Palace Marks End Of Royal Mourning For Queen Elizabeth In A Timeless Way

By Lee Moran
 2 days ago
Buckingham Palace on Tuesday shared a timeless photograph of Queen Elizabeth II on social media to announce the end of the royal mourning period and signal a return to official duties for members of the royal family.

The black and white portrait was taken by society photographer Dorothy Wilding during the queen’s first official photographic sitting following her accession to the throne in February 1952.

Wilding took dozens of photographs of the queen, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, during two sittings. They appeared “on postage stamps from 1953 until 1971, as well as providing the official portrait which was sent to every British embassy throughout the world,” according to the Royal Collection Trust.

Elizabeth Anderson
2d ago

She was "THE Queen". There will never be another like her. RIP

