay-Getty

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) holds an eight-point lead over his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke less than 50 days out from Election Day, according to a new Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey released on Tuesday.

Fifty percent of Texas voters said they supported Abbott, while 42 percent said the same about O’Rourke. Five percent of voters said they were undecided, while two percent said they supported Libertarian Mark Tippetts.

The previous Emerson College/The Hill poll on the race, released in February, showed Abbott leading O’Rourke 52 percent to 45 percent. That poll was conducted prior to the Texas primary in March.

Other polls have also shown Abbott widening his lead over O’Rourke. A poll released on Monday by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler showed Abbott with 47 percent support from Texas voters, while O’Rourke came in with 38 percent support.

The Real Clear Politics polling average shows Abbott leading O’Rourke by eight points.

The recent polling comes as positive news for Abbott, who has grappled with a slew of shootings, including one at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, earlier this year, along with backlash over the state government’s handling of a winter storm that severely damaged the state’s power grid last year. The numbers indicate the incumbent governor appears to be in a safe position in the red state for now.

The latest Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey also shows that a majority of voters — 63 percent — expect Abbott to win reelection while 37 percent said the same about O’Rourke. According to the poll, 55 percent of voters say they have a favorable view of Abbott while 43 percent said they have a negative view of him. Forty-four percent said they have a favorable view of O’Rourke while 52 percent said they have a negative view of him.

In terms of top issues, 40 percent of Texas voters said the economy was their top issue, while 16 percent said the same about abortion access. Another 12 percent and eight percent name immigration and healthcare as their top issue, respectively.

“Among those much more likely to vote because of Roe overturning, 62% plan to vote for O’Rourke. For those whom it makes no difference, 72% plan to vote for Abbott,” Spencer Kimball, the executive director of Emerson College Polling, said.

The Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey was conducted September 20-22 among 1,000 likely voters. The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 3.02 percentage points.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Abbott leads O’Rourke by 6 points with Texas voters focused on border: poll

Democrat Beto O’Rourke is trailing incumbent Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) by 6 points among likely Texas voters as November’s midterm elections approach, new polling shows. A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday found 53 percent of likely voters in the state say they plan to cast their ballot for Abbott, while 46 percent said the same of O’Rourke.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Latest Poll Offers Insight Into Hispanic Voters on Texas Governor Race

A poll by the Telemundo Station Group and Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy looked at the Texas governor’s race and several key issues in Texas. In the race for governor, 54% of registered voters surveyed would support Democratic former El Paso Rep. Beto O’Rourke while 31% would vote for Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The remaining 12% are undecided. (See the poll below)
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Tyler, TX
City
Abbott, TX
Local
Texas Elections
The Hill

Hobbs, Lake locked in tight race for Arizona governor: polls

Two new Arizona gubernatorial polls show Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs in a tight contest with Election Day six weeks away. A Marist poll of registered Arizona voters released on Wednesday shows Lake, a former TV journalist, with 46 percent support, a 1-point edge over her Democratic opponent, who is also Arizona’s secretary…
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Warnock leading Walker by 5 points in Georgia Senate race: poll

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) is leading his Republican opponent Herschel Walker by five points in a new Fox News poll. Forty-six percent of Georgia voters back Warnock while 41 percent support Walker, according to the poll released Wednesday. Among those who say they are certain they will vote, Warnock maintains...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Click2Houston.com

Texas Democrats try to convince voters they aren’t bad for oil and gas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In 2020, some Texas Democrats cringed as Joe Biden said during the final presidential debate that he would “transition" from oil, lending credence to Republican attacks that their party is a threat to the state’s biggest industry.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

KVUE poll reveals who voters want to see in the top Texas races

AUSTIN, Texas — There’s an old adage that says the more things change, the more they stay the same. And according to KVUE's new poll, that applies to politics in Texas as well, as support for Republicans remains strong across the board heading into the November elections. "Texas...
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or Mad

California governor flew into Governor Greg Abbott's territory in Austin, Texas on Saturday and made his stance on several areas of the Democratic party and also if he was running for president in the future. Governor Gavin Newsom was clear and told the audience at the Texas Tribune Festival where he stood. He also praised President Joe Biden on his first two years in office.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Economy#Texas Governor#Politics State#Politics Governor#Democratic#O Rourke 52 Percent#The University Of Texas#The Real Clear Politics
The Hill

Kemp up by 7 points in Ga. governor race against Abrams: survey

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) holds a seven point lead in his re-election bid over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in the latest Fox News poll. Fifty percent of Georgia voters back Kemp compared to 43 percent for Abrams, the survey shows. That’s a significant gain from a July Fox News poll, when Kemp was only up 47 percent to 44 percent.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Pritzker, Duckworth hold strong leads in Illinois: poll

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) are on a glide path to reelection in November, according to a new Emerson College Polling/WGN-TV/The Hill survey released Wednesday that showed both Democrats breaking 50 percent support among voters in their state. Pritzker, a scion of the wealthy Pritzker family, leads his Republican opponent,…
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Hill

McConnell cozies up to Sinema ahead of next Congress

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is cozying up to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) at a time when the Senate’s other most prominent Democratic centrist, Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) has suffered a swift fall from grace among his Republican colleagues. McConnell’s lavish praise for Sinema at an event he...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Johnson leads Barnes in Wisconsin Senate race: poll

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) holds a 5 percentage point lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in the Wisconsin Senate race, according to a new poll. An AARP poll commissioned by Fabrizio Ward & Impact Research released on Thursday found Johnson receiving 51 percent support among likely Wisconsin voters, compared to Barnes with 46 percent. Johnson maintained a slimmer lead of 49 percent to Barnes’s 47 percent among voters between the ages of 18 to 49 years old.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

The Hill

706K+
Followers
83K+
Post
514M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy