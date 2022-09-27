ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver threatened with gun in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a driver told police he was shot at Tuesday morning.  Officers were called to Beechwood Boulevard and Forward Avenue for a report of someone threatened with a gun around 8 a.m.Police said a delivery or vendor driver said another driver in a different vehicle pointed a gun at him and discharged the weapon. There was no damage to the vehicle and no one was injured, police said. The investigation is ongoing. 
Wilkinsburg business damaged by gunfire

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A business in Wilkinsburg was damaged by gunfire on Wednesday morning. Perry’s Rib Cage on Laketon Road saw damage after the gunfire broke out outside around 1 a.m. No one was hurt. No arrests have been announced.
Man accused of brutally killing mother in South Fayette receives plea deal

SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — The family of a South Fayette woman brutally murdered by her son is asking an Allegheny County judge to rescind a plea bargain that would eventually set him free.David Sumney is pleading guilty to third-degree murder, but family members want him tried on first-degree murder charges in the death of his mother, Margaret Sumney.It's a murder horrific beyond description. Not only did David Sumney bludgeon his mom to death, but he took 277 cellphone pictures of himself doing it, including selfies of himself with a blood-smeared face and one with a thumbs up.Three years later,...
Local veteran asked by committee to testify in Jan. 6 hearing

PITTSBURGH — We first met Walt Lang days after the Jan. 6 attack on our nation’s capital. The veteran originally from Bethel Park hand-delivered a plaque made out of Potomac marble as a peace offering to the Capitol Police in Washington, D.C. Then, nearly two years later, he says he got a phone call he could have never seen coming. It was from the January 6 Committee.
Cranberry woman, family sentenced for $87M Medicaid fraud

A Cranberry Township woman was sentenced Wednesday to 84 months in prison for her role in collecting more than $87 million in illegal state Medicaid payments through four entities she operated with family members. U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon sentenced Arlinda Moriarty, 53, on counts of health care fraud, conspiracy...
