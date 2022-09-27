FirstEnergy Stadium is proud to host the ‘Stuff a Bus’ food drive and the Berks Encore Senior Expo this fall. The event will take place on Wednesday, October 5th from 9am-2pm. Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority (BARTA) will be organizing and accepting donations to support Helping Harvest’s food assistance programs as well as dog and cat food to benefit Humane Pennsylvania. This will be throughout the entirety Berks Encore Senior Expo event which is expected to have more than 75 vendors in attendance.

READING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO