Indianola School Board Special Session Tomorrow
The Indianola School Board meets in a special session tomorrow morning. The board will consider a contract with Barnum Center/Stavig Counseling Services as their lone agenda item. The meeting begins at 7am in the boardroom of the District Administration Building.
Pella School Board Reviews Annual Certified Report
The Pella School Board reviewed the certified annual report at their meeting Monday. The report is filed annually with the Iowa Department of Education, and details assets, liabilities, revenue, and expenditures for all funds in the district from the previous fiscal year. The board also approved the annual special education...
Indianola Parks and Rec Beginning “Find Scooter” Program in October
Indianola and area residents who use local trails can participate in the annual “Find Scooter” program hosted by Indianola Parks and Rec. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News there will be 25 hidden pictures of their mascot Scooter the Squirrel along the McVay Trail, located between 9th and 15th streets, during the month of October. The public is invited to find all of the pictures as they walk or ride the trail, then leave them for others to enjoy. For more information, click below.
Homecoming Parade Route Changes
Knoxville schools will be dismissed at 2 p.m. Friday for the downtown parade which is set for 3 p.m. It should be noted the parade route has changed due to construction. The parade route will start at the corner of Roche and Robinson Streets. The route goes down Robinson to Fourth Street. It will turn left to Main, then left on Main, and turn right on Second Street. The parade will end at Second and Marion, at the post office.
Central College Announces 2022 Geisler Penquite Scholars
Central College’s education program has announced its 2022 Geisler Penquite Scholars. The Geisler Penquite Foundation honors and supports exceptional students in the college’s education program who exhibit academic success, progress in the program, and potential for leadership in the field of education. The Geisler Penquite Scholarship was established...
The Well Receives a Check From Marion County Bank
Marion County Bank presented The Well in Knoxville a check Tuesday. Larissa Van Donselaar, Resource Center Director at The Well tells KNIA/KRLS News the money will go towards financial literacy programs in Knoxville. Van Donselaar tells KNIA/KRLS News, “We have been blessed by Marion County Bank, who graciously gave The...
Warren County Chambers of Commerce Hosting Mentoring with Women Workshop
The Indianola, Carlisle, and Norwalk area chambers of commerce are partnering to host the Warren County Mentoring with Women Workshop tomorrow. The event will include a networking breakfast, a panel Q&A session, mentoring breakouts, and a feedback session. Speakers will include Rochelle Hunt from Luana Savings Bank, Alicia Benson from AB Coaching, and Jill Anderson with the Norwalk Community School District.
Emily Brugioni, DO, Joins Staff at Pella Regional Health Center
Emily Brugioni, DO has joined Pella Regional Health Center’s medical staff and will begin seeing patients in the Oncology and Hematology Clinic on October 13. Brugioni joined Mission Cancer + Blood in 2022. Prior to joining the practice, she completed her fellowship training at University of Missouri-Kansas City. She attended medical school at Des Moines University and residency training at the University of Iowa – Des Moines. Her medical interests include malignant hematology and breast cancer. Dr. Brugioni has a passion for developing relationships with her patients to gain a deep understanding of the specific disorder and provide a personalized plan of treatment. When she is not seeing patients she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, working out and reading. Dr. Mathew Wehbe will continue to see patients in the Pella Regional Oncology Clinic weekly as well. Drs. Brugioni and Wehbe will work together with Kimberly Schou, ARNP, Brooke Wehbe, ARNP, CNP and Jocelyn Lenhart, RN to serve patients in the Pella location. Dr. Elhaddad will no longer serve patients at Pella Regional Health Center, he will focus his practice in Des Moines, Knoxville and West Des Moines locations. For more information call the Pella Regional Specialty Clinic at 641-620-2021.
IN DEPTH: Lake Red Rock Water Quality
What’s the quality of the water in Lake Red Rock?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Chris Jones, Research Engineer with IIHR-Hydroscience and Engineering at the University of Iowa. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts...
Indianola High School Homecoming Parade Tonight
The Indianola High School Homecoming Game is Friday as they host Warren County rival Norwalk. Part of the weekly festivities will include the annual Homecoming Parade this afternoon featuring local businesses, volunteer organizations, and the Pride of Indianola Marching Band. The route begins at Indianola High School traveling west on Ashland, north on 9th, west on Euclid, south on 5th, west on Ashland, south on N 3rd, then east on 1st Ave back to the school. Lineup begins at 5:30pm, parade starts at 6pm.
Indianola School Board to Review Financial Reports
The Indianola School Board meets in regular session this evening. The board will review the 2021-22 financial report, the education supplement, the annual transportation report, and special education funding. The board will also receive an update regarding the Iowa Association of School Boards, and hear reports from the board policy and finance committee meetings. The meeting begins at 5:30pm in the boardroom of the District Administration Building.
Indianola Boys Golf Wins Fall Little Hawkeye Conference Meet
The Indianola boys golf team won the fall Little Hawkeye Conference meet Wednesday, shooting a team score of 301. The Indians defeated the Norwalk and Dallas Center-Grimes boys golf teams in the limited meet, with Preston Bily leading the way with a first place finish shooting a 69, Jackson Overton and Graham Hilton each tied for fifth shooting a 76, while Jackson Buchanan shot an 80. The Indians next golf on Tuesday in district competition in Council Bluffs.
Bruns Dream Of A State Appearance For Twin Cedars Cross Country Within Reach
After running at the Knoxville Invitational on Tuesday ,the Twin Cedars runners will head to Chariton today. Rylee Dunkin paced the field from start to finish on Tuesday to get her third win of the season. While Dunkin gets much of the spotlight for the Sabers, usually following close behind her is Cheyanne Bruns. Bruns was a part of the Saber Softball Squad that won the class 1A State title this summer, and it is Bruns’s dream to return to Ft. Dodge to run with her teammate at state.
Indianola Marching Band Places 2nd at Fort Dodge
The Pride of Indianola Marching Band performed twice on Saturday, marching in the Log Cabin Days Parade around the downtown Indianola square, and again at the North Central Marching Invite in Fort Dodge. The band placed 2nd in class 4A, winning four overall awards including Best Color Guard, Best Brass, and Best Marching, while Sam Burns won Best Soloist for his trumpet performance.
Des Moines Skydivers Club to Jump Saturday Morning
If you see parachutes over the Knoxville airport on Saturday, it will be members of the Des Moines Skydivers club. The club started in 1971 in Dallas Center. The organization moved to Knoxville in the mid-70s and left Knoxville in 1987 and went to Winterset. The Des Moines Skydivers Club will now be moving to back to Knoxville in April of 2023, with the Knoxville Airport being their home base.
Indianola Library Hosting Multiple Activities in October
The Indianola Public Library is hosting multiple activities throughout the fall, including pizza and painting, family NERF events, and a Vampire Murder Mystery, in addition to their weekly events such as storytime and the clubs. Janis Comer with the library tells KNIA News the club Monday events are very popular and a ton of fun.
City of Indianola Hires Brian Sher as Indianola Police Chief
The City of Indianola has announced that Interim Indianola Police Department Chief Brian Sher has been selected to take over the position permanently. City Manager Ben Reeves said in a statement:. “Since assuming the role of Interim Chief, Brian and his leadership team have transformed the IPD through innovative advancements...
Sitting Up High Program for Knoxville Kindergarten
Sitting Up High is a program that is geared towards students in kindergarten and pre-school. It is a GTSB (Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau) program that teaches young children to stay in their seats while traveling in a vehicle and stay buckled up. Kyle Keller, Knoxville School Resource Officer, will...
Knoxville Crowning of King and Queen will be Thursday
The Knoxville Homecoming King and Queen will be selected tomorrow. Teacher Rhonda Douglas tells KNIA/KRLS News, The Pep Rally starts at 6:30 p.m. at Ken Locke Stadium. The Queen candidates are Norah Pearson, Melanie Sullivan, Emma Dunkin, Kaliyah Wilder and Hanna Linsley. The King candidates this year are Mason Hatch, Kade Bellon, Luke Spaur, Ethan Morgan and Luka DeJong.
Indianola Trees Committee Offering Discounted Trees
The Indianola Community Trees Committee is offering discounted trees this month as part of the Indianola Shade Crusade, a crusade to increase Indianola’s tree diversity and urban tree canopy. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News a limited number of high quality native trees will be available at a reduced cost thanks to a generous subsidy by the Indianola Community Trees Committee. All participants must be Indianola residents and must agree to plant the trees on residential property within Indianola city limits, with the trees available for order September 30th through Wednesday, October 12th; however quantities are limited. For more information, click below.
