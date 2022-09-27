(St. Paul, MN) — Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is calling for an investigation into Governor Tim Walz in connection with the Feeding Our Future 250-million dollar fraud case. Dozens have been accused of taking part in the brazen scheme where the organization massively inflated the number of children that were being served meals using coronavirus funds. Jensen claims efforts were made to “cover-up” Walz’s knowledge about the case. He says Walz should appoint a special investigator to determine “what Walz knew and when he learned it.” Republican candidate for Minnesota Attorney General Jim Schultz and several GOP lawmakers have made similar calls for “answers.”

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO