ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

From Kim Kardashian to twins on the runway, everything you missed at Milan Fashion Week

By Prudence Wade
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pTSKf_0iBogjwz00

Milan Fashion Week has drawn to a close, proving to be one of the most fun seasons we’ve seen in a long time.

Front rows and runways were star-studded, clothes were colourful and OTT, and brands were all about making dramatic statements.

Here’s everything you missed from a memorable MFW…

Kim Kardashian takes D&G

After Dolce & Gabbana hosted Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker earlier this year, the Italian fashion house has collaborated with another family member: Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian helped design the SS23 collection, aptly named ‘Ciao Kim’. The star dived into her extensive archives for inspiration, drawing upon D&G designs from 1987 to 2007 and bringing them up to date. Everything was full Italian glam: corsets, black lace, leopard print and sparkly chokers. While Kardashian didn’t walk the show herself, she did take a bow at the end with Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce.

Seeing double at Gucci

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3477Mo_0iBogjwz00

No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you – that is a set of identical twins on the runway, and they weren’t alone at Gucci. Creative director Alessandro Michele invited showgoers into ‘Gucci Twinsburg’, sending 68 pairs of twins or doppelgängers down the runway, dressed alike and holding hands.

“It means we are all the same and we are different,” Michele said in the show notes, stating it was a tribute to his mother and her twin sister.

Horror movie make-up at Prada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wYSQF_0iBogjwz00

Prada brought a hint of the unreal to its beauty looks for SS23, with models sporting extra long false lashes – made to look like trails of dark hair dangling down their faces.

Make-up artist Pat McGrath described the look as “sublime skin meets subversive lashes”, and horror fans couldn’t help but compare it to scenes from some of their favourite movies – including Japanese film Exte and A Clockwork Orange.

Star power at Versace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bqUZv_0iBogjwz00

Kim Kardashian wasn’t the only reality star to take Milan this season – her old friend Paris Hilton surprised everyone by closing the Versace show.

The look was pure Hilton: a pink sparkly minidress with hot pink accessories, including a veil – a nod to the new bride’s wedding at the end of 2021.

Drama in front of the Duomo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKIue_0iBogjwz00

Moncler had one of the most arresting shows of the season, taking over the iconic Piazza del Duomo with 1,952 dancers all dressed in white puffer coats.

The massive event was to celebrate the brand’s 70th birthday, and Vogue estimated that 18,000 members of the public (along with celebrity guests like Pharrell Williams and Colin Kaepernick) watched the dancers pull off a perfectly synchronised routine in the falling rain.

Soft glam at Armani

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Czd1S_0iBogjwz00

Instead of going for a dramatic show with stunts on the runway, Giorgio Armani’s show was all about comforting, soft glamour. Think flowing garments of silk and tulle in earthy and pastel colours, with the odd hint of sparkle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rXM0I_0iBogjwz00

And on the front row, Anne Hathaway was very much on message – with a voluminous beehive nodding to Italian screen sirens.

Inflatables at Moschino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LdvIR_0iBogjwz00

You can always rely on Moschino for a healthy dose of silliness on the runway, and creative director Jeremy Scott certainly delivered. With the news cycle full of conversations about inflation, Scott used that as inspiration for his looks – and every outfit had some kind of inflatable element.

The palette was candy-coloured, and models had pool party accessories – think inflatable dolphins as sleeves, beach balls as bags, and one look was even a blown-up swan – perhaps an ode to Bjork’s iconic red carpet look?

New blood at Ferragamo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q3QgN_0iBogjwz00

Ferragamo was one of the most hotly anticipated shows of the season, with British designer Maximilian Davis stepping up to the plate as the brand’s new creative director.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=312fGk_0iBogjwz00

His debut was a huge success, with Davis showing a relaxed and modern way to do suiting.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Khloé Just Revealed Her 2nd Baby’s Name Is Similar to Tristan & True—Why It’s ‘Just Right’

Since her son’s birth, fans have wondered what Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name is and how involved Tristan Thompson has been involved in her newborn’s life. A representative for The Kardashians star confirmed on August 5, 2022, that Khloé and Tristan, who also share daughter True Thompson, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Khloé confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign

Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bjork
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Giorgio Armani
Person
Domenico Dolce
Person
Alessandro Michele
Person
Jeremy Scott
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Wows in a Sheer Sequin Gown at Fendi Show

Fendi made its grand debut at New York Fashion Week with a glamorous, star-studded show at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The event was staged in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Baguette, the house's It bag that rose to prominence in the 2000s and enjoyed a resurgence recently in the 2020s. The highly anticipated show brought out some of New York's A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, who helped popularize the bag on "Sex and the City."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan Fashion Week#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Kardashian Family#Fashion Runways#Italian Fashion#Fashion Brands#D G#Dolce Gabbana#Prada Prada
shefinds

Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’

Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Bella Hadid’s Sexy Braided Ponytail Gives Her an Instant Face Lift

Bella Hadid is one of the only people who could make a braided ponytail look sleek and chic. The supermodel was one of the attendees at Beyoncé‘s birthday bash and gave the classic daytime braided style an effortless evening appeal. Hadid’s expensive brunette tresses were stretched back into a slicked-back ponytail giving her an instantaneous snatched facelift, with her ends plaited down to meet the hip. To create an editorial look in modelesque fashion, her hair was split into two sections, coordinating a matching swinging braid for mega whip action.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

The Independent

863K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy