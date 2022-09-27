ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle, TX

CBS Austin

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers hosts community pep rally and you're invited!

We've got spirit, yes we do, we've got spirit and chicken fingers too!. Break out the pom-poms and the confetti because Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is throwing a community pep rally to celebrate 10-years in Austin. Paul Pedragon joins Trevor Scott with details on your invitation. Follow us on Instagram...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

#TBT: Bullock Museum's new exhibit 'Hilos de Tradición' showcases Mexico's diversity

Hilos de Tradición: Dresses of Mexico, an exhibition created in collaboration with the Brownsville Historical Association, opens at the Bullock Texas State History Museum this Saturday, October 1. The exhibition is presented in Spanish and English and features outfits that represent the traditional textiles, art, dance, and culture of...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Four essential projects to prepare home for fall

Fall is officially here! Home Improvement and Lifestyle Expert, Kathryn Emery, joins Trevor Scott with four great projects to update our home this season including tips to get rid of unwanted pests!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

What's Next with Dr. Art Markman: life-long learners

What’s next? It’s a question the pandemic forced upon many in terms of their career or workplace. Dr. Art Markman is a psychologist, psychology professor and he’s the vice provost for academic affairs at the University of Texas at Austin’s Extended Campus. If you listen to KUT’s Two Guys on Your Head podcast, you know his voice as one of the two guys. He’s joining us for a new monthly series called What's Next with Dr. Art Markman!
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Community gives input on AISD building affordable housing at Coy Facility in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Affordable housing could be coming to six Austin ISD properties. The district is exploring building high-quality housing that is affordable for teachers, staff, and families that meet the wage requirements. On Wednesday, the district held a meeting to show potential plans for the Coy Facility in East Austin which also houses the Alternative Learning Center.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin businesses are counting on ACL Fest to bring in millions

AUSTIN, Texas — ACL Fest starts in 11-days and it will make millions for Austin businesses. Since 2006, ACL organizers say the music festival has generated more than $2.5 billion for the city's economy. Last year, the impact of two weekends, nine stages, and more than 100 performances was $369 million. This year, local businesses are hoping it will top that.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Local athlete with ALS to compete in London Marathon

Bill Corrigan isn’t one to turn down a challenge. Corrigan is an athlete who’s lived in Austin for the last 11 years. He heads to London on Thursday to compete in the London Marathon, and he's already completed three World Marathon Majors in Chicago, Berlin, and New York City.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas on CBS Austin

A real-life crime show for the digital age, "iCrime" features footage captured in the moment by ordinary people with their smart phones, veteran journalist, Elizabeth Vargas, shares how her new show 'iCrime" will share insights into these stunning events caught on video. Watch iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas weekdays on CBS...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Neighbors concerned about tent city growing in their backyards

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Everything from gas cans to shopping carts to needles, one man has seen it all near his eastside home. What he calls a tent city has become a biohazard. "You've got a can of gasoline and now they're here with a barbecue pit," says Frank Salinas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

Still Austin Music Monday! Nakia releases EP with 5 unique versions of "Unstoppable"

We're honored to have Nakia in our Still Austin Music Monday spotlight today!. Nakia just dropped a new EP featuring 5 unique versions of his motivational single "Unstoppable." The single was co-written by a friend of the show, Andra Liemandt, founder of The Kindness Campaign which is a non-profit that creates and provides accessible emotional health programs for children and adults.
AUSTIN, TX

