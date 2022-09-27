ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy

In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Missouri Football
City
Jacksonville, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Denver, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
atozsports.com

Chiefs trying to fix big problem with recent free agent signing

The Kansas City Chiefs had an obvious problem with their special teams unit last week in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts. However, it looks like they are trying to solve that problem. Of course, we all know by now the struggles that took place last week. Starting kicker Harrison...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts finally got their first win of the season Sunday. They beat the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 in a surprisingly low-scoring affair. Colts QB Matt Ryan found Jelani Woods for the game-winning touchdown from 12 yards out with just 24 seconds remaining. The Chiefs made a ton of mistakes during the game. But the Colts still played very well defensively and earned the win. We look toward the Colts Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kc Chiefs#Nfl Standings#Afc West#American Football#Afc#Nfc#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Las Vegas Raiders#Titans#The Los Angeles Chargers
FanSided

The ups and downs of Patrick Mahomes’ performance against the Colts

We have both negative and positive observations of Patrick Mahomes against the Indianapolis Colts. Let’s take a deeper look at the pros and cons from his Week 3 performance. Did anyone actually think the Kansas City Chiefs would go undefeated? That was never expected ahead of the season. In a relative sense, getting a stellar and mistake-free performance from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes each week is a little fictitious. As you probably know by now, the Indianapolis Colts handed the Chiefs their first loss. Their record now sits at 2-1.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
FanSided

Chiefs vs Buccaneers: Prediction and odds for Week 4

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. Let’s take a look at how FanDuel Sportsbook sees it playing out early in the week. The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will each be looking to bounce back from ugly Week 3 losses on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. The legacy that is the Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady rivalry has consistently brought fireworks to the stage since 2018.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

287K+
Followers
542K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy