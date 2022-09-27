ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals: Did St. Louis confirm Adam Wainwright is returning in 2023?

One postgame speech from Oli Marmol and a press release from the the Cardinals have raised questions about whether 2022 is Adam Wainwright’s last season. The St. Louis Cardinals are incredible at honoring club legends, and 2022 has been a prime example of this. From Opening Day, the club began to welcome Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and Adam Wainwright into the circle of honor. As much as this season has been about winning a World Series, it has also been about celebrating the past two decades of Cardinals history.
St. Louis Cardinals Clinch Second NL Central Title in Four Years

The New York Yankees weren't the only team to clinch a division title Tuesday night. With their 6-2 win over the Brewers in Milwaukee, the St. Louis Cardinals secured their second National League Central division title in four years Tuesday night. The Cardinals will likely be the third-highest seed in...
Cardinals: Inside Albert Pujols’ playoff clinching speech

On Tuesday, the St. Louis Cardinals clinched a postseason berth, and Hall of Fame slugger Albert Pujols gave a heartfelt speech to his teammates. This season could not have gone better for Albert Pujols. Not only did he eclipse 700 home runs, becoming the fourth player in baseball history to do so, but the St. Louis Cardinals have dominated this season — and on Tuesday, clinched a postseason berth.
St. Louis Cardinals: 2022 was arguably the best trade deadline

Cardinals executive John Mozeliak’s acquisitions of Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana were some of of his most successful deadline deals. Every year, fans doubt St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and call for his firing after expressing dissatisfaction for his actions at the trade deadline, or lack thereof. But more often than not, his moves bear positive results. The 2022 trade deadline saw Mozeliak net starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana, and they have provided stability to what was a hole in the roster.
Alec Burleson starting at first base for St. Louis on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals utility-man Alec Burleson is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Burleson will man first base after Paul Goldschmidt was named the Cardinals' designated hitter and Albert Pujols was sent to the bench. In a matchup against right-hander Brandon Woodruff, our models project Burleson to...
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Report: NFL investigating video of Miami Dolphins practice at Nippert Stadium

The upcoming "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins keeps getting more interesting, especially after an anonymous Twitter user posted a video of the Dolphins practicing at the University of Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium. The video was posted as a reply to the Barstool Cincinnati account's tweet that also showed...
