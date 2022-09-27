Read full article on original website
Milling and paving begins in Village of Groton
GROTON, N.Y. (WHCU) – Delays expected in the Village of Groton. Route 38 from the county line (Cayuga Street) through the Village is undergoing construction. Crews started milling Main Street today and are slated to start paving next week. Delays are expected. There will be no parking on Main Street for the duration of the project.
Ithaca considers demolishing building in historic district
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A building in Ithaca’s East Hill Historic District may be demolished. Officials are considering knocking down a carriage house on East Buffalo Street. Owners of the property say the building is in danger of collapse. City documents show the house dates back to the...
See vacant CNY office building turned into courtyard apartments with a view (photos)
Cazenovia, N.Y. -- Two Syracuse developers are bringing their expertise in turning underutilized commercial buildings into upscale apartments to Cazenovia. T.J. Di Peso of Di Peso Contractors and Grazi Zazzara Jr. of Icon Cos. are turning the former offices of GHD Inc. into 28 apartments, each with a view of the outdoor courtyard in the middle of the building. GHD, an engineering firm, moved its offices to Syracuse in 2020.
Portion of North Triphammer Road to close in Village of Cayuga Heights
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) – The northbound lane of North Triphammer Road from Winthrop Drive to Sheraton Drive will be closed to all traffic tomorrow. That’s the section of road just north of Community Corners and across from Kendal at Ithaca. A detour with signage will be in place. The road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ithaca to review expansion plans for car wash chain
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new spot to wash your car could be coming to Ithaca. Squeaky Clean Car Wash is looking to expand. The chain hopes to build a 35,000 square foot facility on South Meadow Street. City officials will review the plan tomorrow. Squeaky Clean has four...
Enfield man leads police on chase in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A high-speed chase in the City of Ithaca. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies saw an uninsured 2012 black Mercedes Benz driving on North Meadow Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a stop on Cascadilla Street, where the driver fled on foot. When deputies caught up with the driver, they say they saw him throw something into the Cayuga Lake Inlet before he was apprehended. Deputies located the item and it was later identified as crack/cocaine. 54-year-old John Orak, of Enfield, was arrested and charged with felony evidence tampering and several misdemeanors, including unlawful fleeing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Ithaca Festival organizers seeking feedback
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Organizers of the Ithaca Festival are looking for feedback. They will address questions and concerns on Monday and discuss plans for next year. Organizers are also seeking new people to join the Festival Board of Directors. The open meeting begins at six o’clock Monday evening...
Gregg Street Bridge in Trumansburg temporarily closed
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — A bridge in Trumansburg is temporarily closed. Village officials say the Gregg Street Bridge will remain shut down until repairs can be made. In a statement Monday, officials said an assessment of the bridge repairs will be done. Until the work is complete, the bridge...
Ithaca may suspend application fees for prospective firefighters, police officers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca are considering waiving application fees for aspiring police officers and firefighters. The city is having trouble recruiting applicants. Right now, it costs $15 for Tompkins County residents to apply and $50 for everyone else. The fees are waived for City of Ithaca residents.
Construction to begin on Syracuse’s First Food Truck Park
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A groundbreaking ceremony will kick off the construction of Syracuse’s first food truck park, Harvey’s Garden, on Wednesday, September 28 at 11:30 a.m. The location will be 1200 E. Water Street and will include a 6,000-square-foot beer hall, with self-pouring taps, as well as outdoor space for seating, lawn games, and food […]
“The Little Oak” – A Sequel to Binghamton’s Beloved Red Oak Diner
The Broome County woman who helped operate the Red Oak Diner in Binghamton for decades is preparing to open a new restaurant. Julianne Ludka and her daughter, Maria Olsen, are busy setting up a place in Conklin they plan to call "The Little Oak Neighborhood Bistro & Bakery." Julianne Ludka...
Best burger in Binghamton according to Tripadvisor
Burgers are a heavily debated topic in the Binghamton area with several top-notch burgers sold throughout the city. This list includes the top 10 burgers in the Binghamton area strictly according to Tripadvisor...so forward them your complaints.
Syracuse restaurant owner invents special rotary grill to overcome staff shortages
It’s something you can only find in the Eastwood neighborhood of Syracuse. At Sinbad Restaurant, the Middle Eastern eatery’s owner has invented a one-of-a-kind rotary grill. Assad Almajid, a Syrian refugee who became a U.S. citizen, invented the piece of machinery, in part, to respond to staffing shortages...
Dwyer Dam Bridge delays for NYS DOT inspection in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cornell University bridge is set for official inspection. The Dwyer Dam Bridge on Hoy Road will be reduced to one lane Thursday for State DOT inspection. The bridge has been closed at various times over the last several months for construction related to its rehabilitation project. A pedestrian detour will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to comply with all traffic signage and flagged instructions, and use caution when traveling through the work zone. The DOT work should be finished by the end of the day Thursday.
Your Stories: Angry Smokehouse to open next month
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Today’s question is an update that might make you angry, and hungry. It’s about Angry Smokehouse and Margaret Miller asks… when is the Angry Smokehouse in Baldwinsville going to open? This is the old lock 24 restaurant on 33 Water Street, right on the Seneca River. When we first […]
Binghamton Man Charged With Criminal Sale of Cannabis in Owego
A Binghamton man was arrested after an investigation into illegal cannabis sales in Owego. The Owego Police Department says Abdo E. Ali was arrested and charged with Criminal Sale of Cannabis in the 3rd degree. The police investigation occurred at the Puff One store on North Avenue. An executed search...
Top rated restaurants in Elmira according to Yelp
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira is home to some great local restaurants that are well-kept and hard to find unless you’re a native that’s been to every restaurant in the city. When it comes to the best places to eat in Elmira, Yelp is often a tool people go-to to see reviews and photos before deciding if they want to do business there.
TCAT GM supports eliminating fares
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County Legislator Greg Mezey wants a fare-free TCAT for everyone. Scot Vanderpool is the transit company’s general manager. He supports the idea…. Cutting fares for passengers has some advantages. Before the pandemic, Vanderpool says TCAT had more than 80 drivers. Now they’re...
Strike at Sysco in Syracuse threatens food supplies to restaurants, hospitals and more
Warners, N.Y. — About 200 union employees at the Central New York distribution center for food supplier Sysco walked off the job Tuesday night. The strike by members of Teamsters Local 317, including drivers and warehouse workers, affects supplies to local restaurants as well as big institutions like schools, colleges, hospitals and nursing homes. Sysco’s local headquarters is at 2508 Warners Road just off the Thruway.
Cortland’s gas prices 45-cents cheaper than Ithaca
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices are still falling, but there’s a nearly 50-cent difference in prices between Ithaca and Cortland. According to Triple A, Ithaca’s average price today is three dollars 80 cents. In Cortland, the average price is three dollars 35 cents – 45 cents lower than Ithaca.
