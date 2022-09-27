Emily Brugioni, DO has joined Pella Regional Health Center’s medical staff and will begin seeing patients in the Oncology and Hematology Clinic on October 13. Brugioni joined Mission Cancer + Blood in 2022. Prior to joining the practice, she completed her fellowship training at University of Missouri-Kansas City. She attended medical school at Des Moines University and residency training at the University of Iowa – Des Moines. Her medical interests include malignant hematology and breast cancer. Dr. Brugioni has a passion for developing relationships with her patients to gain a deep understanding of the specific disorder and provide a personalized plan of treatment. When she is not seeing patients she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, working out and reading. Dr. Mathew Wehbe will continue to see patients in the Pella Regional Oncology Clinic weekly as well. Drs. Brugioni and Wehbe will work together with Kimberly Schou, ARNP, Brooke Wehbe, ARNP, CNP and Jocelyn Lenhart, RN to serve patients in the Pella location. Dr. Elhaddad will no longer serve patients at Pella Regional Health Center, he will focus his practice in Des Moines, Knoxville and West Des Moines locations. For more information call the Pella Regional Specialty Clinic at 641-620-2021.

PELLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO