Combat Sports

Bloody Elbow

This is how Floyd Mayweather reacted to bodyguard’s KO loss

Floyd Mayweather Jr. didn’t seem fazed that bodyguard Jizzy Mack got brutally knocked out by a 144-pound Japanese fighter in Sunday’s Super Rizin co-main event in Japan. Mayweather was getting his hands wrapped backstage at Saitama Super Arena when the 50-0 boxer noticed Mack get floored by Kouzi, a K-1 kickboxing veteran, in the final round of the fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Deontay Wilder reveals he nearly RETIRED from boxing until a statue built in his honour made him realise 'the world needs me' and calls himself 'a walking living legend'... as he admits he 'didn't feel the urge' to train after losing to Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder was considering hanging up his gloves for good after suffering a devastating 11th-round KO defeat to Tyson Fury during their trilogy bout in October last year. The American boxer said he needed some time away from the ring to process the back-to-back defeats in 2020 and 2021 as they were the only losses of his professional career.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Fury: Joyce Is No. 2 Heavyweight In The World; One Day We’ll Have To Find Out Who’s Better

Tyson Fury genuinely believed Joseph Parker could beat Joe Joyce on Saturday night. The unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion openly rooted for Parker while seated ringside near Frank Warren, whose company co-promotes Fury and promotes Joyce. Fury and Parker spent plenty of rounds sparring against each other in recent years and they’ve become close friends.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder wants Usyk or Fury title shot after Helenius fight

By Sam Volz: Deontay Wilder is already planning for after his next fight against Robert Helenius on October 15th. Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) says he wants a title shot against either Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk, and believes he’s got an excellent chance of getting one of those two fights.
BROOKLYN, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Usyk Interview: On fighting Joe Joyce and “Fury’s a Lunatic”

Parimatch sat down with Oleksandr Usyk after his win against Anthony Joshua last month. During the interview, Usyk discussed a potential bout with Fury and the new WBO interim champion Joe Joyce. On your Twitter you invited Joe Joyce to come to Kyiv and have a fight at the Olympic...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

WBC Prez Felt Canelo Dominated Golovkin, Praises Technical Strategy in Trilogy

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman was ringside earlier this month, to watch Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez retain his undisputed super middleweight crown with a dominant twelve round unanimous decision in his rematch with Gennadiy Golovkin. Their first two fights, which took places at middleweight in 2017 and 2018, were entertaining...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Mind changed again, Fury vs Joshua gets deal extension [yawn]

Fury vs Joshua could be back on as Tyson Fury switches from Mahmoud Charr and Joe Joyce to his Brit rival for December. “The Gypsy King” seemingly changes his mind as often as his boxer shorts. Now. Anthony Joshua is apparently revived for a UK battle in the heavyweight division.
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

British heavyweight icon announces surprise retirement from boxing

British heavyweight icon Derek Chisora has claimed that he is now RETIRED from the sport of boxing. Chisora, while he has not been one of the recent string of British heavyweight champions, is an undeniably memorable figure that has provided numerous entertaining fights. Chisora is a warrior, a superb boxer,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Bloody Elbow

Dana White on Aspen Ladd UFC release: ‘It had to happen’

Back in 2017, the UFC brought a prospect in from Invicta that looked like she was going to be a solid contender in the women’s 135-pound division. Aspen Ladd was 22 at the time with a 5-0 record, and three more solid wins in the Octagon pushed into a headlining fight against Germaine de Randamie.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Bomac Views Spence As Tougher Fight For Crawford Than Charlo

Although a showdown between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. remains at the top of nearly everyone’s must-see list, the Omaha, Nebraska, native has thrown around the possibility of moving up in weight to take on Jermell Charlo. With the truculent 154-pound undisputed champion standing firmly in Spence’s corner, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) has stated on numerous occasions that he would be more than willing to strip Charlo of his championship status after doing the same to his good friend.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Ring Magazine

Perfect scenario is I fight Usyk, then Fury – Joe Joyce

The Ring: It’s not often a fighter has a win that earns them so much credit universally, but your victory over Joseph Parker has everybody talking. JJ: I guess, I’m beginning to realise that now. TR: Why do you think all the attention has come now?. JJ: Because...
COMBAT SPORTS

