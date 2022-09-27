ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

He’s 17 and studying at a college in Connecticut. First he had to escape war, ‘explosions and total uncertainty’ to get here.

By Ed Stannard, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xP8P7_0iBoiSOa00
Sasha Stelmach, a refugee from Ukraine, is studying computer science at Southern Connecticut State University. Wilfredo Lee/AP

Growing up in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oleksandr “Sasha” Stelmakh had long wanted to come to the United States.

But he didn’t expect to get here this soon and to be attending Southern Connecticut State University as a 17-year-old computer science major.

However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine sped up his life’s journey and, six weeks after he and his mother, Yuliia Stelmakh, left their home, they arrived April 2 in the United States, living in Washington, D.C.

And through the efforts of adjunct professor Dina Brun, a member of Tutoring Without Borders , which offers education to Ukrainian students, Sasha Stelmakh made his way to Southern.

Southern’s Office of International Education was able to give him one semester’s worth of aid, according to a university spokeswoman. Tutoring Without Borders notes online that it is an “independent platform helping to connect Ukrainian citizens in need of academic help with potential instructors or tutors.”

“It’s good. I love it here,” he said of the United States and SCSU, where he lives in a dorm with a roommate.

He did have a head start with the language.

“I learned English for 11 years, but it was not really learning. It’s like we did … English tests and that’s all,” he said.

Stelmakh did not know what to expect when he heard the Russian army was massing on the border, headed for Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.

“Before Feb. 24, I heard about the possibility of war,” he said. “But nobody believed in that because it’s ridiculous. Twenty-first century and two countries make war.

“So I did my homework Feb. 23 and went to bed,” Stelmakh said. “So then, Feb. 24, My mom woke me up with words ‘the war has started and we need to run.’ Then Russian started to bomb our cities, our infrastructure like airports and so on.”

He and his mother each packed a small suitcase and headed for a country house the family owns in the village of Berritsa, between Kyiv and the Belorussian border, joined by his grandparents and an uncle. They were far from any major infrastructure or even stores, so they felt safe.

Leaving Kyiv, Stelmakh said, “I remember a big traffic jam and that everybody has fear on their faces.”

The house has no water, heat or indoor plumbing, and it was 5 degrees F. in Ukraine’s coldest month. “And we didn’t take with us a lot of food. So we had just a small bag of food,” Stelmakh said. “And for five people it was not enough.”

“We spent almost a week in this village,” he said. “But after two days, we understood that we don’t have enough food for us. And we started to eat once per day.”

Besides the lack of food, the feeling of safety began to wane.

“We were shocked and scared,” Stelmakh said. “We heard explosions, which were about six miles away. My mom told told me that we all need to run from this village because we were trapped. … Russian troops started to move from Belarus to Kyiv but my grandparents said no, we will be here. This is our homeland. We grew up here and we will not leave.”

Stelmakh didn’t want to leave either.

“I didn’t want to leave my homeland and grandparents because I thought that is the safest place we can be, because it was only the first week of the war. And it was a big uncertainty,” he said.

He and his mother returned to Kyiv, where they heard the Russians had “started to martyr innocent people there in Bucha and Irpin. Stelmach grew more scared.

“I heard a big explosion. It was the day when Russian troops bombed our TV tower in Kyiv and it was like 1,500 feet away,” he said. “Sirens, explosions and total uncertainty.”

He and his mother left for the train, which was not easy either, because they had no idea when it would arrive, for safety reasons.

“So at 6 p.m. the train finally came, but we were lucky because the train doors stopped near us and people started to yell and fight to come inside,” Stelmakh said. “When we came inside we hugged each other and cried. … The train was completely packed.”

The next morning, friends met them in Lviv, where they stayed one night. The next day, his grandparents told them Russian tanks had entered Berritsa.

“We were shocked,” he said. “We couldn’t believe that our safety place, as we thought before, all the time was a trap.”

The Russian soldiers “killed all the men who protected the village” and confiscated everyone’s cell phones, but his grandparents hid theirs. Then they and his uncle hid for a month in a 6-by-9-foot cellar.

The next day, Sasha and Yuliia Stelmach crossed into Poland, staying in nine locations before they could get a visa to come to the United States, entering as refugees under temporary protected status.

“I was amazed. I was just amazed,” Stelmach said of his first impression of the United States. “Because it was my dream for my life to get to move” to America.

Brun said when she was looking for someone to sponsor through Tutoring Without Borders, she was told, “Sasha is your ideal candidate,” but the semester was fast approaching.

“He was amazing,” she said. “Even before you asked him for something, he would produce it. He was very motivated to start studying. I’m just so happy we found him and he found us.”

At Southern, he’s studying computer science, which he said is “in my blood,” He hopes he’ll be able to stay, but money is an issue.

But no matter what happens, Stelmach said he is certain about one thing: “I am safe.”

Ed Stannard can be reached at estannard@courant.com

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
Newsweek

Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat

Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#War#Linus College#Russian#Ukrainian
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
The Independent

Bus of senior citizens pursued on Cape Cod by National Guard member who thought they were migrants

A member of the National Guard went rogue and terrorised a group of senior citizens on a bus tour of Cape Cod as part of an effort to help Ron DeSantis’s campaign to bus migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.The shocking scene played out last Monday, according to the Cape Cod Times, which interviewed the bus driver and spoke with local National Guard officials. But the proof of the incident itself comes from the hand of the perpetrator, who live-streamed his threatening behaviour on Facebook.In the video, 51-year-old Lt Col Christopher Hoffman is heard praising Ron DeSantis’s scheme to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
POTUS
The Independent

Dr Bandy Lee warned five years ago that Trump was dangerous. She’s more worried now

Bandy Lee grew up in an immigrant Bronx family of doctors and scientists. Politics never particularly interested her personally or professionally as she pursued a successful career in psychiatry.Until she became so concerned by Donald Trump’s behaviour and rhetoric. She could only call it one thing: Dangerous. Very much so.In 2017, she put together a conference and consulted other medical professionals, then published a book containing 27 essays from psychologists and psychiatrists calling Trump a “clear and present danger.” The book outlined all of the ways a Trump presidency could threaten the country, with writers touching upon his perceived sociopathy,...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Business Insider

Trump wrote that he knew 'nothing' when asked about the presidential transition delays with Biden officials after the 2020 election: book

Trump wrote that he knew "nothing" about transition delays with Biden officials, per a forthcoming book. In "Confidence Man," NYT reporter Maggie Haberman remarked on Trump's responses to myriad questions. When Haberman asked Trump about the Biden transition holdup, he replied: "KNOW NOTHING ABOUT IT." Former President Donald Trump wrote...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy