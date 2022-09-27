SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — The family of a South Fayette woman brutally murdered by her son is asking an Allegheny County judge to rescind a plea bargain that would eventually set him free.David Sumney is pleading guilty to third-degree murder, but family members want him tried on first-degree murder charges in the death of his mother, Margaret Sumney.It's a murder horrific beyond description. Not only did David Sumney bludgeon his mom to death, but he took 277 cellphone pictures of himself doing it, including selfies of himself with a blood-smeared face and one with a thumbs up.Three years later,...

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO