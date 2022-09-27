ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Molly Russell inquest: Instagram clips seen by teen 'most distressing'

The inquest of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has been examining the impact of material she viewed on Instagram in the run-up to her death. Molly Russell, from Harrow, north-west London, engaged with numerous accounts referring to self-harm, depression or suicide before killing herself in 2017. The...
The Independent

‘Disturbing’ self-harm posts seen by Molly Russell left psychiatrist ‘unable to sleep for weeks’

A child psychiatrist was “not able to sleep well for weeks” after seeing “disturbing” self-harm posts Molly Russell viewed on social media before her death.Dr Navin Venugopal said the “very disturbing, distressing” content the 14-year-old had engaged with would “certainly affect her and made her feel more hopeless” as he gave evidence at an inquest into her death.Proceedings were paused for a few moments on Tuesday as the family’s lawyer Oliver Sanders KC told North London Coroner’s Court a “rather unpleasant” Instagram account had been set up using an image of Molly as its profile picture.In a short statement,...
HollywoodLife

Pierce Brosnan Snuggles Up To Wife Keely Shaye Smith On Her 58th Birthday: ‘I Love You Dearly’

“Happy Birthday, my darling,” Pierce Brosnan wrote in celebration of Keely Shaye Brosnan (née Smith), turning 58 on Sept. 25. Pierce, 69, commemorated the occasion with a touching tribute, posting a photo of PDA to his Instagram page. In the pic, Keely snuggled her hubby from behind in some unknown location, a tropical flower in her hair. “I love you dearly,” wrote The World’s End star. “So many years of love, life, work, and play. Onwards we go!”
Ok Magazine

Cara Delevingne Spotted For First Time Since Erratic, Spiraling Behavior

Cara Delevingne has emerged in Paris following a series of bizarre sightings of the model in recent months. Attempting to go incognito, Delevingne was spotted at the Charles de Gaulle Airport on Monday, September 26, for the city's fashion week. Despite ditching her own event at New York Fashion Week earlier in September, the former Victoria's Secret supermodel arrived in the city of love wearing a mismatch of patterns from head to toe.
HollywoodLife

Nicolas Cage’s Son Weston Coppola Cage, 31, Makes Very Rare Appearance In LA: Photo

Nicolas Cage, 58,may be a new father again, but he’s had kids for quite some time. His 31 year old son Weston Coppola Cage was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 27, in a very rare public appearance. The long-haired metal rocker, who was born to the National Treasure star and Christina Fulton in 1990, wore black animal print pants, matching boots, and a graphic tee as he walked alongside a blonde companion on his way to a restaurant. Weston carried a cell phone and rocked a full beard as the pal wore super short shorts and a white shirt with slide sandals for the outing.
E! News

See the Resemblance Between Brooke Shields and Her Teenage Daughters in New Photos

Watch: Michael Kors Looks at NYFW: Dove Cameron & Brooke Shields. Brooke Shields is seeing double, er, triple. On Sept. 25, Brooke posted a series of photos with her daughters Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16, on Instagram on the occasion of National Daughters Day. The set of four snaps includes two current photos of the actress, 57, with her daughters, as well as two throwback photos of the trio.
Page Six

Emily Ratajkowski dances with son after bathtub photos: ‘Stop talkin’ ‘bout me’

Emily Ratajkowski wants haters to “stop talkin’ ’bout” her after she posted nude photos bathing with her son, Sylvester. The model posted a carefree TikTok video Monday of herself dancing with the 1-year-old to telling lyrics from Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Tuned In Freestyle.” “This goes out to all y’all tuned in,” Ratajkowski, 31, lip-synched. “The hotties, the secret hotties, all you motherf–kers. “Talk about something y’all like / Stop talkin’ ’bout me,” the song continued. “Since y’all hate a bitch so much.” The actress posted the social media upload three days after her bathtub photos with Sylvester sparked backlash from the parenting police. “loml,”...
