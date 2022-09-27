ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
22 WSBT

Two former Starke County detectives facing multiple charges

Indiana State Police say two former detectives with the Starke County Sheriff's Department have been indicted with several charges. Police say a grand jury was presented a case involving missing evidence from the Starke County Sheriff's Department. According to the Indiana State Police, 50-year-old Adam Gray of Knox and 54-year-old...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

LaPorte work release program in jeopardy

La Porte County's work release program is in jeopardy. Within this past week and a half, 5 correctional officers have submitted their resignation. The county council is voting to raise the officer's pay. However, until more officers are hired, the center has to figure out how to deal with the...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Warsaw schools catch 68 stop arm violations in 1st month

It’s no longer a friendly reminder. Drivers must stop when they see stopped school buses with their flashing lights on. In just 28 days since school resumed, drivers in Warsaw have been caught 68 different times passing a school bus with its stop arm out. 68 instances just the...
WARSAW, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niles, MI
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
Berrien County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Berrien County, MI
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
22 WSBT

Two injured in two vehicle crash in Cass County

Police say two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cass County. The Cass County Sheriff reports that his office was called to a two-vehicle injury crash on September 28 at approximately 10:55 a.m.,. The crash occurred on US-12 and Union Rd. in Porter Twp., Cass County Michigan. Police...
CASS COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solicitation#Violent Crime#The South Bend Tribune
22 WSBT

UPDATE: Missing La Porte County 17-year-old found safe

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Lauren Schmidt has been cancelled. The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office states she has been found safe. The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Lauren Schmidt, a 17 year old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 120 pounds, brown and blond hair with blue eyes.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend hosts historic preservation conference

A chance to show off South Bend's history. The city is hosting a conference about preserving history. The "Preserving Historic Places: Indiana's Statewide Historic Preservation Conference" brought in about 250 people from across the state. “They are sharing ideas and getting to visit local landmarks like Studebaker, West Washington Street...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
22 WSBT

Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after being hit by vehicle

GOSHEN, Ind. (WSBT) — According to Goshen Police Department, September 26 at 8:19 a.m., officers were dispatched to a Pedestrian Vehicle accident at Bethany Schools. Goshen Police Officers and Elkhart County Sheriff Deputies arrived on scene and found a 65-year-old male pedestrian with a head injury. Goshen Paramedics arrived...
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

Indiana Soccer Sectional Pairings announced

The IHSAA boys and girls soccer state tournaments begin next week. On Sunday the sectional pairings were announced. Two of the longest active sectional title streaks belong to area schools: Penn (15) and SB Saint Joseph(14). One of those will end this week, as the two are in the same sectional.
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Edwardsburg Schools Superintendent responds to controversial guest speaker

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WSBT) — “We should have provided advance notice to the parents of all high school students that an assembly would be held on Monday, September 19 and that the speaker would likely discuss matters related to the subject of reproductive health,” said Jim Knoll, Edwardsburg Public Schools Superintendent.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
22 WSBT

Local HVAC technicians say now is the time to test your furnace

As temperatures outside continue to drop, local HVAC technicians say now is the time to test your furnace. James Olesen is the Operations Manager at Home Comfort Experts. He said the wait for repair is only a few hours right now, but it will quickly turn into a week-long waiting list.
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Hospitals keep masks as CDC guidelines change

South Bend. Ind. — Hospitals around the country can start to look at modifying their mask guidelines after new CDC recommendations. To remove masks, the CDC used to require community transmission to be in the green level. But new rulings say hospitals can make a judgement call as soon...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

World's Largest RV Show kicks off in Elkhart after two-year hiatus

After two years of it being cancelled, the largest RV show in the world officially started today. Thousands of dealers are expected to visit and see the latest products on display. With expectations to be the biggest trade event in years, many are excited for the return of the RV...
ELKHART, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy