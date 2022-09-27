Read full article on original website
hudsonvalleyone.com
Unpaid taxes in Ulster County get attention from lawmakers
The Ulster County Legislature’s September 20 public hearing on a proposed local law to provide for the collection of delinquent village property taxes in local villages drew but one speaker — Jeff Kaplan, the mayor of Ellenville. “I’ve been lobbying the county for the 20 years that I...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Highland access project starts next week
BARRYVILLE – A Delaware River fishing access along Route 97 between Barryville and the historic Roebling Bridge will be closed for construction starting October 3 and continuing into spring 2023. Route 97 itself will remain open while the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation access site – known...
Mid-Hudson News Network
HHS awards Ellenville Regional Hospital $1 million to fight opioid use
ELLENVILLE – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through its Health Resources and Services Administration, has awarded $1 million to Ellenville Regional Hospital to help it reduce the morbidity and mortality of rural residents from substance use disorder. “Our rural communities have been deeply impacted by the...
Credit Report: Westchester in great shape, Poughkeepsie worst in state
The New York State Comptroller’s office has released its final 2021 fiscal stress report for 2021 and it shows wide disparity amongst Hudson Valley communities.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Neuhaus unveils 2023 budget with lowest Orange County tax rate in 46 years
GOSHEN – The Orange County 2023 budget, proposed by County Executive Steven Neuhaus, comes in at $890 million, up from the $813 million 2022 spending plan. He unveiled the new budget at a meeting of the County Association of Mayors and Town Supervisors Tuesday night. It includes the lowest...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Dr. Manning Campbell Takes Helm of School District
NEWBURGH – On Thursday, May 26th the Newburgh Enlarged City School District (NECSD) Board of Education held a special meeting. During this meeting they voted in Dr. Jackielyn Manning Campbell as Superintendent of Schools. Superintendent Manning Campbell began her assignment on July 1st. Her journey to superintendent came with some twists and turns. She did not go to school for education at first. She actually went to school to become a nurse like her mother until she realized that nursing was not her calling.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingstonian project weeks away from approval
KINGSTON – The Kingstonian development in Kingston is awaiting site plan and special use permit approvals from the city planning board, and those are expected at next month’s session. The Kingstonian is a mixed-use project in Uptown Kingston that includes 143 apartments, a 427-car garage, 32 hotel rooms,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Democrat blames Mayor Rolison for city’s fiscal stress
POUGHKEEPSIE – A report issued by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli indicated that the City of Poughkeepsie was in “significant fiscal stress” at the end of the 2021 fiscal year. Poughkeepsie is the only municipality in the state with that designation. The report sparked a war of words between Mayor Rob Rolison’s senate campaign and his Democratic opponent Julie Shiroishi.
These Westchester Public Schools Rank In Top 25 Statewide, New Report Says
The Hudson Valley is well-represented in brand-new rankings of the best public schools in New York. The website Niche says its 2023 "rankings and grades are calculated using a series of steps to ensure statistical rigor and useful guidance in the school choice experience." The criteria used in making the selections are outlined by Niche here.
hudsonvalleyone.com
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Sept 28 – Oct 4
All the way from Transylvania. Dracula at Widow Jane Mine at 668 NY-213 in Rosendale, on Saturday, October 1 at 3 p.m., and on Sunday, October 2 at 3 p.m. A wonderful way to start the spooky season, Theatre on the Road’s production of Dracula within cold, dark caves. There are two available performances with a $20 general admission. For more about this event, check out: https://www.centuryhouse.org/drac-22.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Westchester County Office for Women names project director
WHITE PLAINS – The Westchester County Office for Women has named former Pound Ridge Police Chief David Ryan as project director for the county’s Westchester County Domestic Violence High-Risk Team. He will serve in the post, through a contract with Hope’s Door, a Westchester-based domestic violence services provider...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Area haunted house celebrates magazine's top 10 honor
A retired law enforcement official created a 65-acre haunted house attraction decades ago in Ulster County, and it has since been voted by Hauntworld Magazine as one of the top 10 haunted houses in the United States. The man behind this attraction is retired Kingston detective Michael Jubie. This year,...
What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?
When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Woodstock noise ordinance meeting gets heated
A request for an update on the noise ordinance sparked a testy exchange between Woodstock Town Supervisor Bill McKenna and Council member Bennet Ratcliff and resurfaced the need to make it clearer what is permitted for outdoor venues, mostly affecting those who present live music. “I was really disappointed that...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Despite recent drought, Beacon has ample water supply
BEACON – Florida may be underwater as Hurricane Ian continues to hammer the Sunshine State, but during the recent summer drought in the Mid-Hudson Valley, one community had an ample supply of water. Mayor Lee Kyriacou said the City of Beacon is fortunate because it has several water sources.
New York State Police Arrest Over 110 In Hudson Valley
It was a busy week for New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
The Biggest Night of the Year on the Walkway Over the Hudson
One of the best landmarks in the Hudson Valley, in my opinion, is the Walkway Over the Hudson. I’m lucky enough to live rather close to the Walkway, and I appreciate it on a few levels. First of all, it’s great to look up and see the Walkway, especially on a day when it’s full of people. And the neighborhoods around the Walkway benefit from the visitors. Not to mention the amazing views when you're on the Walkway Over the Hudson. So, when there’s a big fundraiser for the Walkway, I’m going to help spread the word.
hudsonvalleyone.com
New Paltz school administrators grapple with issue of race
Earlier this month, the New Paltz Central School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved a proposal with the Due East Educational Equity Collaborative for equity training for the 2022-23 school year. Though they’ve made equity and antiracism a district priority, trustees and the district have faced some public criticism...
Noteworthy Memorial Garden Spotted Near Popular Newburgh Spot
It seems very sweet, but what's the story behind it?. I always enjoy spending time on the Newburgh waterfront, it's so beautiful and there are a ton of cool restaurants to enjoy. I was recently grabbing lunch down there and when I was trying to find a place to park I noticed something very interesting on the side. There was some kind of garden, it had older furniture and interesting lawn pieces in it.
Mid-Hudson News Network
‘Kingston Revealed’ exhibition opens at City Hall on October 1
KINGSTON – Kingston City leadership and the Department of Arts & Cultural Affairs Monday announced that a landmark art exhibition, Kingston Revealed will be displayed from October 1, 2022, through the end of the year at the Ground Floor Gallery of City Hall. The Kingston Revealed exhibition will open...
