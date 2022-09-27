Read full article on original website
4 transported to hospital after 18-wheeler crashes head-on into Waller ISD school bus with 28 children on board, district says
WALLER, Texas – Four students were transported to the hospital Monday morning after their school bus crashed head-on into an 18 wheeler, according to Waller Independent School District. District officials said 28 students were on board Bus 231, which was heading to Waller High School, when the crash happened...
The Great Labonski: Legendary Teacher Taking Lead Of Willis ISD Fine Arts
SUPERINTENDENT DR. TIM HARKRIDER MIGHT BE A GENIUS, NAMING KENNETH LABONSKI THE SCHOOL DISTRICT’S DIRECTOR OF FINE ARTS. Why? He’s taking one of the state’s greatest educators and making him the leader of all the fine arts teachers. “I was meant to be in the classroom and...
The Senior Squad: Willis Leans On Experienced Players To Lead Program
A TEAM’S TONE IS SET BY ITS SENIORS. The Willis volleyball team has a trio of strong-minded seniors, each with strengths that complement the others. Setter Savannah Paskeis a social ball of energy, who keeps it light and fun. Libero Lakin Horne sees the game from an intellectual perspective as a member of the National Honor Society. Taylor Hayes is the freak athlete in the middle, who can jump out of the gym on the block or hammer a point to the floor.
