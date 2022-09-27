ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Column: The U.S. Constitution is flawed. But a constitutional convention to fix it is downright scary

By Nicholas Goldberg
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

The U.S. Constitution is flawed and ought to be changed.

Here’s where I’d start:

◆ The undemocratic provision giving each state two senators, so that tiny Wyoming has the same representation as California, should be revised.

◆ The 2nd Amendment, which has become an out-and-out public health threat, should be amended to ensure it doesn’t give every fool and lunatic the right to keep and carry a gun.

◆ The electoral college, which allows presidents to take office who did not win the popular vote, should be abolished.

But even though I strongly favor these reforms and others, I am even more strongly opposed to the convening of a constitutional convention. At least right now.

A convention in the current political climate could devolve into a potentially uncontrollable free-for-all that could lead to all sorts of dangerous unintended consequences.

Although no such convention has been held in the U.S. since 1787, there’s a movement underway to establish one now, and some analysts think it’s getting frighteningly close to happening.

Under Article V of our existing Constitution, states are allowed to petition Congress for a convention to propose constitutional changes and emendations. By one count, 19 states have already made such a request, and more than a dozen are moving in that direction. Those numbers are, for a variety of reasons, murky, but if two-thirds of the 50 states — 34 of them, that is — petition for a convention, Congress would have to call one.

What would a convention look like, who would be appointed to it, how many votes would each state get, what would be the rules of engagement? The Constitution doesn’t say. Presumably its members would be appointed by state legislatures and would negotiate until they agreed upon a package of proposed constitutional changes. To be adopted, the proposals would require the approval of three-quarters of the states.

One reason we know so little about what a convention would look like is that this is not the way the Constitution has ever been amended in the past. It is an untested alternative approach .

So why oppose it? To be honest, my position is less about principle than pragmatic politics. In our current political climate, I fear it could go entirely off the rails.

Although Democrats and Republicans have changes they’d like to see made to the Constitution, it is the GOP that is most feverishly pushing for a convention at the moment. Republicans currently control most of the state legislative seats in the country, and they could have disproportionate power in this process compared with Democrats.

It’s even conceivable (though by no means certain) that at a constitutional convention each state would have a single vote, meaning that liberal California, with 40 million people, would have no more say than Republican-dominated Wyoming, with 581,000 people.

Rick Santorum, the former Republican senator from Pennsylvania, is a key backer of the convention, which he says is justified by “the current state of the federal government and the inexorable path toward fiscal disaster and socialist tyranny.”

Other proponents, according to a recent New York Times story , include members of the tea party, the Federalist Society and lots of Trump supporters.

Though many conservatives have called for a convention with a limited agenda (fiscal restraint and term limits for federal officials are one proposal, for example), legal scholars worry about a “runaway” convention in which delegates toss aside their official mandate and push for much broader changes. Nothing in the Constitution would stop that.

That’s a particularly scary idea at a moment of intense political polarization and animosity, when common ground is elusive, at best, and when disruption, populism and demagoguery are in vogue.

Imagine the excitement of election deniers, climate deniers, immigration opponents, abortion opponents and pro-gun groups at a chance to rewrite the Constitution. Imagine the feverish maneuverings of big corporations and other special interest groups just outside the room.

How bad could it get? Theoretically, very bad. I’m just making this up, but the convention could propose strengthening the 2nd Amendment, rejecting any restrictions at all on gun ownership. Or it could call for weakening the separation of church and state by making reference in the Constitution to the nation’s Christian heritage. Or imposing a national abortion ban. Or removing the 1st Amendment’s protections for the free press.

Oh, that would never happen, you say? I’m dealing in worst-case fantasies? Maybe so.

Some very smart legal scholars think that I’m being histrionic. Sanford Levinson, at the University of Texas at Austin, is no conservative, but he supports a convention because he believes our current foundational document is “radically defective” and that structural change is necessary if government is to work effectively. He believes that extreme proposals like the ones above would never come to pass because they wouldn’t win the support of three-quarters of the states.

But I’m too scared to take that risk at such a volatile, unhinged moment in U.S. history.

Even conservatives have opposed a constitutional convention in the past. Chief Justice Warren Burger told Phyllis Schlafly in 1988: “There is no way to effectively limit or muzzle the actions of a constitutional convention.” Justice Antonin Scalia told an interviewer : “I certainly would not want a constitutional convention. I mean, whoa! Who knows what would come out of it?”

Yes, we need serious, mature discussion about the Constitution’s flaws and how to fix them. The traditional amendment process has become awfully difficult to use, which is why the Constitution has been amended only once in the last 50 years.

But to open the entire document to radical change at this unstable moment in history seems like a risky and potentially dangerous way to make things better.

Alva Garrison
1d ago

you do not have the public trust to change our constitution in any form nor to ammend even one article at this time

The Independent

Voices: John Roberts apparently doesn’t understand what the Supreme Court is

Supreme Court justices are political actors, and as such, they sometimes try to justify themselves to the public. They often do this, ironically, by insisting that they have no need or responsibility to justify themselves to the public.Chief Justice John Roberts unfurled this self-refuting argument once again over the weekend. He did so in a somewhat more strident register than usual, as the Court’s approval has plummeted to a ludicrous historical low of 25 percent.“If the court doesn’t retain its legitimate function of interpreting the Constitution, I’m not sure who would take up that mantle,” Roberts said in his first...
Daily Mail

Lindsey Graham insists 'the people are with us' and invokes 14th Amendment as he doubles down on his 15 week abortion ban - while fellow GOP Sen. Mike Rounds becomes the latest ally to reject the bill

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is forging ahead with his bill to ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks, declaring confidently that 'the people are with us' during a Sunday television interview. It comes despite a growing number of his fellow GOP Senators distancing themselves from the legislation after being...
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
NewsOne

These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November

Voters in five states will see slavery on their upcoming ballots as prison reform advocates push to abolish slavery. Only time will tell if amendments like these will lead to actual change, but we can all agree that ending slavery real or symbolic is a good thing. The post These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November appeared first on NewsOne.
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
Washington Examiner

Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
TheDailyBeast

Republicans Losing the Midterms Would Be a Political Chokejob for the Ages

United they stand, divided they fall. That seems to be the normal midterm election mantra, where the president’s party (having governed and predictably overreached) is divided and on defense, while the “out” party is united with jaws slavering to rip apart the presidency.But as the 2022 midterms approach, President Joe Biden’s party isn’t the one engaged in the most bitter backbiting (for a change).“Sen. [Mitch] McConnell and I clearly have a strategic disagreement here,” Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Politico this week, adding: “If you trash talk our candidates… you hurt our chances of...
Fox News

Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts

As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
Daily Mail

Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
The Independent

Jen Psaki says Trump is handing the Democrats the midterms in first MSNBC appearance: ‘They love to be opposed to him’

Former Biden White House Secretary Jen Psaki made her first appearance as an MSNBC commentator, arguing that Democrats are becoming increasingly engaged in the midterms the more former President Donald Trump inserts himself into the race. Ms Psaki appeared on Alex Wagner Tonight on Tuesday, with Ms Wagner saying that...
