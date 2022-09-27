ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: How to watch, streaming options and start times

By John Scheibe
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBxwA_0iBoiZZf00

What you need to know: The Dodgers take a freeway drive to San Diego for a three-game series with the Padres that starts Tuesday night at Petco Park.

The Dodgers have given the starting pitching assignment to left-hander Tyler Anderson (15-4, 2.52 earned-run average) and he will face left-hander Blake Snell (8-9, 3.62 ERA). In his last start, Snell didn’t allow a hit for 6 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals and struck out 13.

The Padres (85-68, .556) are in a close battle with Philadelphia and Milwaukee for a National League wild-card berth. On Sunday, third baseman Manny Machado hit his 31st home run of the season to help San Diego to a 13-6 win over the Colorado Rockies at Denver. It was the Padres' second victory in three games at Coors Field.

The Dodgers (106-47, .693) won two out of three from St. Louis over the weekend, and got word that pitcher Yency Almonte, who has been on rehabilitation assignment at Oklahoma City (PCL), could be available by Wednesday to pitch against the Padres.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Padres series

Where: Petco Park, San Diego

Radio: AM 570 (KLAC), 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish

