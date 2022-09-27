ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Quantum Leap Boss Promises NBC Reboot Will Address Sam Beckett's Leap Into Magic From Original Series

Does Quantum Leap’s Herbert “Magic” Williams (played by Ernie Hudson) remember Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula) jumping into him? NBC’s continuation of the time-travel series will provide an answer in the coming weeks. Episode 4 will address the leap in question, which occurred in a Season 3 episode of the original series featuring Christopher Kirby as a young Magic, showrunner Martin Gero tells TVLine. “[Magic] does explain, from his point of view, that leap,” Gero hints. “Ernie [Hudson] gives this phenomenal monologue. It’s so beautiful. It might be my favorite scene of this first chunk [of episodes]....
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Dick Wolf’s ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Chicago’ and ‘FBI’ Franchises Bring In Winning Ratings During Fall Premiere Week

Three of Dick Wolf’s franchises — “Law & Order,” “One Chicago” and “FBI” — were the most-viewed broadcast series of their respective season premiere nights on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Universal Television serves as the studio for each. “FBI” brought in 6.8 million viewers while airing its Season 5 premiere on CBS at 8 p.m. Tuesday night, making it the most-watched broadcast series of the week excluding sports programming. The Season 2 premiere of “FBI: International” followed at 9 p.m. and was the second-most-watched program of the night with 5.3 million viewers. The last Wolf premiere of the night was “FBI:...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

What Time is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ On? How To Watch on ABC and Hulu

Just as one makes the mental transition from summer to fall, it’s time to leave The Bachelorette behind and switch to Bachelor in Paradise mode. Yes, it’s time for another season of The Bachelor spinoff. You can prep for the premiere by reading Decider’s helpful watch guide below to ensure you don’t miss a minute of the love stories that unfold in Mexico.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melanie Lynskey
Person
Minnie Driver
Person
Nick Kroll
EW.com

'NCIS: LA' season finale promo

This season's NCIS: LA finale is "without a doubt the darkest season-finale we've ever done on the show," according to executive producer Shane Brennan. And the proof is in the promo. EW has your exclusive first look at the episode, which finds the team going to new lengths to recover...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4

Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Awol#Hbo#Nbc#Cbs Black Ink Crew#Fbi#Rookie
Popculture

'Ghosts' Season 2: Original BBC Series' Star to Appear on CBS Sitcom

Ahead of tonight's anticipated sophomore premiere of Ghosts on CBS, news broke this morning announcing how one of the original BBC series stars, on which the American sitcom is based, will be appearing in an episode of TV's number one comedy this season. As if the fans from both the U.S. and U.K. shows couldn't be more excited, the episode will guest star British actor, Mathew Baynton, who is also one of the producers behind the CBS adaptation.
TV SERIES
KTLA

Barney the Dinosaur docu-series coming to Peacock

Barney (yes, the purple dinosaur) is getting a two-part docu-series that will explore the rise of the beloved 90s children’s show character and how it became a target of hate. The series, titled “I Love You, You Hate Me,” will debut on the Peacock streaming service on Oct. 12. Bill Nye the Science Guy and […]
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVLine

Leverage: Redemption Season 2 on Freevee: Get Release Date, Casting News and Poster — Watch Trailer

The Grifter, the Hitter, the Hacker, the Thief, the Fixer and the Maker are on their way back to your screens. TVLine can exclusively report that Season 2 of Leverage: Redemption will get underway on Wednesday, Nov. 16, with the release of its first three episodes on Freevee (fka IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming hub). The heist drama’s 13-episode season will then roll out a new episode each Wednesday, building to the season finale on Jan. 25, 2023. (The first season of Leverage: Redemption, meanwhile, is also available on demand and as a FAST channel on Amazon Freevee.) Oh, and we have a...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

AMC’s ‘Interview With The Vampire Renewed For Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere

Clearly, AMC’s new take on Interview With The Vampire doesn’t suck. Ahead of the series premiere on October 2, AMC has announced that Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire has already been renewed for a second season. And not only that, the second season will head the action over to Europe. Interview With The Vampire: European Vacation, anyone? “Bulgaria. Romania. Paris. (Ah Paris!) San Francisco. New Orleans. Dubai,” showrunner Rolin Jones said via a press released provided to Decider. “The writing staff of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is honored, humbled, and hungry to add more stamps to our vamps’ passport books....
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Better Call Saul' Creator Vince Gilligan Re-Teaming With Series Star on Apple TV Series

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan has already found his follow-up to Better Call Saul and it will star a familiar face. Rhea Seehorn, who won critical acclaim for playing attorney Kim Wexler on Better Call Saul, will star in an untitled project Gilligan is writing for Apple TV+. Even though the show doesn't have a title, Apple TV+ is so confident in the show that the streamer gave it a two-season order on Sept. 22, reports Deadline.
TV SERIES
102.5 The Bone

In Brief: AMC gets another bite of 'Interview with the Vampire', and more

Ahead of its October 2 season premiere, AMC's Interview with the Vampire has been renewed for a second season, according to Variety. The eight-episode series, based on the 1976 Anne Rice novel, stars Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, Bailey Bass as Claudia and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy. The book, of course, was previously turned into the hit 1994 film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. Season one of the series takes place in America; season two will be set in Europe...
TV SERIES
EW.com

Surprise, The Sandman fans! Audible just released Act III of their audiobook adaptation

While you wait for season 2 of the Netflix series, check out the latest installment of the other popular remix of the iconic Neil Gaiman comic. Are you ready for more of The Sandman? Alas, a second season has not yet been confirmed for the popular Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's iconic comic series (though showrunner Allan Heinberg is already making plans). But longtime fans of this franchise know that there's another ongoing adaptation. Yes, Audible has now released the third installment of their Sandman audiobook adaptation.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
EW.com

Watch 9-1-1 get tense as Athena clashes with mom over her dad's accident

Family crises are never easy, but things are particularly tough between Athena and her mom on Monday night's 9-1-1. Last week's season 6 premiere ended with Athena (Angela Bassett) on the phone with her mom (Beverly Todd) as her father (Henry G. Sanders) accidentally drives into their family home. Forgoing their delayed honeymoon, Athena and Bobby (Peter Krause) rush to Florida to help — and in a preview clip exclusive to EW, things are not going well.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy