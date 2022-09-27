Read full article on original website
Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush Very Clear
Cooper Rush not only has won two straight games for the Dallas Cowboys; he's now earning the trust of his teammates. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is calling Rush "Cooper Clutch" now. It's a big vote of confidence from the team's star running back in the current starting quarterback. Rush...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy
In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
Giants WR Sterling Shepard's Injury Status is Determined
Here is the latest injury update on New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who left their Monday Night Football loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the dying moments of the game with an apparent knee injury.
Christian McCaffrey is back on the Panthers injury list
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christian McCaffrey is back on the Carolina Panthers injury report. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey is dealing with a quadriceps injury. McCaffrey doesn’t normally practice on Wednesdays because the team has taken measures to limit his workload this season given his history of injuries, but this week is a little different as his absence is considered injury-related.
Herschel Walker’s take on Braves nickname is sadly predictably
Former Georgia Bulldogs running back and state senate candidate Herschel Walker weighed in on the Atlanta Braves nickname, and whether it should be removed. Given Walker is running as a Republican, it’s easy to guess which side of the debate he fell. The Braves visited the White House earlier...
MLB・
AthlonSports.com
Dallas Cowboys Make Official Decision On Wide Receiver Michael Gallup For Monday Night Game
Tonight, the Dallas Cowboys play a pivotal NFC East game vs. the New York Giants. Unfortunately, they won't be at full strength. The Cowboys have reportedly made an official decision on wide receiver Michael Gallup. He will be inactive for tonight's Monday night game between the two NFC East teams.
Giants place Sterling Shepard on IR, sign Fabian Moreau off practice squad
The New York Giants have placed wide receiver Sterling Shepard on season-ending injured reserve after he suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. “He’s a tremendous person. He worked so diligently to get back, and (I) feel terrible for him that he had that injury,” head coach Brian Daboll said. “He’s a big part of our team, and we’ll miss him out on the field.”
NFL・
Panthers snap a losing streak; why West Charlotte won't have any home games this season
West Charlotte High School's homecoming game will be played this Thursday... at crosstown Waddell High School. Students and fans are upset that for the second year in a row, the historic and predominantly Black school won’t have any home football games. That's even though the school has a recently...
Panthers waive LB Arron Mosby
The Carolina Panthers have Arron Mosby on the move again. But this time, it’ll be a move off their roster. As announced by the team on Monday afternoon, the rookie linebacker has now been waived. This news comes less than a week after the Panthers signed Mosby to their active roster from the practice squad.
FanSided
