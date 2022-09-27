Read full article on original website
Ithaca may suspend application fees for prospective firefighters, police officers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca are considering waiving application fees for aspiring police officers and firefighters. The city is having trouble recruiting applicants. Right now, it costs $15 for Tompkins County residents to apply and $50 for everyone else. The fees are waived for City of Ithaca residents.
Milling and paving begins in Village of Groton
GROTON, N.Y. (WHCU) – Delays expected in the Village of Groton. Route 38 from the county line (Cayuga Street) through the Village is undergoing construction. Crews started milling Main Street today and are slated to start paving next week. Delays are expected. There will be no parking on Main Street for the duration of the project.
Ithaca to review expansion plans for car wash chain
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new spot to wash your car could be coming to Ithaca. Squeaky Clean Car Wash is looking to expand. The chain hopes to build a 35,000 square foot facility on South Meadow Street. City officials will review the plan tomorrow. Squeaky Clean has four...
Dwyer Dam Bridge delays for NYS DOT inspection in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cornell University bridge is set for official inspection. The Dwyer Dam Bridge on Hoy Road will be reduced to one lane Thursday for State DOT inspection. The bridge has been closed at various times over the last several months for construction related to its rehabilitation project. A pedestrian detour will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to comply with all traffic signage and flagged instructions, and use caution when traveling through the work zone. The DOT work should be finished by the end of the day Thursday.
Ithaca Festival organizers seeking feedback
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Organizers of the Ithaca Festival are looking for feedback. They will address questions and concerns on Monday and discuss plans for next year. Organizers are also seeking new people to join the Festival Board of Directors. The open meeting begins at six o’clock Monday evening...
Portion of North Triphammer Road to close in Village of Cayuga Heights
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) – The northbound lane of North Triphammer Road from Winthrop Drive to Sheraton Drive will be closed to all traffic tomorrow. That’s the section of road just north of Community Corners and across from Kendal at Ithaca. A detour with signage will be in place. The road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cortland leaders exploring speed limit change on Route 281
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland are seeking a traffic study for part of Route 281. Mayor Scott Steve says speed is the issue. Last week, the Cortland Common Council approved having the mayor write to the state Department of Transportation to request a traffic study. Mayor Steve says they’re hoping to reduce the speed limit between West Main and Hillcrest Drive to 35 miles an hour.
Comptroller: Cortland ‘susceptible to fiscal stress’
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland is one of four cities labeled by the New York State Comptroller’s Office as being susceptible to fiscal stress. Comptroller Tom DiNapoli says Cortland’s fiscal score for the 2021 fiscal year is 49 point six. Fiscal scores are based on things like a municipality’s population, jobless rate, and year-end fund balance. DiNapoli says that overall, fewer local governments were in a state of fiscal stress than last year.
Ithaca considers demolishing building in historic district
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A building in Ithaca’s East Hill Historic District may be demolished. Officials are considering knocking down a carriage house on East Buffalo Street. Owners of the property say the building is in danger of collapse. City documents show the house dates back to the...
Longtime Tompkins County Recycling head to retire
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A longtime Tompkins County employee is set to retire. Barbara Eckstrom directs the Department of Recycling and Materials Management. She plans on retiring at the end of March. Until then, she says she’ll stay dedicated. Eckstrom has worked for the county for more than...
Enfield man leads police on chase in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A high-speed chase in the City of Ithaca. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies saw an uninsured 2012 black Mercedes Benz driving on North Meadow Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a stop on Cascadilla Street, where the driver fled on foot. When deputies caught up with the driver, they say they saw him throw something into the Cayuga Lake Inlet before he was apprehended. Deputies located the item and it was later identified as crack/cocaine. 54-year-old John Orak, of Enfield, was arrested and charged with felony evidence tampering and several misdemeanors, including unlawful fleeing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Gregg Street Bridge in Trumansburg temporarily closed
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — A bridge in Trumansburg is temporarily closed. Village officials say the Gregg Street Bridge will remain shut down until repairs can be made. In a statement Monday, officials said an assessment of the bridge repairs will be done. Until the work is complete, the bridge...
Recruitment remains a big challenge at Cortland County Sheriff’s Office
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is facing challenges. Mark Helms is sheriff. He says it’s been a rough few years. It’s meant a hard time recruiting new deputies. Despite the staffing shortage, Helms says road patrol deputies are still able to cover...
First frost advisory of fall on Friday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A frost advisory goes into effect for the Southern Tier overnight. The National Weather Service says uncovered vegetation outside might be killed as temperatures fall in some spots to slightly above freezing. The advisory will be in effect from one to eight o’clock tomorrow morning.
Ethics official pleased with pace of Reimagining Public Safety probe
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board aims to be thorough in its Reimagining Public Safety investigation. The board is looking into potential conflicts of interest involving Ithaca city officials. Chairman Rich John says the probe is moving steady. The board next meets on October 5.
Cornell students organize support for Pakistan after flood
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Support for Pakistan at Cornell. The Cornell Daily Sun reports students and faculty are organizing flood relief for the nation, which is seeing roughly 33-million people displaced after recent flooding. Over 1,000 people have reportedly died in the flood. Scientists believe it’s been amplified by climate change.
School resource officer contract in Owego sees pushback
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Owego village official has concerns with the recently adopted contract for school resource officers. The Village Board approved the contract last week. It allows three officers to carry sidearms in the Owego-Apalachin Central School District. Trustee Laura Spencer says the policy lacks clarity on...
Crews extinguish garage fire in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Quick action by Owego firefighters. Authorities say a garage caught fire around 2:15 PM yesterday. They say a chainsaw was used to make entry and put out the blaze. Photos show a vehicle was wrecked in the fire. No injuries were reported.
Ithaca Police seek help to ID burglary suspect
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police seeking help identifying a suspect. A burglary was reported in the 100 block of North Cayuga Street around 10:30 a.m. today. Items were stolen from an unoccupied building and nearby vehicle. The suspect then falsely identified himself as a NYSEG worker, gaining access to other buildings in the area. The suspect (pictured below) is thought to be approximately 5’8″ tall, with a visible tattoo on the top of his left hand.
Broome County convict returning to prison
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A convicted rapist in Broome County is returning to prison on new charges. Prosecutors say 24-year-old Derek McNeil choked an 18-year-old woman in March during a domestic dispute, then broke a window at the Broome County Jail in May. McNeil will serve five years behind bars on charges of assault and criminal mischief, to which he pleaded guilty.
