Quantum Leap Boss Promises NBC Reboot Will Address Sam Beckett's Leap Into Magic From Original Series
Does Quantum Leap’s Herbert “Magic” Williams (played by Ernie Hudson) remember Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula) jumping into him? NBC’s continuation of the time-travel series will provide an answer in the coming weeks. Episode 4 will address the leap in question, which occurred in a Season 3 episode of the original series featuring Christopher Kirby as a young Magic, showrunner Martin Gero tells TVLine. “[Magic] does explain, from his point of view, that leap,” Gero hints. “Ernie [Hudson] gives this phenomenal monologue. It’s so beautiful. It might be my favorite scene of this first chunk [of episodes]....
Robert Cormier, 'Heartland' And 'Slasher' Actor, Dead At Age 33
"Life hasn't always dealt me the best hands," the "Designated Survivor" actor once said.
Dick Wolf’s ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Chicago’ and ‘FBI’ Franchises Bring In Winning Ratings During Fall Premiere Week
Three of Dick Wolf’s franchises — “Law & Order,” “One Chicago” and “FBI” — were the most-viewed broadcast series of their respective season premiere nights on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Universal Television serves as the studio for each. “FBI” brought in 6.8 million viewers while airing its Season 5 premiere on CBS at 8 p.m. Tuesday night, making it the most-watched broadcast series of the week excluding sports programming. The Season 2 premiere of “FBI: International” followed at 9 p.m. and was the second-most-watched program of the night with 5.3 million viewers. The last Wolf premiere of the night was “FBI:...
What Time is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ On? How To Watch on ABC and Hulu
Just as one makes the mental transition from summer to fall, it’s time to leave The Bachelorette behind and switch to Bachelor in Paradise mode. Yes, it’s time for another season of The Bachelor spinoff. You can prep for the premiere by reading Decider’s helpful watch guide below to ensure you don’t miss a minute of the love stories that unfold in Mexico.
'NCIS: LA' season finale promo
This season's NCIS: LA finale is "without a doubt the darkest season-finale we've ever done on the show," according to executive producer Shane Brennan. And the proof is in the promo. EW has your exclusive first look at the episode, which finds the team going to new lengths to recover...
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 Premiere: Will a New Intern Come Between Jo & Link? (PHOTOS)
Will Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 finally keep Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Link (Chris Carmack) together after teasing their romance for so long? Well, the are looking pretty happy in newly-released photos from the October 6 premiere. However, as the synopsis for “Everything Has Changed” teases, Link has a history...
'Ghosts' Season 2: Original BBC Series' Star to Appear on CBS Sitcom
Ahead of tonight's anticipated sophomore premiere of Ghosts on CBS, news broke this morning announcing how one of the original BBC series stars, on which the American sitcom is based, will be appearing in an episode of TV's number one comedy this season. As if the fans from both the U.S. and U.K. shows couldn't be more excited, the episode will guest star British actor, Mathew Baynton, who is also one of the producers behind the CBS adaptation.
Barney the Dinosaur docu-series coming to Peacock
Barney (yes, the purple dinosaur) is getting a two-part docu-series that will explore the rise of the beloved 90s children’s show character and how it became a target of hate. The series, titled “I Love You, You Hate Me,” will debut on the Peacock streaming service on Oct. 12. Bill Nye the Science Guy and […]
Kelly Ripa recalls jab from Regis Philbin before her first Live show: 'I felt horrible'
Kelly Ripa is looking back at her complicated relationship with former co-host Regis Philbin. The actress and TV host recounts her early days on Live With Regis and Kelly in her book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. According to Ripa, the excerpts about Philbin were "the hardest chapter to write."
Beverly Hills Cop 4: More Original Cast Join Eddie Murphy in Netflix Sequel
Espresso with lemon tweeests for everybody! Now that Netflix‘s Beverly Hills Cop sequel has added four more cast members from the original movie. Eddie Murphy himself has been attached to the new sequel since November of the year 2019, when Netflix first secured the rights from Paramount. Now, Judge...
Leverage: Redemption Season 2 on Freevee: Get Release Date, Casting News and Poster — Watch Trailer
The Grifter, the Hitter, the Hacker, the Thief, the Fixer and the Maker are on their way back to your screens. TVLine can exclusively report that Season 2 of Leverage: Redemption will get underway on Wednesday, Nov. 16, with the release of its first three episodes on Freevee (fka IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming hub). The heist drama’s 13-episode season will then roll out a new episode each Wednesday, building to the season finale on Jan. 25, 2023. (The first season of Leverage: Redemption, meanwhile, is also available on demand and as a FAST channel on Amazon Freevee.) Oh, and we have a...
AMC’s ‘Interview With The Vampire Renewed For Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere
Clearly, AMC’s new take on Interview With The Vampire doesn’t suck. Ahead of the series premiere on October 2, AMC has announced that Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire has already been renewed for a second season. And not only that, the second season will head the action over to Europe. Interview With The Vampire: European Vacation, anyone? “Bulgaria. Romania. Paris. (Ah Paris!) San Francisco. New Orleans. Dubai,” showrunner Rolin Jones said via a press released provided to Decider. “The writing staff of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is honored, humbled, and hungry to add more stamps to our vamps’ passport books....
'Better Call Saul' Creator Vince Gilligan Re-Teaming With Series Star on Apple TV Series
Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan has already found his follow-up to Better Call Saul and it will star a familiar face. Rhea Seehorn, who won critical acclaim for playing attorney Kim Wexler on Better Call Saul, will star in an untitled project Gilligan is writing for Apple TV+. Even though the show doesn't have a title, Apple TV+ is so confident in the show that the streamer gave it a two-season order on Sept. 22, reports Deadline.
In Brief: AMC gets another bite of 'Interview with the Vampire', and more
Ahead of its October 2 season premiere, AMC's Interview with the Vampire has been renewed for a second season, according to Variety. The eight-episode series, based on the 1976 Anne Rice novel, stars Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, Bailey Bass as Claudia and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy. The book, of course, was previously turned into the hit 1994 film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. Season one of the series takes place in America; season two will be set in Europe...
Chris Brown scares neighborhood kids with grafitti, Rihanna's new fashion collection, and more
Chris Brown's response to neighbors who have complained that the graffiti art outside his Hollywood Hills home scares their children? "Keep em inside then! It's art. There are scarier creatures on Harry Potter. Get a f&*%ing life!" Brown tweeted. [Billboard]. Go behind the scenes with Rihanna for a sneak peek...
What to Watch podcast: Sharpen your knives for the Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages premiere
On today's What to Watch podcast, Hell's Kitchen gears up for a Battle of the Ages, Ghosts returns, and So Help Me Todd debuts. Plus, Hollywood trivia and entertainment headlines, including Katie Couric's cancer diagnosis, Blade's director shakeup, and John Corbett's Aidan returns to the world of Sex and the City.
Surprise, The Sandman fans! Audible just released Act III of their audiobook adaptation
While you wait for season 2 of the Netflix series, check out the latest installment of the other popular remix of the iconic Neil Gaiman comic. Are you ready for more of The Sandman? Alas, a second season has not yet been confirmed for the popular Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's iconic comic series (though showrunner Allan Heinberg is already making plans). But longtime fans of this franchise know that there's another ongoing adaptation. Yes, Audible has now released the third installment of their Sandman audiobook adaptation.
Watch 9-1-1 get tense as Athena clashes with mom over her dad's accident
Family crises are never easy, but things are particularly tough between Athena and her mom on Monday night's 9-1-1. Last week's season 6 premiere ended with Athena (Angela Bassett) on the phone with her mom (Beverly Todd) as her father (Henry G. Sanders) accidentally drives into their family home. Forgoing their delayed honeymoon, Athena and Bobby (Peter Krause) rush to Florida to help — and in a preview clip exclusive to EW, things are not going well.
