It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to doCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Was it that bad?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. SenatorCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Offensive Woes Return for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Kansas City was second to New York City in manufacturing garments for the U.S. after World War IICJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Proven Right After Halftime ‘Altercation’ With His Coach and Shocking Loss to Colts
Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy had a difference of opinion in the Colts game, and hindsight shows the QB was right. The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Proven Right After Halftime ‘Altercation’ With His Coach and Shocking Loss to Colts appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
AthlonSports.com
Kansas City Chiefs Are Releasing Kicker After Rough Performance On Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a pretty shocking loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Now, as a result, the AFC West franchise is releasing a kicker. That kicker is Matt Ammendola. The Chiefs are releasing kicker Matt Ammendola this Monday afternoon. He had a tough showing on Sunday and...
Chiefs Insider: Chris Jones learned that the NFL is changing in loss to Colts
610’s Chiefs Insider Pete Sweeney joined Fescoe In The Morning on Tuesday to talk about Chris Jones’ mistake from the loss against the Colts.
Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy
In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
atozsports.com
Chiefs trying to fix big problem with recent free agent signing
The Kansas City Chiefs had an obvious problem with their special teams unit last week in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts. However, it looks like they are trying to solve that problem. Of course, we all know by now the struggles that took place last week. Starting kicker Harrison...
Yardbarker
Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts finally got their first win of the season Sunday. They beat the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 in a surprisingly low-scoring affair. Colts QB Matt Ryan found Jelani Woods for the game-winning touchdown from 12 yards out with just 24 seconds remaining. The Chiefs made a ton of mistakes during the game. But the Colts still played very well defensively and earned the win. We look toward the Colts Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
After Week 3 of NFL season, supercomputer sees teams closing gap to Bills in AFC
Did you get a chance to watch the NFL Red Zone on Sunday for the 1 p.m. EDT kickoffs?. If you did, what you saw was chaos, comebacks all over the shop, and some dominant showings by some of the National Football League’s new elite teams. I saw new...
NFL・
NFL Week 4 picks ATS: Pats' struggles continue; 49ers beat Rams again
Week 3 of the NFL season saw several Super Bowl contenders suffer their first loss of the season, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. What kind of drama does Week 4 have in store for us?. Here are our best bets against the spread for...
NFL・
Colts vs. Chiefs | Crunching Numbers
Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.
Los Angeles Chargers: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Texans
With a Los Angeles Chargers Week 4 game against the Houston Texans, many eyes will be on the Chargers. Ahead of the Chargers-Texans game, we’ll be making our Chargers Week 4 predictions. Los Angeles has started the season 1-2, which is surprising following an eventful offseason. The Chargers improved...
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 4 injury report: Wednesday
The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have released their first injury reports of the week ahead of their Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. The biggest names we’re keeping an eye on for this week for the Titans is outside linebacker Bud Dupree, linebacker Zach Cunningham and wide receiver Kyle Philips.
The ups and downs of Patrick Mahomes’ performance against the Colts
We have both negative and positive observations of Patrick Mahomes against the Indianapolis Colts. Let’s take a deeper look at the pros and cons from his Week 3 performance. Did anyone actually think the Kansas City Chiefs would go undefeated? That was never expected ahead of the season. In a relative sense, getting a stellar and mistake-free performance from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes each week is a little fictitious. As you probably know by now, the Indianapolis Colts handed the Chiefs their first loss. Their record now sits at 2-1.
Chiefs vs Buccaneers: Prediction and odds for Week 4
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. Let’s take a look at how FanDuel Sportsbook sees it playing out early in the week. The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will each be looking to bounce back from ugly Week 3 losses on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. The legacy that is the Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady rivalry has consistently brought fireworks to the stage since 2018.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: Sportsbooks win thanks to Colts, Broncos, upsets
For the majority of those who bet on NFL Week 3 odds, the outcomes weren’t as bad as Week 2, which weren’t as bad as Week 1. But the bottom line remains: In Week 3, oddsmakers still got the better of bettors, with sportsbooks posting another winning week.
FanSided
