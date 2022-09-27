Read full article on original website
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Migrants Surge to 1,452 as Chicago Welcomes ThemTom HandyChicago, IL
MLB Odds: Phillies vs. Cubs prediction, odds and pick – 9/27/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies (83-69) visit the Windy City to take on the Chicago Cubs (67-86) on Tuesday night. Both teams will have their aces on the mound as Zack Wheeler (11-7) projects as the starter for the Phillies and Marcus Stroman (4-7) will take the bump for the Cubs. First pitch is slated for 7:40 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Cubs prediction and pick.
White Sox hope to snap 8-game skid in finale vs. Twins
The Minnesota Twins finish up their 2022 home schedule on Thursday afternoon as they try and complete a three-game sweep
Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0
The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wednesday's game is the 18th meeting between these teams this season.
White Sox Acting Manager Miguel Cairo Ejected From Twins Opener
Miguel Cairo ejected from White Sox-Twins opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo was ejected from Tuesday's series opener against the Twins. Cairo was tossed after arguing a check swing call in the sixth inning. White Sox starter Lance Lynn threw an 0-0 cutter...
FOX43.com
Phillies' magic number for MLB playoffs: Where Philadelphia stands in the National League Wild Card
Near the end of every September, the phrase "magic number" becomes common in the vernacular of baseball fans around the country. Teams both in the mix and on the periphery of the Major League Baseball (MLB) postseason picture carefully examine the standings and calculate just how many wins by their team or losses by competitors it will take to clinch a playoff berth.
Yardbarker
Luis Robert: White Sox '100 Percent' Need to Re-Sign Jose Abreu
Should the Chicago White Sox bring back Jose Abreu in 2023? It's been a hot topic among fans, media, and now players. When pressed on the subject Wednesday, outfielder Luis Robert gave a resounding answer. The White Sox are in a tough position when it comes to Abreu. The veteran...
Sunday’s Chiefs-Bucs game will be played in Tampa Bay
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida Sunday night as scheduled, according to the NFL. The league notified the Minnesota Vikings it would use U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as a contingency plan if the game needed to be relocated due to Hurricane Ian. The Buccaneers […]
Rainiers notes: Ellis belts walk-off slam, Wall steals 52 to cap season
It was admittedly frivolous, but Drew Ellis predicted his walk-off gram slam in the dugout. He said to Forrest Wall: “If there are runners on here, this game is over.”
numberfire.com
Eloy Jimenez batting cleanup for Chicago Tuesday
The Chicago White Sox listed Eloy Jimenez as their designated hitter for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Jimenez will start at designated hitter and bat fourth Tuesday while Yasmani Grandal moves back to catcher and Seby Zavala takes a seat. Jimenez has a $3,800 salary on FanDuel and is...
South Side Sox
Six Pack of Stats: Twins 4, White Sox 0
The White Sox are playing the Twins and nothing really matters. Tony La Russa is gone for the rest of the year, but at what cost? Tim Anderson is part of the cost, as it was announced today that he will not return this year. But again, nothing matters anyway....
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Wins Franchise-Record 107th Game, Take Down Padres in Extras
The Dodgers beat the Padres, 1-0, in 10 innings on Wednesday night, establishing a new franchise record with their 107th win of the season. Alex Vesia gets the win in relief after a scoreless ninth inning, and Tommy Kahnle pitched the bottom of the 10th to become the 12th different Los Angeles pitcher to record a save this season.
