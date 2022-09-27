What’s next? It’s a question the pandemic forced upon many in terms of their career or workplace. Dr. Art Markman is a psychologist, psychology professor and he’s the vice provost for academic affairs at the University of Texas at Austin’s Extended Campus. If you listen to KUT’s Two Guys on Your Head podcast, you know his voice as one of the two guys. He’s joining us for a new monthly series called What's Next with Dr. Art Markman!

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO