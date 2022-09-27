Teenager tipped to join Liverpool earns stunned three-word reaction from Rio Ferdinand for latest performance

Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro slams ‘sick and ungrateful’ Portugal fans following criticism of Man Utd icon
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister Katia Aveiro has leapt to his defence after he was slammed by Portugal fans following the 1-0 loss to Spain. The defeat meant Portugal lost their place at the top of Nations League Group A2 with Spain instead qualifying for the final four. Supporters were quick to...
Rio Ferdinand demands more action on racism in wake of Richarlison incident
Rio Ferdinand has called on football’s authorities to do more to combat racism, noting that Richarlison having a banana thrown at him prompted a similar level of “vitriol” to his showboating at Nottingham Forest last month.A banana was thrown in the forward’s direction after he scored in the 19th minute of a 5-1 friendly win over Tunisia at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Tuesday.Footage showed Manchester United midfielder Fred kicking the banana away, with Richarlison later insisting racism will continue “every day and everywhere” until sufficient punishment is handed out.People going into stadiums & think it’s acceptable to...
Report: Liverpool Defender Set For Premier League Return After Injury
Jurgen Klopp's injury problems ease further as players return to full fitness.
Cristiano Ronaldo was open to mega £210m transfer from Man Utd to Saudi Arabia with deal only failing over transfer ban
CRISTIANO Ronaldo was open to a £210million transfer to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal before the deal fell through, it has been claimed. The club's president Fahad ben Nafel claims the move only collapsed due to the side having a transfer ban and it was not the player rejecting the move.
Manchester United To Hold Talks With Napoli Over Centre Back
Manchester United could be set to hold talks with Napoli in January over the possibility of signing centre back Kim Min-Jae.
Jamie Carragher says it’s “too late” for Manchester United star to save his career
Jamie Carragher has claimed that it’s too late for Harry Maguire to salvage his Manchester United career. Maguire is going through what is undoubtedly the most difficult spell of his Manchester United career. On the pitch, Maguire is struggling and has found himself sitting on the substitute’s bench for the majority of the season.
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
Jaap Stam defends Lisandro Martinez over claims the 5ft 9in Manchester United defender is 'too small' as the ex-Red Devil hails his 'quality on the ball' and communication - insisting 'big players make mistakes too'
Jaap Stam has rubbished claims Lisandro Martinez is 'too short' to succeed in the Premier League for Manchester United. Martinez - who joined United from Ajax in a £55million deal during the summer window - is 5ft 9in and has come under fire this season. Pundits accused the 24-year-old...
Portugal's Cristiano conundrum: Calls are growing for talisman Ronaldo to be DROPPED ahead of the World Cup after lacklustre display against Spain with coach Fernando Santos accused of favouritism and his Man United game time dwindling
It's been a bruising week for Cristiano Ronaldo and not just because of the nasty black eye he suffered following his collision with Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik. Just a few weeks out from the World Cup, Portugal's biggest star is coming in for more and more criticism over his below-par performances, with many openly asking the question as to whether the team is better off without him.
Champions League giants make initial contact over Harry Kane transfer from Tottenham
Bayern Munich have reportedly made initial contact over a potential transfer move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. The Bavarian giants supposedly don’t want to make this too big a story, but have seemingly already started the process of trying to sign Kane after making him their top target up front for next summer, according to Kicker.
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro accuses Portugal fans of being 'sick, soulless and forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother... as she insists the Man United star remains 'the BEST player in the world' despite his recent struggles
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has accused Portugal fans of being 'forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother's performances, and has insisted that the Manchester United forward is still 'the best player in the world'. Ronaldo endured a miserable evening on Tuesday as he squandered some key chances in Portugal's...
Pogba claims Juventus fans are better than Man Utd’s and reveals he stayed in touch with Max Allegri at Old Trafford
PAUL POGBA has hailed Juventus fans as better than Manchester United's and revealed he stayed in contact with Massimiliano Allegri while he was at Old Trafford. The Frenchman, 29, rejoined Juve in the summer on a free transfer after a six-year spell at United. And Pogba says he's happy to...
Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Start In Manchester City Vs. Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to start for Manchester United against Manchester City in the Premier League, according to a report.
Liverpool could now lose ‘incredible’ 23-year-old thanks to 29-year-old Red, Robbie Keane warns
Liverpool may have to prepare for life without Caoimhin Kelleher, Robbie Keane has warned, in light of his struggles to break into the first-XI. It’s thanks in no small part to the Reds’ world-class No.1, Alisson Becker, who remains one of (if not the) the leading goalkeepers across the globe.
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward
Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
Man Utd ‘tried to land Manuel Akanji before rivals City but transfer broke down after Ralf Rangnick’s sacking’
MANCHESTER UNITED were keen on Manuel Akanji before the Swiss defender joined rivals Manchester City, according to reports. The Red Devils were in the market for a central defender and eventually landed Lisandro Martinez of Ajax. However, according to Fabrizio Romano, United were initially keen on then Borussia Dortmund defender...
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘DIDN’T reject’ Al-Hilal transfer as Saudi chief reveals why mega-money move from Man Utd fell through
CRISTIANO RONALDO "didn't reject" a summer transfer to Al-Hilal, according to the club's president. And he revealed the two parties were heading into the final stages of negotiations before the mega-money move collapsed. But Fahad ben Nafel insisted it was not Ronaldo who pulled the plug. Instead, he claimed a...
Juventus blow as a managerial change will see on-loan flop return in the summer
Juventus sent Denis Zakaria on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window, six months after signing the Swiss midfielder. Despite being one of the coveted midfielders in Europe when he played at Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria struggled to play well at Juve. However, he would have felt he needed a...
Juventus faces a huge 38m euros bill for transfer flop
Juventus brought Moise Kean back to the club last season after he shone on loan at PSG in the 2020/2021 season. The striker was developed in Turin and moved to Everton in 2019, but he was unsettled in England before moving on loan to Paris. The Bianconeri brought him back...
Fabrizio Romano hints Man United & Leeds could try again for attacker transfer in January
Manchester United and Leeds could be back in for the transfer of PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. According to Fabrizio Romano via CaughtOffside’s Substack, Leeds were close to signing the Netherlands international in the summer, while Man Utd also considered him as a serious option. In the end,...
