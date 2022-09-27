ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler Beach, FL

The Weather Channel

September Can Be Full Of Weather Changes – Here's What To Expect

Temperature and daylight changes are noticeable in September. The tropics are usually busy as the Atlantic hurricane season peaks. Some areas can also expect their first snow of the season, while others experience the return of Santa Ana winds. September is typically a month of weather changes as we transition...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Fox meteorologist makes unfortunate drawing while explaining Hurricane Ian

Days before residents of southern Florida prepared to brace for the landfall of Hurricane Ian, a meteorologist on Fox Weather caused a stir on social media for an unfortunately shaped drawing.Bryan Nocross, who has long appeared on US news stations to discuss hurricanes, was a guest of Fox Weather on Sunday when he began drawing the expected path of the tropical storm.Having already drawn a curved-shape line down the spine of central Florida, Nocross explained that Hurricane’s path was hard to predict and that meteorologists often used a “cone of uncertainty” to guess its path.“Look at this,” Mr Norcross...
FLORIDA STATE
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
ENVIRONMENT
City
Flagler Beach, FL
News4Jax.com

Impacts from Ian increasing overnight into Thursday

Rain has been persistent in southern areas, and the rain bands from Ian will continue to increase overnight. The heaviest activity will remain south of Jacksonville, where heavy rainfall is possible. Overnight lows will be in the 60s. The worst of the weather from Ian is still on track to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Weather Channel

Hurricane Ian Forecast FAQ: Our Meteorologist Weighs In

Editor Note: We are also answering questions in the Morning Brief newsletter, which comes out every weekday. You can sign up here to receive the newsletter. H​urricane Ian is heading toward Florida's Gulf Coast and then into the Southeast U.S., so naturally, that means you have a lot of important questions.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/28 Wednesday morning forecast

Forecast: Sunshine will mix with a few clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will only be slightly below normal in the upper 60s to near 70. Tonight will be another chilly one with temps falling into the 50s with 40s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s.Looking Ahead: Clouds will increase as we head into the weekend with afternoon temperatures staying in the mid to upper 60s. It is still possible that we'll see at least some rain from the remnants of Ian as early as Saturday, but associated moisture may linger around the region into early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
#Planet Earth#Oceans

