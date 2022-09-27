ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NJ's Murphy, Norcross, Christie — We'll ask about strange alliances on 'Ask Governor Murphy' Tuesday

By Nancy Solomon
Gothamist
Gothamist
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1Mo1_0iBogLxf00
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy at WBGO Studios in Newark on August 30th, for "Ask Governor Murphy"

“Ask Governor Murphy” — your chance to present questions to New Jersey’s governor live, on-air — returns Tuesday, September 27th.

Listen Live on WNYC . “Ask Governor Murphy” is a production of WBGO in Newark, in partnership with WNYC and WHYY. It’s hosted by WNYC and Gothamist reporter Nancy Solomon.

On our minds: Murphy, Christie, Norcross — a strange alliance

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has often said his predecessor left New Jersey in a mess. But he joined Chris Christie and powerful political boss George Norcross at an event in Camden recently to announce a $2 billion expansion of the city’s main hospital .

“I have to give a huge shout-out to [Cooper University Hospital] Chairman George Norcross for everything he has done with Cooper over the years — and more broadly for Camden and South Jersey,” Murphy said at the event.

Norcross is also former chairman of the Camden County Democratic Committee. He controls a political organization in south Jersey that is widely considered to be the most powerful political machine in New Jersey.

When Murphy took office in 2018, he took aim at Norcross and a bloated state tax break program that Norcross has benefitted from. The governor ordered an audit of the program and created an investigative task force. In Murphy's first State of the State address in 2019, he said New Jersey's comptroller couldn't prove the state got benefits anything like those it handed out. It couldn't even prove even 20% of the jobs businesses promised to create ever materialized, "meaning money flowed from taxpayers’ pockets into a black hole," the governor said.

“The audit revealed bad policy, badly run — a program more likely to have been drawn up in a smoke-filled backroom than created for New Jersey's future,” Murphy said at the time.

Norcross ended up suing the Murphy administration, unsuccessfully, and the governor faced opposition to his agenda from his own party in the Legislature.

The relationship between Murphy and Christie has been just as chilly.

The current governor rarely passes up an opportunity to blame his predecessor. In his remarks in Camden, Christie made a comment that was, in equal parts, congratulatory and critical of Murphy.

“What governors do when we’re at our best in this state is we build on the successes of our predecessors,” Christie said.

The appearance by Murphy, Christie and Norcross at the Camden event on September 19th sent shockwaves through the governor’s progressive base, and particularly among activists in south Jersey.

Other issues we might ask Murphy about:

What will you ask Murphy? How to get your question heard:

Comments / 6

AP_000707.3b81e2d48a964ee3aec1ab45112471bb.1021
2d ago

To bad all questions are screened and approved before making it in air and don’t forget about the delay if you want to ask about why he destroyed NJ with his sanctuary state status.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
City
Camden, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)

New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Where did Florio rank among NJ governors?

Death exalts us. I've always known it. Rarely does anyone have anything but good things to say at your funeral. Jim Florio died this past weekend at 85. He was a one-term Democratic governor who served in between two two-term Republican governors and a figure who sparked enough outrage to launch a grassroots campaign against his policies and put New Jersey 101.5 on the map.
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

This is how NJ intends to fight home contractor fraud

TRENTON – Home improvement and home elevation contractors would need to have professional licenses from the state, under a long-discussed bill that has finally taken the first step through the Legislature. The timing of the bill’s consideration in relation to New Jersey’s bad-weather history was noted – just over...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Chris Christie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Governor#Nj#Murphy Norcross#Wbgo Studios#Christie Norcross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
New Jersey 101.5

You’re not from New Jersey unless …

On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
WPG Talk Radio

Gov. Murphy Warns NJ Transit Fare Hikes Possible

TRENTON – The Murphy administration says NJ Transit fare hikes are possible if New York is allowed to proceed with current plans for congestion pricing tolls in Manhattan’s central business district. In a Friday letter to the Federal Highway Administration, Gov. Phil Murphy said the environmental assessment done...
MANHATTAN, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
754
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy