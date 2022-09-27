The Grifter, the Hitter, the Hacker, the Thief, the Fixer and the Maker are on their way back to your screens. TVLine can exclusively report that Season 2 of Leverage: Redemption will get underway on Wednesday, Nov. 16, with the release of its first three episodes on Freevee (fka IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming hub). The heist drama’s 13-episode season will then roll out a new episode each Wednesday, building to the season finale on Jan. 25, 2023. (The first season of Leverage: Redemption, meanwhile, is also available on demand and as a FAST channel on Amazon Freevee.) Oh, and we have a...

TV SERIES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO