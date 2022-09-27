ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Phillies vs. Cubs prediction, odds and pick – 9/27/2022

The Philadelphia Phillies (83-69) visit the Windy City to take on the Chicago Cubs (67-86) on Tuesday night. Both teams will have their aces on the mound as Zack Wheeler (11-7) projects as the starter for the Phillies and Marcus Stroman (4-7) will take the bump for the Cubs. First pitch is slated for 7:40 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Cubs prediction and pick.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

White Sox Acting Manager Miguel Cairo Ejected From Twins Opener

Miguel Cairo ejected from White Sox-Twins opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo was ejected from Tuesday's series opener against the Twins. Cairo was tossed after arguing a check swing call in the sixth inning. White Sox starter Lance Lynn threw an 0-0 cutter...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MN
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
FOX43.com

Phillies' magic number for MLB playoffs: Where Philadelphia stands in the National League Wild Card

Near the end of every September, the phrase "magic number" becomes common in the vernacular of baseball fans around the country. Teams both in the mix and on the periphery of the Major League Baseball (MLB) postseason picture carefully examine the standings and calculate just how many wins by their team or losses by competitors it will take to clinch a playoff berth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Luis Robert: White Sox '100 Percent' Need to Re-Sign Jose Abreu

Should the Chicago White Sox bring back Jose Abreu in 2023? It's been a hot topic among fans, media, and now players. When pressed on the subject Wednesday, outfielder Luis Robert gave a resounding answer. The White Sox are in a tough position when it comes to Abreu. The veteran...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Lance Lynn
numberfire.com

Eloy Jimenez batting cleanup for Chicago Tuesday

The Chicago White Sox listed Eloy Jimenez as their designated hitter for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Jimenez will start at designated hitter and bat fourth Tuesday while Yasmani Grandal moves back to catcher and Seby Zavala takes a seat. Jimenez has a $3,800 salary on FanDuel and is...
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

Six Pack of Stats: Twins 4, White Sox 0

The White Sox are playing the Twins and nothing really matters. Tony La Russa is gone for the rest of the year, but at what cost? Tim Anderson is part of the cost, as it was announced today that he will not return this year. But again, nothing matters anyway....
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy