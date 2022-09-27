Read full article on original website
WIBW
Man seriously injured in crash on K-10 highway in Johnson County
DE SOTO, Kan. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old Shawnee man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash along K-10 highway in Johnson County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday on K-10 highway, just west of Cedar Creek Parkway. The location was about three miles southeast of De Soto.
WIBW
Kansas City woman injured Wednesday morning in crash off I-635
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was seriously injured Wednesday morning when the car she was driving left an interstate highway and crashed in Wyandotte County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 635, just south of Parallel Parkway. According to the Kansas Highway...
Deadly crash leaves 1 dead near Wamego
WAMEGO (KSNT) – One person has been killed in a car crash near Wamego according to the Kansas Highway patrol on Tuesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the name of a 42-year-old woman from Wamego that died Tuesday night following a deadly crash. Stefanie L. Turner, 42, of Wamego, appeared to have lost consciousness […]
WIBW
One person killed in crash near Wamego
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a crash near Wamego on Tuesday night, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. KHP said just before 8:30 p.m., a vehicle was driving westbound on Elm Slough Road, and the driver went off the road for an unknown near Salzer Road.
WIBW
Wamego woman pronounced dead following Tue. evening accident
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released details into a deadly Wamego crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, emergency crews were called to 15165 Elm Slough Rd. - less than a mile east of Prairie View Rd. - with reports of a single-vehicle accident.
SUV rollover reported in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is responding to a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into Shawnee County Dispatch at 12:51 p.m. that an SUV rolled over at southeast 25th Street and Adams Street in Topeka. Officers are on scene working to clear the roadway. A 27 News reporter is on the […]
WIBW
Two-vehicle collision slows traffic Tuesday morning north of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic but resulted in no apparent serious injuries early Tuesday just north of Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported around 8 a.m. just east of N.W. 35th Street and Brickyard Road. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials told 13 NEWS at the scene...
KHP: Wamego woman lost consciousness, died when SUV left road
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in a crash just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Stefanie L. Turner, 42, Wamego, was westbound in the 15,000 Block of Elm Slough Road. The driver lost consciousness and the SUV...
4-year-old with minor injuries after car flips in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 4-year-old child was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital after a car overturned on the Kansas Turnpike. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 4-year-old boy sustained minor injuries following a crash on I-470 in Shawnee County Monday just before 2 p.m. The driver was heading west on I-470 when he lost […]
WIBW
K-10, Haskell Ave. exit reopen after early morning pileup
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas 10 Highway and its Haskell Ave. exit to Lawrence have reopened after an early morning pileup. Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says officials reopened Kansas 10 Highway and the Haskell Ave. exit to Lawrence after a crash closed the busy roadway.
Child struck by vehicle east of Topeka critically injured
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect a correction to the address of where the crash took place. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A child was hospitalized with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle east of Topeka on Monday. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, they received a report around 7:20 p.m. that the […]
New details released after child hit on local highway
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 12-year-old was hit on Highway 40 Monday afternoon, the Shawnee County sheriff’s office said. Detectives said a 64-year-old was driving a white 2013 Kia Optima when it struck the child in the road. The accident happened in the 8100 block of Highway 40, east of Topeka, in an area surrounded by […]
KHP asks drivers to #ShareTheRoad with Kansas farm vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is reminding motorists they aren’t the only ones using the roads and highways. A variety of farm vehicles, such as trucks, tractors, combines and other implements, will be on the road more frequently as the fall harvest approaches. These vehicles are often slow and cumbersome, so motorists are […]
WIBW
Lawrence motorcycle driver sent to hospital with citations after crash
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence motorcycle driver was sent to the hospital with multiple citations after a crash in a no-passing zone. The Lawrence Police Department says around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, officers were called to the 4700 block of Bauer Farm Dr. with reports of an accident.
Deputies investigate train-tractor crash near Lawrence
Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a crash between a tractor and a train that happened northwest of Lawrence.
Topeka Goodyear employee who died at work identified
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 59-year-old man who died during an incident at the Topeka Goodyear plant Saturday morning. Timothy Edward Cole, 59, sustained life-threatening injuries while working. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s […]
WIBW
One person life-flighted after single-vehicle crash in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person required a life-flight ambulance after a single-vehicle crash in Franklin Co. on Monday morning. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, deputies responded to a single-vehicle injury accident in the 4400 block of Montana Rd. which has required the help of a Healthstar air ambulance.
WIBW
Douglas Co. deputies attempt to wrangle miniature horse for nearly 2 hours
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County deputies spent nearly 2 hours attempting to wrangle a miniature horse off a highway south of Lawrence. Just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to attempt to find the owner of a miniature horse causing mayhem on the highway.
WIBW
‘Incendiary’ fire extinguished outside vacant building in south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rubbish fire just outside a vacant building in south Topeka was put out Monday morning before it caused any damage to the structure, authorities said. The fire was reported around 8:49 a.m. Monday at 555 S.W. 39th. The location was just southwest of S.W. 38th...
KCTV 5
Man charged in Labor Day weekend boating crash that injured 2 people
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - A 46-year-old man has been charged with boating while under the influence and two counts of aggravated battery in connection with a crash over Labor Day weekend. A probable cause document alleged James Michael Allen was driving a boat on Gardner Lake at a high rate...
