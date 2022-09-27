ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Man seriously injured in crash on K-10 highway in Johnson County

DE SOTO, Kan. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old Shawnee man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash along K-10 highway in Johnson County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday on K-10 highway, just west of Cedar Creek Parkway. The location was about three miles southeast of De Soto.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Kansas City woman injured Wednesday morning in crash off I-635

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was seriously injured Wednesday morning when the car she was driving left an interstate highway and crashed in Wyandotte County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 635, just south of Parallel Parkway. According to the Kansas Highway...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Deadly crash leaves 1 dead near Wamego

WAMEGO (KSNT) – One person has been killed in a car crash near Wamego according to the Kansas Highway patrol on Tuesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the name of a 42-year-old woman from Wamego that died Tuesday night following a deadly crash. Stefanie L. Turner, 42, of Wamego, appeared to have lost consciousness […]
WAMEGO, KS
One person killed in crash near Wamego

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a crash near Wamego on Tuesday night, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. KHP said just before 8:30 p.m., a vehicle was driving westbound on Elm Slough Road, and the driver went off the road for an unknown near Salzer Road.
WAMEGO, KS
Wamego woman pronounced dead following Tue. evening accident

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released details into a deadly Wamego crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, emergency crews were called to 15165 Elm Slough Rd. - less than a mile east of Prairie View Rd. - with reports of a single-vehicle accident.
WAMEGO, KS
SUV rollover reported in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is responding to a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into Shawnee County Dispatch at 12:51 p.m. that an SUV rolled over at southeast 25th Street and Adams Street in Topeka. Officers are on scene working to clear the roadway. A 27 News reporter is on the […]
TOPEKA, KS
Two-vehicle collision slows traffic Tuesday morning north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic but resulted in no apparent serious injuries early Tuesday just north of Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported around 8 a.m. just east of N.W. 35th Street and Brickyard Road. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials told 13 NEWS at the scene...
TOPEKA, KS
4-year-old with minor injuries after car flips in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 4-year-old child was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital after a car overturned on the Kansas Turnpike. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 4-year-old boy sustained minor injuries following a crash on I-470 in Shawnee County Monday just before 2 p.m. The driver was heading west on I-470 when he lost […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
K-10, Haskell Ave. exit reopen after early morning pileup

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas 10 Highway and its Haskell Ave. exit to Lawrence have reopened after an early morning pileup. Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says officials reopened Kansas 10 Highway and the Haskell Ave. exit to Lawrence after a crash closed the busy roadway.
LAWRENCE, KS
Child struck by vehicle east of Topeka critically injured

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect a correction to the address of where the crash took place. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A child was hospitalized with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle east of Topeka on Monday. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, they received a report around 7:20 p.m. that the […]
TOPEKA, KS
New details released after child hit on local highway

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 12-year-old was hit on Highway 40 Monday afternoon, the Shawnee County sheriff’s office said. Detectives said a 64-year-old was driving a white 2013 Kia Optima when it struck the child in the road. The accident happened in the 8100 block of Highway 40, east of Topeka, in an area surrounded by […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KHP asks drivers to #ShareTheRoad with Kansas farm vehicles

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is reminding motorists they aren’t the only ones using the roads and highways. A variety of farm vehicles, such as trucks, tractors, combines and other implements, will be on the road more frequently as the fall harvest approaches. These vehicles are often slow and cumbersome, so motorists are […]
TOPEKA, KS
Topeka Goodyear employee who died at work identified

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 59-year-old man who died during an incident at the Topeka Goodyear plant Saturday morning. Timothy Edward Cole, 59, sustained life-threatening injuries while working. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s […]
TOPEKA, KS
One person life-flighted after single-vehicle crash in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person required a life-flight ambulance after a single-vehicle crash in Franklin Co. on Monday morning. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, deputies responded to a single-vehicle injury accident in the 4400 block of Montana Rd. which has required the help of a Healthstar air ambulance.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
Douglas Co. deputies attempt to wrangle miniature horse for nearly 2 hours

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County deputies spent nearly 2 hours attempting to wrangle a miniature horse off a highway south of Lawrence. Just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to attempt to find the owner of a miniature horse causing mayhem on the highway.
LAWRENCE, KS
Man charged in Labor Day weekend boating crash that injured 2 people

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - A 46-year-old man has been charged with boating while under the influence and two counts of aggravated battery in connection with a crash over Labor Day weekend. A probable cause document alleged James Michael Allen was driving a boat on Gardner Lake at a high rate...
GARDNER, KS

