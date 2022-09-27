Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two former Starke County detectives facing multiple charges
Indiana State Police say two former detectives with the Starke County Sheriff's Department have been indicted with several charges. Police say a grand jury was presented a case involving missing evidence from the Starke County Sheriff's Department. According to the Indiana State Police, 50-year-old Adam Gray of Knox and 54-year-old...
LaPorte work release program in jeopardy
La Porte County's work release program is in jeopardy. Within this past week and a half, 5 correctional officers have submitted their resignation. The county council is voting to raise the officer's pay. However, until more officers are hired, the center has to figure out how to deal with the...
Operation Education: More ways to become an Indiana teacher amid shortage
There are more pathways than ever before for people to teach students in the classroom. According to the Indiana Department of Education, there are now 10 licensure pathways for people to earn a teaching license. While this is helping schools in the state fill positions amid a teacher shortage, it...
Warsaw schools catch 68 stop arm violations in 1st month
It’s no longer a friendly reminder. Drivers must stop when they see stopped school buses with their flashing lights on. In just 28 days since school resumed, drivers in Warsaw have been caught 68 different times passing a school bus with its stop arm out. 68 instances just the...
St. Joseph County Council unanimously passes Ultium Cells LLC tax incentives
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The vote is yes, but it is not yet a done deal. The St. Joseph County Council just approved a tax abatement application for Ultium Cells LLC. Now the company needs to decide if New Carlisle will be home to its next battery plant. There...
Two injured in two vehicle crash in Cass County
Police say two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cass County. The Cass County Sheriff reports that his office was called to a two-vehicle injury crash on September 28 at approximately 10:55 a.m.,. The crash occurred on US-12 and Union Rd. in Porter Twp., Cass County Michigan. Police...
HIGHLIGHTS: Penn Volleyball beats St. Joe, 3-1
MISHAWAKA — St. Joe and Penn both have 1 loss in the Northern Indiana Conference and sit behind undefeated Elkhart. Penn takes the 1st, 3rd and 4th sets to hand St. Joe its 2nd NIC loss.
St. Joseph County Council to vote on incentives for $2-billion-dollar project
The St. Joseph County Council is holding its monthly meeting. Where sometime tonight, they will vote on tax incentives for a $2-billion-dollar project. And if that gets approved — Ultium Cells could break ground on a new battery plant next year. The tax abatement votes were expedited a bit...
New interchange between US-31 and I-94 coming to Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — An interchange at US-31 and I-94 will soon make it easier to get around southwest Michigan. Berrien County officials believe this could have a major economic impact on the area. The above image is a look at the newly constructed roadway from Drone 22.
UPDATE: Missing La Porte County 17-year-old found safe
UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Lauren Schmidt has been cancelled. The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office states she has been found safe. The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Lauren Schmidt, a 17 year old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 120 pounds, brown and blond hair with blue eyes.
South Bend hosts historic preservation conference
A chance to show off South Bend's history. The city is hosting a conference about preserving history. The "Preserving Historic Places: Indiana's Statewide Historic Preservation Conference" brought in about 250 people from across the state. “They are sharing ideas and getting to visit local landmarks like Studebaker, West Washington Street...
Operation Education: Schools use emergency permits amid teacher shortage
Schools across the nation are trying to find ways to combat the teacher shortage. It is one of the reasons why schools are employing teachers on Emergency Permits. It is a way for schools to fill high need areas with teachers who don’t have a license to teach in that area.
Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after being hit by vehicle
GOSHEN, Ind. (WSBT) — According to Goshen Police Department, September 26 at 8:19 a.m., officers were dispatched to a Pedestrian Vehicle accident at Bethany Schools. Goshen Police Officers and Elkhart County Sheriff Deputies arrived on scene and found a 65-year-old male pedestrian with a head injury. Goshen Paramedics arrived...
Indiana Soccer Sectional Pairings announced
The IHSAA boys and girls soccer state tournaments begin next week. On Sunday the sectional pairings were announced. Two of the longest active sectional title streaks belong to area schools: Penn (15) and SB Saint Joseph(14). One of those will end this week, as the two are in the same sectional.
Edwardsburg Schools Superintendent responds to controversial guest speaker
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WSBT) — “We should have provided advance notice to the parents of all high school students that an assembly would be held on Monday, September 19 and that the speaker would likely discuss matters related to the subject of reproductive health,” said Jim Knoll, Edwardsburg Public Schools Superintendent.
Local HVAC technicians say now is the time to test your furnace
As temperatures outside continue to drop, local HVAC technicians say now is the time to test your furnace. James Olesen is the Operations Manager at Home Comfort Experts. He said the wait for repair is only a few hours right now, but it will quickly turn into a week-long waiting list.
No. 1 Mishawaka (5A) and No. 5 NorthWood (4A) to square off in unbeaten NLC bout
MISHAWAKA — In the eyes of the No. 1 Mishawaka Cavemen... Head Coach Keith Kinder believes they are not the top team in the state. Because they're on a mission to be the best Mishawaka program they can be. And they've been pretty solid to start the season... They're...
Socialization and food security are goals of senior nutrition center in Walkerton
WALKERTON, Ind. (WSBT) — As we get older and life wears on us, daily routines can become overwhelming. For one they know there is a food desert in this area, so, if getting a meal is a struggle, they want to provide one. But this is more than just...
Hospitals keep masks as CDC guidelines change
South Bend. Ind. — Hospitals around the country can start to look at modifying their mask guidelines after new CDC recommendations. To remove masks, the CDC used to require community transmission to be in the green level. But new rulings say hospitals can make a judgement call as soon...
World's Largest RV Show kicks off in Elkhart after two-year hiatus
After two years of it being cancelled, the largest RV show in the world officially started today. Thousands of dealers are expected to visit and see the latest products on display. With expectations to be the biggest trade event in years, many are excited for the return of the RV...
