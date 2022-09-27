Read full article on original website
Police: Teens may face charges after brandishing weapon at mall
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Charges may be filed against a group of teenagers accused of brandishing a firearm at River Hills Mall. Mankato Public Safety says around five juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were in the mall food court Saturday around 6 p.m. when one of them reportedly brandished a gun “toward a window.”
Waseca City councillor likens local CBD buisnessman to high school drug dealer
John Mansfield (right) speaks at Waseca Council meeting as John Clemons looks on. A moratorium on the sale of THC products passed in Waseca last week, and the council’s discussion on the issue left one person feeling not so chill. Local cannabis business owner Mike Drummer was against the...
Southern Minnesota Man Admits to Murdering His Father
Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A southern Minnesota man who murdered his father and then set fire to their home last year has pleaded guilty. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler recently admitted to a second-degree murder charge through a plea agreement that will result in the dismissal of an arson charge. The judge in the case ordered a pre-sentence investigation and ordered the rural Le Center man to return to Le Sueur County Court for his sentencing hearing on October 18.
Mankato Man Accused Of Being Drunk During Deadly ATV Crash
(Mankato, MN) — A Mankato man accused of causing a deadly ATV crash is now accused of being drunk at the time. A criminal complaint accuses Joshua Wieland of having a blood-alcohol level over four-times the legal limit when he lost control of his ATV and crashed in South Bend Township last month. The crash killed passenger Karissa Bode of North Mankato. Investigators say Wieland told them Bode was driving the ATV, but surveillance shows he was actually in the driver’s seat. He’s charged with criminal vehicular homicide.
Wells Man Killed In Southern Minnesota Tractor Crash
(Faribault Co., MN) — A southern Minnesota man is dead after a tractor crash in Faribault County. Police say Michael Wegner of Wells was hit by an SUV while driving his tractor on Highway 22 last night. Police say Wegner died in the crash and three people in the SUV suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
Three arrested Thursday, 23 lbs cocaine and meth recovered from Rochester hotel, 34.5 more from Cannon Falls man’s car
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested three individuals in a Thursday, Sept. 22 drug investigation. According to court documents, officers executed a search warrant on Elliot Wilkens of Cannon Falls at 126 20th Street SE, Rochester. According to court documents, when officers pulled him over, they searched 24-year-old...
North Mankato woman injured in crash involving alcohol, says patrol
The state patrol says a North Mankato woman was injured Monday evening in a crash involving alcohol in McLeod County. A crash report says an SUV driven by Teresa Kay Focht, 59, was westbound on 120th St when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with the ditch just before Highway 22.
Kandiyohi County authorities seize over 600 pills testing positive for fentanyl
MSU Mankato is taking part in “Minnesota State Month” and as part of the statewide effort, its $20 app fee for new undergraduate students will be waived. Those looking for something to do today to get out of the office, or to grab a bite to eat, can join and meet members of the KEYC New Now family at the community block party on the South Central College lawn.
Missing car from 1989 pulled from Mississippi River
(FOX 9) - A vehicle that was reported missing in 1989 was recovered from the Mississippi River in Dakota County recently. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Monday a photo of a water-logged 1986 Mercury Cougar from near the Wakota Bridge boat launch on the Mississippi River. The...
Two Seriously Injured in Hwy. 52 Motorcycle Crash
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people suffered serious injuries following a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday. The State Patrol incident report says 67-year-old Bruce Mcallister of Eyota was driving the motorcycle north when he lost control of it around 7:30 p.m. The motorcycle then stopped in the median at County Rd. 1 Blvd between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls.
Minnetonka 22-year-old dies in motorcycle crash on I-394
A 22-year-old Minnetonka man died in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 394 in Golden Valley on Tuesday. Endre John Thorkelson was on a Kawasaki motorcycle in the left lane of eastbound I-394 when the State Patrol says he tried to pass traffic and ran off the road, side-swiped the concrete median and crashed into a road sign.
Mankato’s Living Earth Center faces uncertain future
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Every week, volunteers for the Living Earth Center harvest fresh produce from Blue Earth County’s community farm in Mankato, and donate the produce to local food shelves and community programs. The work is part of an agreement with the county, the Living Earth Center runs...
Owatonna man pleads guilty to attempted converter theft, meth possession
(ABC 6 News) – An Owatonna man pleaded guilty to trying to steal a catalytic converter from a towing lot and methamphetamine possession in Olmsted County Court. Mark Anthony Sanford, 36, surrendered himself to officers on Monday, June 27, after a witness heard and saw him attempting to saw the catalytic converter off a vehicle.
Driver, 83, killed in collision with semi-truck in Northfield
An 83-year-old man was killed in a collision with a semi-truck in Northfield on Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Pontiac G6 and a Freightliner straight truck collided at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 3 and Honeylocust Drive at 9:50 a.m. Driving the Pontiac and killed in the crash...
Madison Lake cancer patient walks into her new happy haven
MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Gasps, laughter, and tears flooded Jane Ford’s bedroom Saturday night, as she and her family stepped into the room for the first time since it was remodeled by My Happy Haven. My Happy Haven dedicates time and resources to design bedroom makeovers for women...
Historic Minnesota Building With Movie Theatre & Apartments Hits Market At $1M
Ever wanted to own your own movie theatre, apartments, and business space? Now you can as one building has hit the market in Minnesota. A big bonding experience with my dad growing up was to go see a movie in the theatre every weekend. Sometimes we would go to the Superior theatre and get hotdogs at the Carousel beforehand, and other times we would go to the ICO Burger Station for lunch before seeing a film at the Cinema 8 in the Duluth mall area. Of course, none of those places exist anymore, but it was always a dream of mine to own my very own movie theatre.
Law firm suing county auditors in Minnesota over voter registrations
(St. Peter, MN)--A conservative law firm is suing county auditors across the state for failing to remove duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota. The Upper Midwest Law Center filed its first complaint against Nicollet County which it says had four duplicate registrations and at least one apparent instance of double voting. The complaint alleges a felon patient at the Minnesota Security Hospital voted absentee twice in the 2020 election. The suit claims their research uncovered hundreds of duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota and the Secretary of State’s office disclaimed responsibility for keeping the Statewide Voter Registration Service (SVRS) clean.
