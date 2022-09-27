Read full article on original website
Cardinals fans buying up tickets for final homestand as playoffs approach
The St. Louis Cardinals reported Tuesday that some tickets were still available for the final three home games of the regular season.
Albert Pujols 700: Celebrate the St. Louis Cardinals legend with new shirts
A legendary moment for a St. Louis Cardinals legend. Albert Pujols’ 700th home run is now in the history books. Which means it’s t-shirt time. Albert Pujols 699? Nope. Albert Pujols 700. After 22 seasons, the St. Louis Cardinals legend mashed his 700th career home run over the...
Cardinals: Did St. Louis confirm Adam Wainwright is returning in 2023?
One postgame speech from Oli Marmol and a press release from the the Cardinals have raised questions about whether 2022 is Adam Wainwright’s last season. The St. Louis Cardinals are incredible at honoring club legends, and 2022 has been a prime example of this. From Opening Day, the club began to welcome Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and Adam Wainwright into the circle of honor. As much as this season has been about winning a World Series, it has also been about celebrating the past two decades of Cardinals history.
FOX Sports
Paul Goldschmidt looking to get back in MVP form for Cardinals' playoff run
In his return to Dodger Stadium last week, St. Louis Cardinals assistant hitting coach Turner Ward could not linger on the field after his team concluded batting practice. As soon as the last swing was taken, he sprinted down the visiting dugout steps because his prized pupil was waiting for him in the cages.
St. Louis Cardinals fans can sign giant ‘thank you’ cards for Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina
As the dynamic duo returns home this weekend, Cardinals fans will have a unique chance to thank them for their countless memories.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live on September 27
The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. On September 27 at 7:40 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers will play the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Midwest. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee...
Cardinals claim the central: St. Louis clinches NL Central, postseason berth with Tuesday win over Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — For the first time since 2019, the Cardinals are the champions of the National League Central. St. Louis clinched the NL Central with a 6-2 win Tuesday night in Milwaukee over the Brewers. Technically, the magic number still sits at one game, however, with the Cardinals holding...
Yardbarker
St. Louis Cardinals Clinch Second NL Central Title in Four Years
The New York Yankees weren't the only team to clinch a division title Tuesday night. With their 6-2 win over the Brewers in Milwaukee, the St. Louis Cardinals secured their second National League Central division title in four years Tuesday night. The Cardinals will likely be the third-highest seed in...
MLB Odds: Phillies vs. Cubs prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs will continue their series with a Wednesday night matchup at Wrigley Field in Chicago. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Phillies-Cubs prediction and pick, laid out below. The Phillies are the third...
Cardinals: Inside Albert Pujols’ playoff clinching speech
On Tuesday, the St. Louis Cardinals clinched a postseason berth, and Hall of Fame slugger Albert Pujols gave a heartfelt speech to his teammates. This season could not have gone better for Albert Pujols. Not only did he eclipse 700 home runs, becoming the fourth player in baseball history to do so, but the St. Louis Cardinals have dominated this season — and on Tuesday, clinched a postseason berth.
St. Louis Cardinals: 2022 was arguably the best trade deadline
Cardinals executive John Mozeliak’s acquisitions of Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana were some of of his most successful deadline deals. Every year, fans doubt St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and call for his firing after expressing dissatisfaction for his actions at the trade deadline, or lack thereof. But more often than not, his moves bear positive results. The 2022 trade deadline saw Mozeliak net starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana, and they have provided stability to what was a hole in the roster.
numberfire.com
Alec Burleson starting at first base for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals utility-man Alec Burleson is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Burleson will man first base after Paul Goldschmidt was named the Cardinals' designated hitter and Albert Pujols was sent to the bench. In a matchup against right-hander Brandon Woodruff, our models project Burleson to...
