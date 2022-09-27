ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The cavalry is coming with Labour’ amid Tory economic turmoil, Wes Streeting says

By Oliver Browning
 2 days ago

Voters can be reassured that the “cavalry is coming” in the form of the Labour , Wes Streeting said, as his party was buoyed by promising polling amid financial turmoil under the Conservatives .

The shadow health secretary spoke from party conference in Liverpool on Tuesday morning (27 September) and also called Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng “reckless and irresponsible”.

Mr Streeting made his comments after the pound touched a record low against the dollar following the government’s announcement of huge tax cuts in its mini-budget.

