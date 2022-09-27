Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain soon to open another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Pennsylvania is TerrifyingTravel MavenStrasburg, PA
4 Fun Places to Go With Kids in Lancaster City This FallMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina Andras
Literacy Council to Host Personal Finance Workshop Series
The Literacy Council of Reading-Berks is excited to be hosting RFinances personal finance workshop series “You and Your Money.” These workshops are FREE and Open to the Public. Workshops are instructed by licensed financial advisors and cover important topics of personal finance including budgeting, debt and investing. Attendees walk away with tools to take control and have more confidence with money.
B.A.R.N. Announces Excellence in Agriculture Awards, Call for Nominations
The Berks Agricultural Resource Network, BARN, is now seeking nominations for several award categories meant to acknowledge and encourage excellence in agriculture-related areas. 2022 Bountiful Berks Award to recognize individuals or groups, or a project, that have distinguished themselves by achieving and/or promoting best practices in agriculture or related businesses.
City of Reading Planning Commission Meeting 9-27-22
City of Reading Planning Commission Meeting from Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
Sensory Concepts Orthopedic & Medical Massage to Relocate
Sensory Concepts Orthopedic & Medical Massage, 5 Bristol Court, Wyomissing, is moving to 1050 Spring Street, Wyomissing, also the Smith Bukowski Building next to AAA. The new location, now on one level, meets ADA standards for accessibility. Office hours at the new location will begin on Monday, October 3, 2022.
10/23/22 Candidates Forum Preview and Hurricane Fiona Relief 9-26-22
Get a preview of the candidates forum to be held at the Reading Area Community College Miller Center for the Arts on 10/23/22 and learn about local efforts to help victims of Hurricane Fiona with John Morgan, Alex Civil and Patricia Vasquez on Berks Inter-Cultural Alliance. From the program: Berks...
City of Reading Council Meeting 9-26-22
City of Reading Regular Council Meeting of Monday, September 9, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
Berks Women2Women to Host Evening of Empowerment
Join Berks Women2Women (W2W), a special program of the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance (GRCA), for its annual Evening of Empowerment. The inspirational development and networking event will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Ballroom, Reading. W2W will welcome keynote speaker Marissa...
‘Stuff a Bus’ Food Drive, Berks Encore Senior Expo to Be Held at FirstEnergy Stadium
FirstEnergy Stadium is proud to host the ‘Stuff a Bus’ food drive and the Berks Encore Senior Expo this fall. The event will take place on Wednesday, October 5th from 9am-2pm. Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority (BARTA) will be organizing and accepting donations to support Helping Harvest’s food assistance programs as well as dog and cat food to benefit Humane Pennsylvania. This will be throughout the entirety Berks Encore Senior Expo event which is expected to have more than 75 vendors in attendance.
Berks County Heritage Center to Host Lantern Tours & More
The Berks County Parks & Recreation Department will host a night of unique fall experiences at the Berks County Heritage Center on Friday, October 7, from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. This is an event that only happens once a year, so you don’t want to miss out!. Enjoy...
A Family Becomes First Generation Farmers as a Result of COVID-19
HALIFAX, Pa. — When the COVID-19 pandemic first appeared in Chester County in early 2020, Ryan Mossop, 43, and his wife, Kelli Brown-Mossop, 44, had an awakening, which led to a reshuffling of both their professional and personal lives. Ryan was a collision technician for 27 years and was...
To stop their sewer system sale, Towamencin residents want to change local law
Towamencin Township residents are trying an innovative strategy to fight the privatization of the municipality’s sewer system. The small township of Towamencin, Montgomery County, has just 18,000 residents. But it’s one of the most recent in a wave of Pennsylvania communities battling privatization of public water and sewer systems. Opponents fear rising rates and loss of local control over a public entity.
According to Data from Pennsylvania Lottery, Delco One of Unluckiest Counties in the State
Data from the Pennsylvania Lottery suggests that Delaware and Chester counties are two of the unluckiest counties in the state, writes Sara Satullo for the Easton Express-Times. With multimillion-dollar payouts, everyone dreams of winning the lottery, and each year the Pennsylvania Lottery publishes a list of the lucky winners by...
Philly mayor signs executive order banning firearms from all recreation areas
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney signed an executive order Tuesday banning guns and deadly weapons from the city's indoor and outdoor recreation spaces including parks, basketball courts and pools. The order is the latest attempt by Philadelphia officials to regulate guns inside city limits, something made difficult by...
Unique Teams Up with Tröegs for First Annual Senstoberfest
Unique Snacks, a 100-year-old family-owned and operated snack industry leader, announced it is joining Tröegs Independent Brewing to step up to the plate on Saturday, October 8th, at the first annual Senstoberfest Beer Fest, held at the Senators ballpark on City Island in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Senstoberfest benefits Harrisburg River Rescue and features more than 20 local and national breweries offering samplings of select brews, including Tröegs – a family-owned and operated brewery based in Hershey, PA, and a local favorite.
State Attorney Generals Object to Bonuses Paid to Malvern’s Endo Executives Before Bankruptcy
Endo International U.S. headquarters in Malvern.Image via Michael Bryant, Philadelphia Inquirer. Seven state attorneys general, including Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro, and a federal bankruptcy overseer appointed by the court, are objecting to the $94 million paid in pre-bankruptcy bonuses to top executives and other insiders at Endo International, the Ireland-based pharmaceutical company with its U.S. headquarters in Malvern, writes Bob Fernandez for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
World's largest bobblehead unveiled in Pennsylvania
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania-based store chain celebrated its 40th anniversary by breaking a Guinness World Record with a bobblehead figure measuring 16 feet, 6.73 inches high. Ollie's Bargain Outlet unveiled the giant bobblehead, made in the image of store mascot Ollie, on Wednesday at the chain's flagship location...
Coroner searching for Reading woman's next of kin
BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Pamela Wagner, 68, lived in the 1900 block of Perkiomen Avenue in Reading, according to the coroner's office. Anyone with information is asked to contact the office in Bern Township by calling...
Report decries Lehigh River toxins. Cement plant blames math error for ranking as major polluter.
A new national report based on federal data shows that one of the biggest river polluters in the U.S. is along the Lehigh. But the cement plant in question — Lafarge Whitehall — says it’s a math error, that it accidentally exaggerated the amount of toxic discharges in its own reports to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Santander Arena and PAC Rank High Pollstar Quarter Three Rankings
The ASM Global managed Santander Arena and Santander Performing Arts Center kicked off the two venue’s 2022-2023 with a record number of events in July in August that contributed to strong rankings on Pollstar’s Quarterly Worldwide Ranking based on ticket sales. The two downtown venues in Reading once again ranked high as Q3 Worldwide Pollstar Rankings for 2022 listed the Santander Performing Arts Center at #73 amongst theaters and the Santander Arena landed at #113 amongst arenas. Excluding international venues and only factoring in venues located within the United States the Santander Performing Arts Center ranked #60 and the Santander Arena ranked #78.
