ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Juventus join the queue for Croatia’s “New Modric”

With the long blond hair, the effortless technical touch and the Croatian nationality, it was only a matter of time for Lovro Majer to be dubbed as the “New Modric”. Even though the 24-year-old still has a long way to go to match the feat of the Real Madrid legend, he has done enough to attract the attention of some of the top clubs in Europe.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Giovinco
Person
Antonio Conte
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro accuses Portugal fans of being 'sick, soulless and forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother... as she insists the Man United star remains 'the BEST player in the world' despite his recent struggles

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has accused Portugal fans of being 'forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother's performances, and has insisted that the Manchester United forward is still 'the best player in the world'. Ronaldo endured a miserable evening on Tuesday as he squandered some key chances in Portugal's...
WORLD
CBS Sports

Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup

Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'He's not afraid of anything': Lionel Messi heaps praise on Atlanta United's Thiago Almada after 21-year-old makes impact coming off bench in his debut for Argentina in 3-0 win over Honduras

Lionel Messi has praised fellow Argentinian midfielder Thiago Almada after the 21-year-old made his debut in Friday night's 3-0 win over Honduras in Miami, Florida. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was impressed by the Atlanta United midfielder's 36-minute cameo after he came off the bench to replace Sevilla midfielder Papu Gomez in the 54th minute, with the Albiceleste already up 2-0.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Brazil and Neymar show they're fully World Cup ready after thrashing Tunisia

PARIS -- Brazil and talisman Neymar appear ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year after a 5-1 demolition of Tunisia at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The Parisian crowd heavily favored the Eagles of Carthage, but it was the Selecao Brasileira who demonstrated their potential title credentials.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#The Club S Academy#The Atomic Ant
Yardbarker

Domenico Marocchino discusses how Juventus can get better

Juventus will return to action this weekend after the two-week international break, and their fans hope the team returns to winning ways. Before the break, they lost consecutive games against Benfica and Monza, a run of form that was simply too bad for a big team like the Bianconeri. The...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Juventus opts to fly their Argentinian players to Paris first

The international window has drawn to a close and clubs are now flying their players back to bases for the resumption of league duties. Juventus is one of them and the Bianconeri would be keen to have their men back home as quickly as possible. One country that has several...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Juventus blow as a managerial change will see on-loan flop return in the summer

Juventus sent Denis Zakaria on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window, six months after signing the Swiss midfielder. Despite being one of the coveted midfielders in Europe when he played at Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria struggled to play well at Juve. However, he would have felt he needed a...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus faces a huge 38m euros bill for transfer flop

Juventus brought Moise Kean back to the club last season after he shone on loan at PSG in the 2020/2021 season. The striker was developed in Turin and moved to Everton in 2019, but he was unsettled in England before moving on loan to Paris. The Bianconeri brought him back...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Juventus will not renew defender’s contract even for a lower salary

Alex Sandro is one of many players whose future at Juventus is uncertain as they enter the final season of their current deal at the club. The Brazilian has been the club’s first-choice left-back for much of his time at the Allianz Stadium and he continues to play that role.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'could make fresh move for in-form PSV forward Cody Gakpo next year' after the Red Devils opted to sign £86m Ajax midfielder Antony this summer

Manchester United could return for Cody Gakpo next year after failing to land the PSV Eindhoven forward during the summer. The 23-year-old has been in sensational form this season, scoring 10 times in 13 games in all competitions. He also scored for Holland in the 2-0 win against Poland, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy