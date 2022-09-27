ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dryden, NY

whcuradio.com

Milling and paving begins in Village of Groton

GROTON, N.Y. (WHCU) – Delays expected in the Village of Groton. Route 38 from the county line (Cayuga Street) through the Village is undergoing construction. Crews started milling Main Street today and are slated to start paving next week. Delays are expected. There will be no parking on Main Street for the duration of the project.
GROTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca considers demolishing building in historic district

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A building in Ithaca’s East Hill Historic District may be demolished. Officials are considering knocking down a carriage house on East Buffalo Street. Owners of the property say the building is in danger of collapse. City documents show the house dates back to the...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

See vacant CNY office building turned into courtyard apartments with a view (photos)

Cazenovia, N.Y. -- Two Syracuse developers are bringing their expertise in turning underutilized commercial buildings into upscale apartments to Cazenovia. T.J. Di Peso of Di Peso Contractors and Grazi Zazzara Jr. of Icon Cos. are turning the former offices of GHD Inc. into 28 apartments, each with a view of the outdoor courtyard in the middle of the building. GHD, an engineering firm, moved its offices to Syracuse in 2020.
CAZENOVIA, NY
whcuradio.com

Portion of North Triphammer Road to close in Village of Cayuga Heights

CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) – The northbound lane of North Triphammer Road from Winthrop Drive to Sheraton Drive will be closed to all traffic tomorrow. That’s the section of road just north of Community Corners and across from Kendal at Ithaca. A detour with signage will be in place. The road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ITHACA, NY
City
Dryden, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca to review expansion plans for car wash chain

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new spot to wash your car could be coming to Ithaca. Squeaky Clean Car Wash is looking to expand. The chain hopes to build a 35,000 square foot facility on South Meadow Street. City officials will review the plan tomorrow. Squeaky Clean has four...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Enfield man leads police on chase in City of Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A high-speed chase in the City of Ithaca. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies saw an uninsured 2012 black Mercedes Benz driving on North Meadow Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a stop on Cascadilla Street, where the driver fled on foot. When deputies caught up with the driver, they say they saw him throw something into the Cayuga Lake Inlet before he was apprehended. Deputies located the item and it was later identified as crack/cocaine. 54-year-old John Orak, of Enfield, was arrested and charged with felony evidence tampering and several misdemeanors, including unlawful fleeing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca Festival organizers seeking feedback

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Organizers of the Ithaca Festival are looking for feedback. They will address questions and concerns on Monday and discuss plans for next year. Organizers are also seeking new people to join the Festival Board of Directors. The open meeting begins at six o’clock Monday evening...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Gregg Street Bridge in Trumansburg temporarily closed

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — A bridge in Trumansburg is temporarily closed. Village officials say the Gregg Street Bridge will remain shut down until repairs can be made. In a statement Monday, officials said an assessment of the bridge repairs will be done. Until the work is complete, the bridge...
TRUMANSBURG, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Construction to begin on Syracuse’s First Food Truck Park

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A groundbreaking ceremony will kick off the construction of Syracuse’s first food truck park, Harvey’s Garden, on Wednesday, September 28 at 11:30 a.m. The location will be 1200 E. Water Street and will include a 6,000-square-foot beer hall, with self-pouring taps, as well as outdoor space for seating, lawn games, and food […]
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Dwyer Dam Bridge delays for NYS DOT inspection in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cornell University bridge is set for official inspection. The Dwyer Dam Bridge on Hoy Road will be reduced to one lane Thursday for State DOT inspection. The bridge has been closed at various times over the last several months for construction related to its rehabilitation project. A pedestrian detour will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to comply with all traffic signage and flagged instructions, and use caution when traveling through the work zone. The DOT work should be finished by the end of the day Thursday.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Your Stories: Angry Smokehouse to open next month

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Today’s question is an update that might make you angry, and hungry.   It’s about Angry Smokehouse and Margaret Miller asks… when is the Angry Smokehouse in Baldwinsville going to open?  This is the old lock 24 restaurant on 33 Water Street, right on the Seneca River.   When we first […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Charged With Criminal Sale of Cannabis in Owego

A Binghamton man was arrested after an investigation into illegal cannabis sales in Owego. The Owego Police Department says Abdo E. Ali was arrested and charged with Criminal Sale of Cannabis in the 3rd degree. The police investigation occurred at the Puff One store on North Avenue. An executed search...
OWEGO, NY
WETM

Top rated restaurants in Elmira according to Yelp

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira is home to some great local restaurants that are well-kept and hard to find unless you’re a native that’s been to every restaurant in the city. When it comes to the best places to eat in Elmira, Yelp is often a tool people go-to to see reviews and photos before deciding if they want to do business there.
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

TCAT GM supports eliminating fares

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County Legislator Greg Mezey wants a fare-free TCAT for everyone. Scot Vanderpool is the transit company’s general manager. He supports the idea…. Cutting fares for passengers has some advantages. Before the pandemic, Vanderpool says TCAT had more than 80 drivers. Now they’re...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Strike at Sysco in Syracuse threatens food supplies to restaurants, hospitals and more

Warners, N.Y. — About 200 union employees at the Central New York distribution center for food supplier Sysco walked off the job Tuesday night. The strike by members of Teamsters Local 317, including drivers and warehouse workers, affects supplies to local restaurants as well as big institutions like schools, colleges, hospitals and nursing homes. Sysco’s local headquarters is at 2508 Warners Road just off the Thruway.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland’s gas prices 45-cents cheaper than Ithaca

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices are still falling, but there’s a nearly 50-cent difference in prices between Ithaca and Cortland. According to Triple A, Ithaca’s average price today is three dollars 80 cents. In Cortland, the average price is three dollars 35 cents – 45 cents lower than Ithaca.
CORTLAND, NY

