Liam Fox: New Dundee Utd boss says he will 'need to learn on the job'
Dundee United head coach Liam Fox says he will "need to learn on the job" after being appointed as Jack Ross' successor at Tannadice. The 38-year-old, whose only previous managerial experience was in the fourth tier with Cowdenbeath five years ago, is now the youngest boss in the Scottish Premiership.
My fellow Midlanders have decided I am a traitor and should be dunked in Birmingham’s filthiest canal | Adrian Chiles
I thought it would be fun to have a fantasy football match between northern and southern-born players. But where to draw the border?
Adil Rashid reveals how cricket is evolving to embrace diversity
Adil Rashid has explained how English cricket is evolving to embrace diversity, after a period in which the sport has been hit by numerous accusations of systemic racism.In 2020, former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq alleged that he was the subject of racist slurs during his time at the club, and ex-teammate Gary Ballance later admitted to being one of the individuals culpable of using such language towards the 31-year-old.The scandal led Yorkshire County Cricket Club to sack its entire coaching staff last December, after key figures in the organisation’s hierarchy resigned. Furthermore, there were hearings involving Rafiq and the...
Leicester Tigers: Freddie Steward, George Martin and Jack van Poortvliet sign new deals
Leicester Tigers' Freddie Steward, George Martin and Jack van Poortvliet have signed new deals to stay with the Premiership champions. Full-back Steward, 21, was named England men's player of the year and young player of the year at the Rugby Players' Association awards in May. Scrum-half van Poortvliet and lock...
SPFL TV deal: Livingston 'do what's best for the collective' after vote misgivings
Manager David Martindale has explained Livingston's initial reluctance to sign off on the SPFL's new £150m broadcast deal with Sky Sports, saying he would have preferred all-club accordance. With Rangers voicing opposition, the league body submitted a resolution to change voting on the matter from a unanimous outcome to...
Voices: Good vibes and great tunes: Where better to host the next Eurovision than Glasgow?
Either Glasgow or Liverpool will host Eurovision 2023 after the shortlist of cities in contention was cut from seven to two. This means Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield have missed out on the chance to host the competition next May.Well, au revoir – the aforementioned English cities just aren’t cut from the same cloth as Glasgow. The BBC will announce a final decision within weeks, after the UK replaced Ukraine to host the event after the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 competition in Italy, which would normally make Ukraine the 2023 host. However,...
