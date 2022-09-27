Night Fall, Hartford’s beloved community arts performance, is coming soon ‘to bring back the magic’

Scene from "Night Fall," the annual autumnal celebration held in Hartford parks. www.billmorganmedia.com/Hartford Courant/TNS

Night Fall, Hartford’s annual outdoor performance of giant puppets and costumed performers, celebrating the coming of autumn, will take place Saturday at 6 p.m. at Elizabeth Park.

Recina V. Reynolds, and her mother, Eather Reynolds Stevenson, will be there, as they have been for all 10 previous Night Falls since it was founded in 2012. Stevenson turns 77 Saturday and she is celebrating her birthday by volunteering at one of her favorite events.

“At the first one, we were mesmerized. It was the creativity that drew us in,” said Reynolds, an entrepreneur who lives in East Hartford. “Night Fall is such a beautiful event to come together and celebrate puppets and community and the creativity of art.”

Marge Morrissey, a Hartford booster and philanthropist, will be there, too.

“Night Fall helps define Hartford and it’s very unique to Hartford. It shows that the artist community in Hartford is alive and well and wanting to engage with the total community,” she said. “Also, we show off how rich we are in our necklace of parks around Hartford.”

Night Fall was created by Hartford puppet artist Ann Cubberly. “I wanted to bring back the magic that was there when I was growing up. In the ‘70s Hartford had a lot of fun, free things to do. I wanted to do that as an adult,” Cubberly said.

The performers in the show, dressed as animals and imaginary creatures, act out stories, with the action culminating with the arrival of the solstice puppet.

Every October, the free presentation has moved from park to park in the city, to make the show accessible to the entire community.

Jordan Polon, executive director of Hartford Business Improvement District, called Night Fall “an exquisite way of showcasing Hartford through the arts but also showcasing the arts through Hartford.

“Seeing these puppets floating around the park in these magical ways is mind-blowing in a surreal way. These bigger-than-life structures are 100% human powered but appear mechanical. And here they are walking around in the real world,” Polon said.

The performers in the show, dressed as animals and imaginary creatures in costumes designed by Cubberly, act out and dance fanciful stories around the theme of autumn and community. The show is different every year, except for the end, in which Cubberly’s solstice puppet appears during a lantern procession.

The stories this year are written by Cubberly, Dejé Bennett, Devé-Ann Bennett, Casey Grambo, Kyle Grimm, Greg Ludovici and Hannah Simms. Music is by Grimm, Mark Jenks, and Ym. Choreography is by Devé-Ann Bennett, Mellissa Craig, Jakar Hankerson and Erica Nelson. The show is directed by Steve Mitchell and stage-managed by Liloni Brown.

The performance site will be in the park near the intersection of Whitney Street and Asylum Avenue. People are welcome starting at 2 p.m., when vendors and food trucks will set up alongside community organizations and art-making opportunities.

Other creators and performers are Jeanika Browne-Springer, Jessie Gray Cieza, Gianna DiMaiolo, Jonathan Domenech, Chris Dunn, Amanda Duvall, Chantal Edwards-Matthews, Giomar Emmanuelli, Reese Hart, Matthew Benjamin Horowitz, Samone Jones-McCarthy, William Jackson, Kunzika, Loren Milledge, Daniel Minogue, Stephanie Moreland, Brianna Navedo, Madison Negron, Jason Ramos, Julie Riccio, Johanna Rincon, Jonathan Rincon, Jessie Robie, Akira Rodriguez and Claire Sickinger. All of the performers are paid.

The rain date is Sunday at 6 p.m. nightfallhartford.org .

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .