Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New sushi, ice cream shops coming to South Side
PITTSBURGH — Two new tenants are coming to SouthSide Works Box Office building. Kura Revolving Sushi Bar and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams will be located on the ground floor of the former cinema, which was converted into an office building in 2021. The eateries will face the recently completed Town Square, according to a news release.
pghcitypaper.com
Best Bartender: Lara Borasso
Lara Borasso doesn’t have a signature cocktail; she’s not that kind of bartender. “I’m a volume girl,” she tells Pittsburgh City Paper on a recent Saturday night at Rugger’s Pub, the South Side dive where she’s tended bar for the last nine years and managed for the last six. “I’d rather spend five minutes making 20 things than five minutes making one thing.”
pghcitypaper.com
Best New Restaurant: Moonlit Burgers
Only in Pittsburgh would a burger joint win the title of Best New Restaurant. But, believe us, Moonlit Burgers is worthy. The Dormont restaurant specializes in smashburgers, the trendy American fast-food sensation that involves smashing a hamburger onto a hot grill as it cooks, resulting in a thin patty with crispy edges. Pair one up with Moonlit’s smash fries.
National Coffee Day deals — free and discounted java love
With the weather turning cooler, nothing sounds as comforting as a hot cup of coffee. So what better time for National Coffee Day to show up than Thursday. And, apparently, Pittsburgh is one of the best cities in the country to celebrate the day. Wallethub has the Steel City ranked as the 7th best spot to feed your coffee addiction. We’re better than Cincinnati (No. 17), Buffalo (No. 43) and Baltimore (No. 63). And we’re way better than Cleveland (No. 79).
pghcitypaper.com
Best of Pittsburgh 2022: Goods and Services winners
1404 Lincoln Highway, North Versailles. 429 Fourth Ave., Downtown. 5775 Baum Blvd., Bloomfield and 5446 Penn Ave., East Liberty. 2906 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont. 703 S. Negley Ave., Shadyside. 2nd:. The Inn on the Mexican War Streets. 3rd: Brownsville Road House: Bed & Breakfast. Best Beer Distributor. Duffy's Beer &...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 29-Oct. 5
Celebrate Pittsburgh’s best restaurants, bars, businesses, people, and places … according to you. Pittsburgh City Paper’s Best of Pittsburgh Party is back, and bigger than ever, at the Roxian Theatre. Sample food from some of your favorite restaurants, including samosas from the winner of Best African Food, music from winners The Jim Donovan and Sierra Sellers, and a dance party with DJ Selecta. We’ve also teamed up with Bacardi to create two space-themed specialty drinks for this 21-and-over party celebrating all of our readers’ poll winners. 7-10 p.m. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $26. pghcitypaper.com.
Lombardozzi Restaurant in Bloomfield is up for sale
After nearly 50 years in operation, Lombardozzi Restaurant in Bloomfield is calling it quits and is up for sale. The large Italian restaurant on Liberty Avenue was an institution for several decades, attracting not only Bloomfield residents, but fans from across the city of Pittsburgh, said Phil Luciano, a business broker who is handling the sale of Lombardozzi.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh City Paper’s 2022 Best of Pittsburgh Readers’ Poll
Getting spotted on the street by this year’s Best Lifestyle Influencer has become a badge of honor in the Steel City. With an Instagram feed documenting the region’s most interesting people and streetwear, he’s helping prove the city deserves its little spot in the galaxy. And that’s just one of the hundreds of out-of-this-world Best of Pittsburgh winners in this year’s poll, which highlights your favorite people, places, restaurants, bars, shops, and more.
Square One announces closure in Regent Square
PITTSBURGH — Square One, which opened in Regent Square as a secondary location to the Square Cafe in East Liberty at the start of April 2022, has closed. The announcement of the closure, which was made on Square One’s Facebook and Instagram pages, comes after just short of six months of operation.
pghcitypaper.com
Kids and teens get in free to Heinz History Center for all of October
From the affirming lessons taught in Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood, shot at the local WQED Studio, to the pioneering work of puppeteer Margo Lovelace, whose marionette theater in Shadyside was one of the first of its kind, Pittsburgh has children’s education in its roots. This October, in the tradition of this legacy, kids can learn more about their city for free.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Let The Ghoul Times Roll
We’re thrilled to spotlight Kristy Locklin’s sandwich round-up on Pittsburgh Magazine’s October cover. As our new(ish) food editor, she’s been writing a bounty of tasty stories, all served with lots of flair and a side of puns. You can read about her assortment of sandwiches — from the Hitch Pretzel to the Grilled Kim Cheese Monster — here. She recommends three sandwiches in the city, three in the suburbs and three from food trucks.
nextpittsburgh.com
10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try
Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
Some business owners on Pittsburgh’s North Side moving neighborhoods due to violence
PITTSBURGH — “I think there has been more crime,” said North Side/North Shore Chamber Of Commerce Executive Director Gina Grone. She says the owner of East Street Beer Distributor was recently stabbed during an attempted robbery. And an employee of Max’s Tavern was robbed while making a bank deposit.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh's top concerts of the week: Sept. 26-Oct. 3
ANTIfest. Sat., Oct. 1. 5 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $18-75. anti-flag.com. Ahead of the release of their newest LP, Lies They Tell Our Children, set to drop Jan. 6 via Spinefarm Records, Pittsburgh’s most politically charged punk rock band Anti-Flag is setting out on a North American tour. Their hometown show will take place during the band’s annual ANTIfest, and includes performances from Four Year Strong, Microwave, Save Face & Catbite.
Pittsburgh couple postpones Florida wedding due to Hurricane Ian, at least 20 guests stranded
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh couple was supposed to get married on Marco Island this week but now they’ve had to postpone due to Hurricane Ian. However, the bride tells Channel 11 that’s not her biggest concern. “We have so many friends that are already down there that...
pghcitypaper.com
Best Antique Shop: The Lincoln Highway Hub
We’ve all had the experience of going to an antique store that feels exactly like your grandmother’s basement: stuffy, overcrowded, and requiring real fortitude to sort the gold from the garbage. Sorting through grandma’s basement may have its own appeal, but sometimes you simply don’t want to work hard, especially when participating in America’s top form of recreation: shopping.
Pittsburgh natives in Florida give update on hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying off Florida, gaining top winds of 155 mph, just shy of a Category 5. The National Hurricane Center says only two category 5 hurricanes have hit the U.S. in the past 30 years. Fort Myers is at the highest risk.
pghcitypaper.com
Best Bubble Tea: JJ Poke Bowl and Taiwanese Bubble Tea
Jenny Lin has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to bubble tea. She and her husband used to run a shop featuring bubble tea, also known as boba tea, in Taiwan for many years before they moved to the United States. "Late one night, I wanted to satisfy my...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Apple jamboree, craft shows, car cruise
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
pghcitypaper.com
Best Psychic/Tarot Reader: Arts & Crafts: Botanica & Occult Shop
As far back as she can remember, Amber Epps, co-owner of the Arts & Crafts: Botanica & Occult Shop in Garfield, has always had a connection to the occult. “When I was young, I can recall sensing spirits and having an extremely strong intuition, which some may refer to as psychic abilities, as well as prophetic dreams,” Epps tells Pittsburgh City Paper. She adds that her mother also saw spirits and could sense the moment a person died. “So none of this was strange to me.”
