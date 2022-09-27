Residents of Hartford apartment building form tenant union amid claims of mold, faulty amenities

Jonah Morales and Gina Ruffin have been living in their one bedroom apartment since November 2021. They have been experiencing a series of issues with the $1,474 apartment that the landlord has yet to address, the couple said. Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

From their perch on the 18th floor of their apartment at The Millennium on Morgan Street, Zach Williams and Maureen Leahy have one of the most enviable views in all of Hartford.

Out of their wide windows, Leahy and Williams can catch a birds-eye view of every Hartford Yard Goats game, not to mention amazing sunsets and storm fronts that roll into the Greater Hartford area.

But that’s just about where their satisfaction with their apartment, which they moved into on March 15, 2021, ends.

Since they moved in, they claim they have had numerous problems with their unit and the building itself, ranging from allegations of amenities that either don’t work or haven’t always been available — such as a washer and dryer and workout area — to mold to security concerns.

The two claim the parking garage located beneath the building is unsafe with chunks of ceiling falling on vehicles. Elevators in the building work sporadically, they alleged, and added that they have been unlawfully charged costs even after they qualified for rental assistance under the UnitedCT program.

After numerous communications and complaints lodged with property managers, as well as being denied relief from several city departments, the couple formed a tenants union within their building, a growing trend throughout the state.

Williams and Leahy say they have been in contact with the Connecticut Tenants Union, an advocacy group that has been organizing tenants unions statewide, but essentially they formed a union on their own. They say they have signed up some 15 to 20 tenants who live in 10 units in The Millenium to join.

One of them, Jonah Morales, said he thought he was the only tenant in the building having problems before he learned of the union.

“I didn’t know anybody,” Morales said, adding he experienced many of the same issues Leahy and Williams have experienced. “I thought I was being singled out.”

Morales also said he was charged litigation costs while he was in the UnitedCT emergency rental assistance program.

The Millennium is a former Red Lion hotel that is still in the process of being converted into apartments by Axela Group of Waterbury and Shelbourne Global Solutions LLC. The top eight floors were converted by a prior owner and rented out, the other floors are in the process of being converted.

Andrew Chapman, the building’s property manager who works for Axela Management, said he did not have any comment concerning the tenants union’s allegations, other than to reference the city, which, he said, would “have more accurate reporting.”

Judith Rothschild, Hartford’s blight remediation director, confirmed that the city’s building department, fire department, the housing code enforcement division and health and human services have all responded to complaints lodged by Leahy and Williams.

“We’ve all been out, even very recently,” Rothschild said.

I. Charles Mathews, the city’s director of development services, said in a statement that the city has responded to complaints from the building’s residents but has not found any major violations.

“The former hotel at 50 Morgan St. is an active construction site, taking an old hotel in need of repair and rehabilitating it for residential use,” Mathews said. “Portions of the building are currently being converted to new apartments, and other portions are presently occupied. Recent complaints filed with the city alleging code violations have been investigated by building and housing inspectors on-site and were found to be unsubstantiated or already addressed. Our Chief Building Inspector recently completed a site walk of the property and its construction areas and found no apparent code violations. The city will continue to respond to and investigate any future complaints that may be received.”

While building management did not comment on the record, an attorney representing Alexa in a December 2021 communication addressed numerous issues raised by Leahy and Williams.

“My client has taken over the premises and is attempting to substantially improve the condition of the premises,” attorney Richard P. Weinstein wrote. “When your client took occupancy, I am sure she was well aware that the premises had some deficiencies. We addressed her concern about the washer and dryer and she responded ‘too little, too late’ underscoring that she is just looking for excuses to pick a fight with the landlord.”

Weinstein said the security issues were either corrected or in the process of being corrected, including the parking garage, a fire alarm and security, among other things.

“The fire marshal has made numerous inspections, we believe, at your client’s request,” Weinstein wrote. “He has found the building, the lighting, and the ingress and egress to be satisfactory. … Your client continues to look for excuses to find fault with the building. Your client is free to stay in the premises understanding that there is ongoing rehabilitation that is inconvenient. That is the inevitable process by which buildings are rehabilitated as well as the systems and aspects of the building as to which she complains or we will agree that your client can be excused from any further obligations under her lease and your client can move out of the premises.”

Leahy said she attempted to pay her rent for August via certified check with the state housing court but was rebuffed after being told a case had not been opened for her. She said she later learned that was not true.

As it stands, Williams and Leahy said they are withholding their $1,460 per month rent, as are about four other members of the building’s union.

“I want what I was supposed to have when I moved in,” she said. “I want them to take care of all of the residents here.”