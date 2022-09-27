Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers hosts community pep rally and you're invited!
We've got spirit, yes we do, we've got spirit and chicken fingers too!. Break out the pom-poms and the confetti because Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is throwing a community pep rally to celebrate 10-years in Austin. Paul Pedragon joins Trevor Scott with details on your invitation. Follow us on Instagram...
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Stormy from Austin Dog Rescue!
For Texans ready to adopt a furry friend whose vibe is described as easygoing then may we introduce you to Stormy this Wednesday Friendsday!. Edward Flores with Austin Dog Rescue joins Trevor Scott with more about how you can adopt this sweet girl. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin...
CBS Austin
#TBT: Bullock Museum's new exhibit 'Hilos de Tradición' showcases Mexico's diversity
Hilos de Tradición: Dresses of Mexico, an exhibition created in collaboration with the Brownsville Historical Association, opens at the Bullock Texas State History Museum this Saturday, October 1. The exhibition is presented in Spanish and English and features outfits that represent the traditional textiles, art, dance, and culture of...
CBS Austin
Trevor Scott chats with the incredible voice behind ASO's 'Tribute to Judy Garland'
This Fall, Austin Symphony Orchestra's Butler Pop Series opens with "A Tribute to Judy Garland." The incomparable legend gave us classic tunes like "Over the Rainbow", "The Man That Got Away", "Get Happy", and many more. Now you can hear some of those songs performed live by incredible voice double,...
CBS Austin
Four essential projects to prepare home for fall
Fall is officially here! Home Improvement and Lifestyle Expert, Kathryn Emery, joins Trevor Scott with four great projects to update our home this season including tips to get rid of unwanted pests!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
CBS Austin
What's Next with Dr. Art Markman: life-long learners
What’s next? It’s a question the pandemic forced upon many in terms of their career or workplace. Dr. Art Markman is a psychologist, psychology professor and he’s the vice provost for academic affairs at the University of Texas at Austin’s Extended Campus. If you listen to KUT’s Two Guys on Your Head podcast, you know his voice as one of the two guys. He’s joining us for a new monthly series called What's Next with Dr. Art Markman!
CBS Austin
Expert-approved tips and top picks to conquer the back-to-school season and beyond
The fall season means swapping sandy beach days for all-day study sessions and sweaters, so when it comes to your beauty regimen, it marks the perfect time to revamp your routine. Beauty and Lifestyle expert, Grace Gold, joins our Trevor Scott with her best beauty finds for fall!. Follow us...
CBS Austin
Community gives input on AISD building affordable housing at Coy Facility in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Affordable housing could be coming to six Austin ISD properties. The district is exploring building high-quality housing that is affordable for teachers, staff, and families that meet the wage requirements. On Wednesday, the district held a meeting to show potential plans for the Coy Facility in East Austin which also houses the Alternative Learning Center.
CBS Austin
Austin businesses are counting on ACL Fest to bring in millions
AUSTIN, Texas — ACL Fest starts in 11-days and it will make millions for Austin businesses. Since 2006, ACL organizers say the music festival has generated more than $2.5 billion for the city's economy. Last year, the impact of two weekends, nine stages, and more than 100 performances was $369 million. This year, local businesses are hoping it will top that.
CBS Austin
South Texans with long COVID taking part in global study on brain impact
SAN ANTONIO - A local woman still suffering from long COVID more than two years after her infection hopes taking part in a new global study can help shed light on COVID-19's impact on the brain. "We need to find out what this is or how what I'm going through...
CBS Austin
Local athlete with ALS to compete in London Marathon
Bill Corrigan isn’t one to turn down a challenge. Corrigan is an athlete who’s lived in Austin for the last 11 years. He heads to London on Thursday to compete in the London Marathon, and he's already completed three World Marathon Majors in Chicago, Berlin, and New York City.
CBS Austin
Future of "underutilized" Austin ISD properties could include affordable housing
Austin ISD is inviting you to have your say on the fate of six of its facilities, a future that -- for some -- could include sharing their site with affordable housing for district teachers and staff. There's no shortage of people who want to live and work in Austin...
CBS Austin
iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas on CBS Austin
A real-life crime show for the digital age, "iCrime" features footage captured in the moment by ordinary people with their smart phones, veteran journalist, Elizabeth Vargas, shares how her new show 'iCrime" will share insights into these stunning events caught on video. Watch iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas weekdays on CBS...
CBS Austin
Neighbors concerned about tent city growing in their backyards
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Everything from gas cans to shopping carts to needles, one man has seen it all near his eastside home. What he calls a tent city has become a biohazard. "You've got a can of gasoline and now they're here with a barbecue pit," says Frank Salinas.
CBS Austin
Butterflies will be challenged by Texas drought & extreme heat during fall migration
Butterflies are facing a challenging fall migration through Texas after the drought and extreme summer temperatures. This latest hurdle comes on the heels of a dramatic drop in monarch butterfly populations over the past three decades. “Well, there are just a few. There is just a starter bunch,” said John...
CBS Austin
Still Austin Music Monday! Nakia releases EP with 5 unique versions of "Unstoppable"
We're honored to have Nakia in our Still Austin Music Monday spotlight today!. Nakia just dropped a new EP featuring 5 unique versions of his motivational single "Unstoppable." The single was co-written by a friend of the show, Andra Liemandt, founder of The Kindness Campaign which is a non-profit that creates and provides accessible emotional health programs for children and adults.
CBS Austin
Bexar County Judge Rosie Gonzalez caught with loaded gun at San Antonio Airport
SAN ANTONIO - A local judge was briefly detained at the San Antonio International Airport for having a loaded handgun in her carry-on bag. Bexar County Court Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez was on her way to a conference in Miami on Sept. 19 when the TSA scanner detected her handgun.
CBS Austin
Health safety plan in place for ACL but health authority still urges vaccinations
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival is the granddaddy of mass gatherings in Austin. ACL is working with Austin Public health on a game plan to keep everyone safe, but a prominent national health leader worries COVID could throw us a curve ball. Organizers for Austin...
CBS Austin
Texas trooper hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl while searching car
SAN ANTONIO – A Texas trooper was hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl while conducting a vehicle search in Bexar County. While searching through the vehicle the trooper found a container with an unknown substance inside. After the exposure, the trooper began to feel ill and was transported to a local hospital.
CBS Austin
Hays, Travis Commissioners clarify opposing positions to planned toll road
AUSTIN, Texas — A long-proposed toll road south of Austin is getting new attention because of a dustup between Travis County commissioners and their counterparts in Hays County. The road would need to go through both counties but one of them wants to make clear... It has not changed its mind about the project.
