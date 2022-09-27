Read full article on original website
The Weather Channel
September Can Be Full Of Weather Changes – Here's What To Expect
Temperature and daylight changes are noticeable in September. The tropics are usually busy as the Atlantic hurricane season peaks. Some areas can also expect their first snow of the season, while others experience the return of Santa Ana winds. September is typically a month of weather changes as we transition...
Fox meteorologist makes unfortunate drawing while explaining Hurricane Ian
Days before residents of southern Florida prepared to brace for the landfall of Hurricane Ian, a meteorologist on Fox Weather caused a stir on social media for an unfortunately shaped drawing.Bryan Nocross, who has long appeared on US news stations to discuss hurricanes, was a guest of Fox Weather on Sunday when he began drawing the expected path of the tropical storm.Having already drawn a curved-shape line down the spine of central Florida, Nocross explained that Hurricane’s path was hard to predict and that meteorologists often used a “cone of uncertainty” to guess its path.“Look at this,” Mr Norcross...
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
'False fall' arrives, but don't get too cozy, meteorologist says
After what seemed like a summer in the furnace, fall-like temperatures are forecast for some across the nation this week.
Meteorological fall is here! AccuWeather warns next month could usher in frenzy of weather events
Many could be forgiven for not realizing that fall -- at least by one definition -- arrived on Sept. 1 given above-normal warmth stretching across much of the U.S. That trend is likely to continue for weeks, and the weather may become more active on several fronts in October. September...
The Weather Channel
Hurricane Ian Made Landfall Exactly Where Charley Did, But It's Still A Different Storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall in exactly the same location as Charley in 2004. However, Ian is a much different hurricane than Charley. Ian is much larger than Charley, and that matters for surge, wind and rain. Ian will also move slower than Charley, also important for those impacts. Hurricane Ian...
News4Jax.com
Impacts from Ian increasing overnight into Thursday
Rain has been persistent in southern areas, and the rain bands from Ian will continue to increase overnight. The heaviest activity will remain south of Jacksonville, where heavy rainfall is possible. Overnight lows will be in the 60s. The worst of the weather from Ian is still on track to...
Crisp fall day on tap with highs in the upper 60s; rain expected this weekend
It will be mostly sunny today with some high-level clouds drifting overhead. Highs will be in the upper-60s.
The Weather Channel
Hurricane Ian Forecast FAQ: Our Meteorologist Weighs In
Editor Note: We are also answering questions in the Morning Brief newsletter, which comes out every weekday. You can sign up here to receive the newsletter. Hurricane Ian is heading toward Florida's Gulf Coast and then into the Southeast U.S., so naturally, that means you have a lot of important questions.
Why so many major hurricanes start with the letter ‘I’
Why are hurricanes that start with "I" more destructive? It all comes down to timing.
Is Disney World and Cinderella’s Castle storm-proof? What we know as Ian crosses Florida
Ian is crossing the state Thursday, making its way through Central Florida before exiting through the east coast.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/28 Wednesday morning forecast
Forecast: Sunshine will mix with a few clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will only be slightly below normal in the upper 60s to near 70. Tonight will be another chilly one with temps falling into the 50s with 40s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s.Looking Ahead: Clouds will increase as we head into the weekend with afternoon temperatures staying in the mid to upper 60s. It is still possible that we'll see at least some rain from the remnants of Ian as early as Saturday, but associated moisture may linger around the region into early next week.
The Jim Cantore effect: What it means when the iconic meteorologist shows up in your city
Where is Jim Cantore? That's what Florida residents want to know ahead of Ian. The Weather Channel meteorologist is synonymous with severe weather.
