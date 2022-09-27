ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Night Fall, Hartford’s beloved community arts performance, is coming soon ‘to bring back the magic’

By Susan Dunne, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nIrMP_0iBoiRVr00
Scene from "Night Fall," the annual autumnal celebration held in Hartford parks. www.billmorganmedia.com/Hartford Courant/TNS

Night Fall, Hartford’s annual outdoor performance of giant puppets and costumed performers, celebrating the coming of autumn, will take place Saturday at 6 p.m. at Elizabeth Park.

Recina V. Reynolds, and her mother, Eather Reynolds Stevenson, will be there, as they have been for all 10 previous Night Falls since it was founded in 2012. Stevenson turns 77 Saturday and she is celebrating her birthday by volunteering at one of her favorite events.

“At the first one, we were mesmerized. It was the creativity that drew us in,” said Reynolds, an entrepreneur who lives in East Hartford. “Night Fall is such a beautiful event to come together and celebrate puppets and community and the creativity of art.”

Marge Morrissey, a Hartford booster and philanthropist, will be there, too.

“Night Fall helps define Hartford and it’s very unique to Hartford. It shows that the artist community in Hartford is alive and well and wanting to engage with the total community,” she said. “Also, we show off how rich we are in our necklace of parks around Hartford.”

Night Fall was created by Hartford puppet artist Ann Cubberly. “I wanted to bring back the magic that was there when I was growing up. In the ‘70s Hartford had a lot of fun, free things to do. I wanted to do that as an adult,” Cubberly said.

The performers in the show, dressed as animals and imaginary creatures, act out stories, with the action culminating with the arrival of the solstice puppet.

Every October, the free presentation has moved from park to park in the city, to make the show accessible to the entire community.

Jordan Polon, executive director of Hartford Business Improvement District, called Night Fall “an exquisite way of showcasing Hartford through the arts but also showcasing the arts through Hartford.

“Seeing these puppets floating around the park in these magical ways is mind-blowing in a surreal way. These bigger-than-life structures are 100% human powered but appear mechanical. And here they are walking around in the real world,” Polon said.

The performers in the show, dressed as animals and imaginary creatures in costumes designed by Cubberly, act out and dance fanciful stories around the theme of autumn and community. The show is different every year, except for the end, in which Cubberly’s solstice puppet appears during a lantern procession.

The stories this year are written by Cubberly, Dejé Bennett, Devé-Ann Bennett, Casey Grambo, Kyle Grimm, Greg Ludovici and Hannah Simms. Music is by Grimm, Mark Jenks, and Ym. Choreography is by Devé-Ann Bennett, Mellissa Craig, Jakar Hankerson and Erica Nelson. The show is directed by Steve Mitchell and stage-managed by Liloni Brown.

The performance site will be in the park near the intersection of Whitney Street and Asylum Avenue. People are welcome starting at 2 p.m., when vendors and food trucks will set up alongside community organizations and art-making opportunities.

Other creators and performers are Jeanika Browne-Springer, Jessie Gray Cieza, Gianna DiMaiolo, Jonathan Domenech, Chris Dunn, Amanda Duvall, Chantal Edwards-Matthews, Giomar Emmanuelli, Reese Hart, Matthew Benjamin Horowitz, Samone Jones-McCarthy, William Jackson, Kunzika, Loren Milledge, Daniel Minogue, Stephanie Moreland, Brianna Navedo, Madison Negron, Jason Ramos, Julie Riccio, Johanna Rincon, Jonathan Rincon, Jessie Robie, Akira Rodriguez and Claire Sickinger. All of the performers are paid.

The rain date is Sunday at 6 p.m. nightfallhartford.org .

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Nyberg: Sparrow Pizza Bar in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for a new restaurant to satisfy your pizza fix? Try Sparrow Pizza Bar in West Hartford. The man behind the pie is Adam Greenberg, a chef who has appeared on the Food Network. There’s a nostalgic air to the restaurant — Greenberg opened it in the old location for […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Immersive Van Gogh Experience in Hartford Extended Due to Demand

An immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Hartford is being extended into late October. “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” opened at the Connecticut Convention Center in August and has been extended through Sunday, Oct. 23 due to the high demand, according to a public relations representative for the exhibit.
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Entertainment
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
City
East Hartford, CT
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Connecticut

While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Connecticut Women's Hall of Fame to induct four 'exceptional' women

HARTFORD, Conn. — Four exceptional women will be added to the Connecticut Women's Hall of Fame at the 29th Annual Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame (CWHF) Induction Ceremony and Celebration. Cora Lee Bentley Radcliffe, Jennifer Rizzotti, Lhakpa Sherpa and Suzy Whaley will be recognized for their exceptional work,...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Community Arts#Dance#Puppets#Performing#Courant Tns Night Fall
Eyewitness News

On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Transportation Today News

Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently broke ground on a $74.8 million project to improve the East Haddam Swing Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River on Route 82. The project will address the structural, mechanical, and electrical components of the 110-year-old swing bridge and will improve swing-span operation reliability and extend service life. Work includes […] The post Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project appeared first on Transportation Today.
CONNECTICUT STATE
multihousingnews.com

Hamister Group Acquires Hartford Senior Housing Community

The community hosts memory care living arrangements in interconnected buildings. Hamister Group has completed its purchase of Buckingham Heights Memory Care, a 46-unit senior living community located at 1824 Manchester Rd, in Glastonbury, Conn. Hamister acquired the property from seller and previous owner Longview Senior Housing, which was represented by a Cushman & Wakefield team. The property sold for an undisclosed amount.
GLASTONBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Eyewitness News

Regal Cinemas closes at Brass Mill Center in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Regal Cinemas at Waterbury’s Brass Mill Center has closed for good. The company confirmed the closure in a statement to Channel 3. “Regal has made the decision to close our theatre located at Brass Mill. We are incredibly grateful to have been able to serve our guests and members in the Waterbury community and provide them with memorable cinema experiences,” the company said.
WATERBURY, CT
fox61.com

Meal House: Pink Lady Apple Croissants from Sift Bake Shop

HARTFORD, Conn. — Sift Bake Shop is celebrating the opening of a new location in Niantic at 185 Main Street next week!. Here's how to make their Pink Lady Croissants. Day 1: Combine 90° milk with the yeast and the add the first measurement of soften butter, sugar, flour and salt on top to ensure that the salt does not touch the yeast.
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Friendship Center residents, community members treated to free lunch

NEW BRITAIN – Residents of the Friendship Service Center, as well as members of the community, were treated to a free lunch, provided by Todd DeGroff, owner of Beacon Prescriptions on West Main Street. “We are grateful for this opportunity to provide lunch for the Friendship Service Center, and...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Hartford event brings together police, faith leaders

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of Hartford Public Safety joined forces with faith leaders Monday evening to try and build bridges in the community. “It’s a chance for the police department to have a positive interaction with the community, and have meaningful conversation,” Johnathon Rowe, a faith-based community service officer for the Hartford Police Department, […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven police give warning after spotting hundreds of cars drag racing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials are warning drag racers to stay out of their city. It’s a growing concern in Connecticut, with just this weekend vehicles blocking an intersection in Wethersfield to do doughnuts in the street and drive recklessly. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said authorities are using different methods […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy