Pinterest apologises after schoolgirl Molly Russell, 14, killed herself after looking at suicide posts online
SOCIAL media giant Pinterest has apologised after tragic schoolgirl Molly Russell killed herself after viewing suicide posts on its website. An executive from the photo sharing platform told an inquest he "deeply regrets" and is "sorry" for disturbing content viewed by the 14-year-old before her death. Judson Hoffman, the company's...
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Brits demand Queen’s pallbearers be given gongs for flawlessly carrying ‘weight of world’ on their shoulders
A GRATEFUL nation called for the Queen’s pall-bearers to be awarded gongs — for flawlessly carrying the “weight of the world” on their shoulders. Hundreds showered tributes on the Grenadier Guards who impressed millions as they shouldered Her Majesty’s lead-lined coffin on her spectacular final procession.
BBC
Molly Russell inquest: Instagram clips seen by teen 'most distressing'
The inquest of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has been examining the impact of material she viewed on Instagram in the run-up to her death. Molly Russell, from Harrow, north-west London, engaged with numerous accounts referring to self-harm, depression or suicide before killing herself in 2017. The...
Madonna’s son David Banda celebrates 17th birthday in plunging sequined suit
Madonna’s younger son celebrated his 17th birthday Saturday with a disco-themed bash for family and friends, and the gender-fluid fashion star didn’t disappoint with his choice of outfit for the evening. Banda sported a teal sequined pantsuit over a silky black shirt unbuttoned halfway down his chest, which...
‘Disturbing’ self-harm posts seen by Molly Russell left psychiatrist ‘unable to sleep for weeks’
A child psychiatrist was “not able to sleep well for weeks” after seeing “disturbing” self-harm posts Molly Russell viewed on social media before her death.Dr Navin Venugopal said the “very disturbing, distressing” content the 14-year-old had engaged with would “certainly affect her and made her feel more hopeless” as he gave evidence at an inquest into her death.Proceedings were paused for a few moments on Tuesday as the family’s lawyer Oliver Sanders KC told North London Coroner’s Court a “rather unpleasant” Instagram account had been set up using an image of Molly as its profile picture.In a short statement,...
Pierce Brosnan Snuggles Up To Wife Keely Shaye Smith On Her 58th Birthday: ‘I Love You Dearly’
“Happy Birthday, my darling,” Pierce Brosnan wrote in celebration of Keely Shaye Brosnan (née Smith), turning 58 on Sept. 25. Pierce, 69, commemorated the occasion with a touching tribute, posting a photo of PDA to his Instagram page. In the pic, Keely snuggled her hubby from behind in some unknown location, a tropical flower in her hair. “I love you dearly,” wrote The World’s End star. “So many years of love, life, work, and play. Onwards we go!”
Zendaya forced to respond to claims she ’threw shade’ at Blake Lively and Emily Blunt in video
People are remembering the famous viral video of Zendaya sitting with Blake Lively and Emily Blunt at a Michael Kors fashion show. The moment first went viral back in 2018, when the three A-listers sat front row at the New York Fashion Week event. While Blake and Emily could be...
It’s Elvis Night! Check Out the Songs and Dances for Week 2 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’
The 15 remaining contestants will be boogying to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll when Dancing with the Stars returns with Elvis Night for the second week of the 31st season of the competition. The dance styles will include the Jive, the Quickstep, the Viennese Waltz, and the Rumba.
Ok Magazine
Cara Delevingne Spotted For First Time Since Erratic, Spiraling Behavior
Cara Delevingne has emerged in Paris following a series of bizarre sightings of the model in recent months. Attempting to go incognito, Delevingne was spotted at the Charles de Gaulle Airport on Monday, September 26, for the city's fashion week. Despite ditching her own event at New York Fashion Week earlier in September, the former Victoria's Secret supermodel arrived in the city of love wearing a mismatch of patterns from head to toe.
Nicolas Cage’s Son Weston Coppola Cage, 31, Makes Very Rare Appearance In LA: Photo
Nicolas Cage, 58,may be a new father again, but he’s had kids for quite some time. His 31 year old son Weston Coppola Cage was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 27, in a very rare public appearance. The long-haired metal rocker, who was born to the National Treasure star and Christina Fulton in 1990, wore black animal print pants, matching boots, and a graphic tee as he walked alongside a blonde companion on his way to a restaurant. Weston carried a cell phone and rocked a full beard as the pal wore super short shorts and a white shirt with slide sandals for the outing.
realitytitbit.com
Tori Roloff's fall photoshoot with little daughter Lilah is cuteness overload
Little People, Big World’s Tori Roloff is a supermom. An adorable photo of daughter Lilah dressed in a chicken dress has warmed the hearts of fans as the two-year-old also held hands with her baby brother Josiah. As we enter fall and celebrate National Daughter’s Day, Tori sure knew...
Pierce Brosnan Celebrates Wife Keely's 59th Birthday with Tropical Pic: 'So Many Years of Love'
The wife of Pierce Brosnan celebrated her 59th birthday on Sunday, and her actor marked the special occasion with a sentimental Instagram post. "Happy Birthday my darling @KeelyShayeBrosnan," Pierce, 69, wrote alongside a tropical photo of the pair. "I love you dearly. So many years of love, life, work and...
Rugby player reveals he had baby daughter induced early to avoid clash with grand final
A professional rugby player has revealed he had his newborn baby daughter induced this week so her birth didn't clash with his team's big game. Jarome Luai was expecting his third child with partner Bailey Paris Toleafoa, but when her due date edged closer to an important decider match, the couple decided to get things moving along.
Woman goes into labour just 24 hours after finding out she is pregnant
The majority of people have months and months to prepare for a baby after discovering they're pregnant, but one mum had just 24 hours. Molly Gilbert, 25, had barely processed the fact that she was about to become a mum before her son Beau was born at the Royal Derby Hospital.
See the Resemblance Between Brooke Shields and Her Teenage Daughters in New Photos
Watch: Michael Kors Looks at NYFW: Dove Cameron & Brooke Shields. Brooke Shields is seeing double, er, triple. On Sept. 25, Brooke posted a series of photos with her daughters Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16, on Instagram on the occasion of National Daughters Day. The set of four snaps includes two current photos of the actress, 57, with her daughters, as well as two throwback photos of the trio.
Hailey Bieber’s ‘Brownie Glazed Lips’ Are Causing Some Backlash
Hailey Bieber is something of a TikTok beauty queen, sparking viral makeup and skin care trends with every video—but her latest technique, or “the lip combo vibe I’m feeling for fall,” as she puts it, has some TikTokers questioning her influence. Hailey’s dubbed her go-to lip...
EW.com
Kelly Ripa recalls jab from Regis Philbin before her first Live show: 'I felt horrible'
Kelly Ripa is looking back at her complicated relationship with former co-host Regis Philbin. The actress and TV host recounts her early days on Live With Regis and Kelly in her book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. According to Ripa, the excerpts about Philbin were "the hardest chapter to write."
Emily Ratajkowski dances with son after bathtub photos: ‘Stop talkin’ ‘bout me’
Emily Ratajkowski wants haters to “stop talkin’ ’bout” her after she posted nude photos bathing with her son, Sylvester. The model posted a carefree TikTok video Monday of herself dancing with the 1-year-old to telling lyrics from Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Tuned In Freestyle.” “This goes out to all y’all tuned in,” Ratajkowski, 31, lip-synched. “The hotties, the secret hotties, all you motherf–kers. “Talk about something y’all like / Stop talkin’ ’bout me,” the song continued. “Since y’all hate a bitch so much.” The actress posted the social media upload three days after her bathtub photos with Sylvester sparked backlash from the parenting police. “loml,”...
