Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Death penalty trial in slaying of off-duty Pittsburgh officer postponed until February
The trial for a man accused in 2019 of killing an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer has been postponed until Feb. 27. Jury selection in the capital case against Christian Bey was supposed to begin on Monday before Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Kevin G. Sasinoski. However, according to a motion...
Attorney answers questions regarding potential lawsuits against Kennywood after Saturday’s violence
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — People directly impacted by Saturday’s shooting at Kennywood Park are now seeking legal advice. Channel 11 spoke with a local attorney who says they have every right to and all businesses need to look at the security measures they have in place. “It’s important...
Driver threatened with gun in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a driver told police he was shot at Tuesday morning. Officers were called to Beechwood Boulevard and Forward Avenue for a report of someone threatened with a gun around 8 a.m.Police said a delivery or vendor driver said another driver in a different vehicle pointed a gun at him and discharged the weapon. There was no damage to the vehicle and no one was injured, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Upper Hill neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were sent to Lyons and Cherokee Streets in Upper Hill at around 1:38 p.m. Pittsburgh police said they found a male with multiple gunshot wounds to...
Oz puts billboard claiming Fetterman is ‘soft on crime’ in middle of Braddock
Comparing his opponent’s record to toilet paper that’s “soft on bottoms,” Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz put up a billboard near Democrat John Fetterman’s home in Braddock on Wednesday that calls the former mayor “soft on crime.”. Mr. Oz, the cardiothoracic surgeon and...
Former Pittsburgh entrepreneur sentenced to prison time for defrauding government
PITTSBURGH — Arlinda Moriarty appeared to have it all: a booming business, awards for her work, and a proclamation from the city. But the feds say all that time, she was the ringleader of an elaborate conspiracy to steal money from the government. Moriarty left the federal courthouse Wednesday...
Suspect accused of leaving disturbing graffiti near local churches, identified with surveillance
SMITHTON, Pa. — “It was designed to be very disgusting and it definitely succeeded. Multiple people were disturbed,” Smithton Police Chief Michael Natale said. Neighbors in Smithton woke up to vandalism and damage to their properties in one section of the Borough; vile images and words smeared on garage doors and fences.
Man who saw Kennywood shooting says fight started because of mistake
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Don Orkosey was at Kennywood on Saturday night when he witnessed the shooting. He said one teen bumped into another teen by mistake, a punch was thrown, and gunshots followed. “I saw the boy who was on the ground with blood running down the sidewalk,...
wtae.com
Wilkinsburg business damaged by gunfire
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A business in Wilkinsburg was damaged by gunfire on Wednesday morning. Perry’s Rib Cage on Laketon Road saw damage after the gunfire broke out outside around 1 a.m. No one was hurt. No arrests have been announced.
Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s St. Clair neighborhood identified
PITTSBURGH — A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday night when Pittsburgh police responded to a call of gunshots in the area. The man was found in the 500 block of Kohne Street in Pittsburgh’s St. Clair neighborhood, police said. The man, later identified as...
cranberryeagle.com
Charges changed for two arrested in connection with McKeesport robbery
CRANBERRY TWP — Charges were changed at a preliminary hearing for a Pittsburgh man and a township woman who were arrested in April in connection with a vehicle that police allege was used in an armed robbery in McKeesport. District Judge Kevin Flaherty on Friday declined to dismiss a...
Man accused of brutally killing mother in South Fayette receives plea deal
SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — The family of a South Fayette woman brutally murdered by her son is asking an Allegheny County judge to rescind a plea bargain that would eventually set him free.David Sumney is pleading guilty to third-degree murder, but family members want him tried on first-degree murder charges in the death of his mother, Margaret Sumney.It's a murder horrific beyond description. Not only did David Sumney bludgeon his mom to death, but he took 277 cellphone pictures of himself doing it, including selfies of himself with a blood-smeared face and one with a thumbs up.Three years later,...
Man charged with criminal homicide after deadly argument in Jeannette
JEANNETTE, Pa. — A Verona man is charged with criminal homicide after police said an argument over money turned deadly on Monday night. Channel 11 was there as Antwone Thurston turned himself in after investigators said he stabbed a man to death in Jeannette after intervening in an argument.
Local veteran asked by committee to testify in Jan. 6 hearing
PITTSBURGH — We first met Walt Lang days after the Jan. 6 attack on our nation’s capital. The veteran originally from Bethel Park hand-delivered a plaque made out of Potomac marble as a peace offering to the Capitol Police in Washington, D.C. Then, nearly two years later, he says he got a phone call he could have never seen coming. It was from the January 6 Committee.
3 Pittsburgh police cruisers intentionally set on fire at training academy, police say
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have confirmed three of their marked vehicles caught fire this morning in the department’s Training Academy parking lot and the fire is considered suspicious. “Those vehicles were fully engulfed in flames and it’s pretty safe to say those are going to be a total...
Former Washington County deputy accused of impersonating officer to be dismissed from prior charges
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A former Washington County deputy is behind bars after police said he impersonated an officer and tried to be dismissed from prior criminal charges against him. According to the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office, Andreas Veneris was arrested after police said he presented himself as a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man pleads guilty but mentally ill to 2020 Brighton Heights fatal shooting
A North Side man pleaded guilty but mentally ill on Monday to third-degree murder for killing his neighbor two years ago. Laron Smith, 26, will be sentenced by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Anthony M. Mariani on Jan. 5 for the shooting death of Ernest Mills Jr., 28. Mills, who...
Rochester mayor arrested after fight with borough manager at council meeting
ROCHESTER, Pa. — Rochester police said a heated argument between Mayor Keith Jackson and borough manager John Barrett turned physical during a borough council executive session this month, resulting in the arrest of Jackson, who faces several charges. Court documents say Jackson and Barrett got into an argument over...
2 juveniles taken to hospital after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Two juveniles were taken to a hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood. City officials said they are investigating the 500 block of Sherwood Avenue. Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the scene at around 8:45 p.m. When police arrived, they found...
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry woman, family sentenced for $87M Medicaid fraud
A Cranberry Township woman was sentenced Wednesday to 84 months in prison for her role in collecting more than $87 million in illegal state Medicaid payments through four entities she operated with family members. U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon sentenced Arlinda Moriarty, 53, on counts of health care fraud, conspiracy...
