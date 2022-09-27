Read full article on original website
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Paris Food Tech Startup Raises $80M to Expand Virtual Food Delivery Franchise
Food tech startup Not So Dark (NSD) has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round it will use to further expand its virtual food delivery franchise model across Europe. The funding was led by Kharis Capital and Verlinvest, with additional participation from Conviviality Ventures. With the fresh capital, the company has raised $105 million to date, Tech Funding News reported on Monday (Sept. 26).
PV Tech
New wafer production method could double throughput to up to 20,000 per hour, rendering European manufacturing more competitive
A research consortium has devised a proof of concept for a production line with a throughput of 15,000 to 20,000 wafers per hour, which is double the usual amount. The group of plant manufacturers, metrology companies and research institutions is being led by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and was established to reduce production costs and alleviate supply bottlenecks as a means to deploy increasing amount of solar.
Waste firm Biffa agrees £1.3 billion US takeover deal
Waste management firm Biffa has agreed to a £1.3 billion takeover deal by a US investor.The London-listed waste firm said Bears Bidco, a new company run by Energy Capital Partners (ECP), will pay 410p per share for the company.It comes three months after Biffa told shareholders it was likely to accept a £1.4 billion bid from ECP.On Tuesday, Biffa chairman Ken Lever said: “Whilst being lower than the proposal previously announced on June 7, it is the Biffa board’s view that this offer represents a compelling opportunity, particularly in a weakening economic environment, for shareholders to realise, in cash and...
Execs Eyeing Supply Base Changes & Capability Investments to Meet New Challenges
Sourcing executives are taking on higher profiles and expanded responsibilities as many companies grapple with inflation, persistent supply chain snarls and geopolitical turmoil. In this environment of heightened scrutiny, major aspects of sourcing—speed to market, risk assessment and end-to-end visibility into product development—are becoming increasingly commonplace on corporate board agendas. PwC recently conducted an in-depth survey of 40 sourcing executives. We asked about their plans and investments to better gauge how they are working to boost supply-chain resilience and cut costs—often via supplier diversification and more favorable tax and economic policies in different regions. Given the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising...
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
PV Tech
US DOE’s SETO opens up on IRA impact, its five-year plan and barriers to the US’ energy transition
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will catapult the US towards its 2035 climate targets even if module availability will be circumscribed in the near term, and there are still interconnection and skills shortages barriers to overcome. That was the view of Becca Jones-Albertus, the director of the US Department of...
Biden administration invests $2.8 billion in ‘climate smart’ farming
The U.S Department of Agriculture has selected 70 ‘climate smart’ agricultural projects to take part in its $2.8 billion pilot program. The pilot program, Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, aims to help make the agricultural sector more sustainable by implementing ‘climate smart’ practices like improving soil quality or changing manure management styles.
getnews.info
Set Up Offshore Software Development Center in India: Hire Remote Developers @ PROVAB
Provab helps global companies to set up offshore software development centers in India. Starting from IT infrastructure and setting up tech teams (dedicated web & mobile app developers), we work closely with customers to keep them ahead of the curve. A recent market research on the global offshoring came to...
technode.global
Japan's Wasabi Technologies closes $250M new funding
Wasabi Technologies, a Japan-based hot cloud storage company, announced Wednesday it has achieved unicorn status following $250 million in new funding. Wasabi Technologies said in a statement it has raised $125 million in Series D equity led by L2 Point Management with participation from Cedar Pine; an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management; and returning investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company and Forestay Capital, bringing the company’s valuation to over $1.1 billion.
PV Tech
SCU participates at 18th ASEAN sustainability energy week
SCU has taken part in the 18th edition of the ASEAN sustainability energy week in the Thai capital Bangkok. The company showcased its GRES BESS system, a comprehensive smart product which is fully compatible with microgrids and integration with an energy management system to enable remote control and monitoring from anywhere in the world.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
291 – Medtech and Manufacturing: Building Global Capability. AusMedTech 2022
291 – Medtech and Manufacturing: Building Global Capability. AusMedTech 2022. Earlier this year, the Australian Medtech sector reunited in Melbourne to learn, connect and celebrate its achievements at the AusMedtech 2022 Conference, by AusBiotech . It was a record turn out and a great event overall, and Talking HealthTech was there recording interviews with speakers in our booth.
PV Tech
Enact offers a two-sided software platform for use by installers as well as consumers
PV Tech and Enact Systems are co-hosting a webinar exploring how the company’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages. To register for the webinar, which takes place at 2:00 PM (BST) on 26 October, please click here. Product Outline:. Enact’s Software platform is transforming...
scaffoldmag.com
United releases sustainability white paper
United Rentals has released a white paper ‘Sustainability at United Rentals’ which outlines its steps to reduce the environmental impact of its own and its customers’ operations. The paper focuses on three areas - United’s own operations, its customers’ work sites and its customers’ future strategies; it...
T-Mobile Launches Advanced Industry Solutions
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) unveiled Advanced Industry Solutions, an end-to-end suite of connectivity, compute, devices, and applications needed to make smart cities, autonomous factories, and more, possible. Businesses and municipalities no longer have to wade through endless options of technology vendors because the Un-carrier is bringing it all together. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005895/en/ New 5G Advanced Network Solutions help make “smart” retail, cities, manufacturing, and logistics more accessible (Photo: Business Wire)
PV Tech
Queensland government sets 70% by 2032 renewable energy target
Queensland gets about 21% of its energy from renewable sources today, but the Australian state’s government has just set an increased target of 70% renewables by 2032. State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced an Energy and Jobs Plan this morning, which aims to reduce emissions from energy by 90% by 2035, add 22GW of new renewables capacity in Queensland, establish a ‘SuperGrid’ and convert coal power station sites into clean energy hubs.
PV Tech
Lightsource bp closes US$150 million financing on 210MW solar PV plant in Brazil
Lightsource bp has closed a BRL800 million (US$147 million) financing for its 210MWp “Milagres” solar project in the Brazilian state of Ceará. The investment includes a BRL423 million debt financing from Banco do Brasil through the Northeast Development Fund (FDNE), which is managed by the governmental agency Sudene and finances projects that generate new businesses and activities in the areas it operates. The balance of equity requirements was invested by Lightsource bp.
Hotels Magazine
Open innovation is the future
Innovation technology has been one of the most popular topics discussed in business circles in recent years. While most corporations want to innovate in one way or another, the results of such innovations and their overall impact on the bottom line could become overshadowed if in-depth research is not conducted.
PV Tech
Philadelphia Solar participates at RE+ 2022
Philadelphia Solar has exhibited at RE+ in Anaheim, announcing the signing of two supply contracts for a total 330MWp. The contracts form part of the company’s export plan for 2023, with discussions ongoing with several other clients. The company has also announced plans to build a new 1 GWp...
