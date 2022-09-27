Read full article on original website
State agencies push for better worker pay as critical staffing crunch hits Texas government
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The stories from the great state workforce crunch have been pouring in for months. The single parent who qualifies for the same state welfare benefits she’s hired to administer. Texas...
Texas will build more than 50 new electric car charging locations along major highways
Texas can move forward with a $408 million plan to build a network of hundreds of electric vehicle charging locations across the state after.
State sent financial aid to 1.1 million unemployed Texans. Now it wants that money back.
Kathryn Tapia was laid off in March 2020 from her job at a daycare in Harlingen. So she applied for unemployment. She was one of the 2.5 million Texans who applied for unemployment in the first three months of the pandemic — or somewhere between 10 and 20 times the number in an average year.
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card SNAP Benefits for October 2022
Like every state, Texas has a set schedule for when it distributes Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the state's Health and Human...
AARP poll finds skepticism from older residents about direction Texas is headed
AUSTIN, Texas — In a recent poll, AARP found that more than half of the people they polled at age 50 or over believe the state of Texas is headed in the wrong direction. According to the poll, 34% said they believe the state is on the right path while 60% think otherwise.
Outside group spends big to attack Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
An outside group that’s yet to report its spending and donors in Texas is on track to spend over $11 million on ads attacking Republican Governor Greg Abbott, yet another example of the role of hard-to-trace money in high-profile races this election cycle. The opaque group — named Coulda...
Texans are about to see a hike in their phone bills. Take our 5-question survey.
SAN ANTONIO – The Public Utility Commission of Texas adopted a rate hike in July, so some Texans are seeing an increase in their phone bills this month. The Texas Universal Service Fund surcharge went up from 3.3% to 24%. The move to raise the rate came after a court concluded that the PUC needed $200 million to restore overdue funds to the Universal Service Fund.
More than 90% of restaurants in Texas have raised prices. Here's why
AUSTIN, Texas — If you have gone out to eat recently, you may have noticed you are paying more for your meal. The Texas Restaurant Association said 92% of restaurants in Texas have increased prices for menu items over the past three years. They said this is due to rising food and supply costs, increasing employee pay, and other price increases created by the current economy.
Stimulus money available for your rent or mortgage
photo of money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Did you know that stimulus money is still available to many residents in Texas? The key is to know where to find these government funds to help you pay your mortgage or rent. In many cases, stimulus money often comes from the federal government and is then sent to different agencies or organizations. In some cases, there are actually state and local agencies in place with funds ready to help you out.
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card SNAP Benefits Schedule for October 2022
Households in Louisiana that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can get food assistance through regular SNAP or the Louisiana Combined Application Project (LaCAP)....
Texas Democrats try to convince voters they aren’t bad for oil and gas
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In 2020, some Texas Democrats cringed as Joe Biden said during the final presidential debate that he would “transition" from oil, lending credence to Republican attacks that their party is a threat to the state’s biggest industry.
Latest Poll Offers Insight Into Hispanic Voters on Texas Governor Race
A poll by the Telemundo Station Group and Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy looked at the Texas governor’s race and several key issues in Texas. In the race for governor, 54% of registered voters surveyed would support Democratic former El Paso Rep. Beto O’Rourke while 31% would vote for Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The remaining 12% are undecided. (See the poll below)
Texas Lottery breaks all-time sales record – again
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Lottery has broken its all-time sales record for the 12th year in a row. The lottery achieved $8.297 billion in sales in fiscal year 2022. That's an increase of $189.7 million, or 2.3%, over fiscal year 2021. According to Texas Lottery, that resulted in a record total contribution of $1.998 billion for Texas education and veterans.
In campaign ad, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suggests mandatory 10-year sentence for gun-related crimes
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is making the increase in violent crime a major point of his reelection campaign, most recently proposing to imprison people for at least 10 years if they’re convicted of any crime while using a gun.
Texas will fight to block 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas is gearing up to fight a judge’s ruling that the state can’t ban adults under 21 from carrying handguns, a surprising move that’s drawing anger from some gun rights groups.
Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas
(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
Texas State Board of Education votes on changes to social studies curriculum
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - On Monday afternoon the Texas State Board of Education gathered for a meeting, and to vote on the state's social studies curriculum moving forward for grades K-12.Board members were tasked with making sure any change to the curriculum aligned with the Senate Bill 3, a state law passed during the last Texas legislative session. The law provides guidelines for how social studies can be taught in public schools.SBOE members voted 8 to 5 to confirm recent changes to the curriculum were in fact in alignment with SB 3. Those who voted against the motion criticize the...
To save water in Texas, these nonprofits are paying farmers to leave it in reservoirs
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As Texas faces an increasingly fraught environmental future from climate change, a new approach to conservation is growing. Drought conditions have created a two-pronged problem for Texas aquifers, natural bodies...
Earth to Monica… Earth to Monica…
MCALLEN, Texas – Chambers of Commerce and civic groups in Hidalgo County are still trying to find Monica De La Cruz. The groups have been calling and emailing for weeks but the Republican candidate for Congressional District 15 has not responded. The McAllen Chamber of Commerce, the Pharr Chamber...
