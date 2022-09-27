ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

click orlando

WATCH: Water recedes from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida coast

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hurricane Ian churns Wednesday morning off the southwest coast of Florida as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm packing sustained winds of 155 mph. Further north along the coast, water can be seen receding from Tampa Bay. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

VIDEOS: See how Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida on its approach to state

VERO BEACH, Fla. – Cities along the coast of southwest Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. The storm strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane early Wednesday and is expected to make landfall, possibly near Port Charlotte, later in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings...
VERO BEACH, FL
click orlando

Power outages from Hurricane Ian hit major providers in Central Florida. Here’s where

ORLANDO, Fla. – Starting in South Florida, Hurricane Ian knocked out power to tens of thousands of Floridians even before making landfall along the Gulf Coast. In news conferences throughout the last several days, Florida’s governor and officials from all parts of the state reiterated that Floridians from the Southernmost Point to the Panhandle should expect to lose power as the storm drags strong wind and heavy rain from one coast to the other.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

News 6 viewers, reporters share images of Hurricane Ian’s impacts

Hurricane Ian is battering much of the state after making landfall in Southwest Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm, leaving significant damage and flooding virtually everywhere it touches. The hurricane’s center struck Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers. The...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

STUNNING VIDEO: Satellite captures Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall in Florida

Using a satellite, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration captured stunning video of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall on Florida’s west coast. Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday. Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Heavy rain, wind rage near Orlando International Airport

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Videos taken in Orange County near Orlando International Airport shows the impact of Hurricane Ian on Central Florida after the storm made landfall earlier Wednesday in the southwest portion of the state. News 6 viewer Julia recorded video from a window on the second floor...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Naples firehouse floods due to Hurricane Ian

NAPLES, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian was pounding Florida’s southwest coast, firefighters were having a tough time getting to their equipment. Video shows Naples firefighters wading through pretty deep floodwater at a fire station in downtown Naples. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
NAPLES, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Streets flood, winds pick up in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is cutting a path through Florida, heading toward the northeastern portion of Central Florida, sending bands of wind and rain throughout much of the state. The heavy rain is causing flooding in multiple areas of Central Florida, including low-lying portions of Daytona Beach.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Live Florida beach cams as Hurricane Ian continues its trek

Hurricane Ian has made landfall on Florida’s west coast as close to a Category 5 hurricane. Take a look below at some of the live cameras in cities throughout Florida as the storm continues. To track Hurricane Ian, visit News 6 in Orlando or News4JAX in Jacksonville. Marathon. Tampa.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida

As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida, most likely north of Fort Myers, meaning that area will be on the right side of the eye and face high storm surge levels. FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg breaks down the forecast path and impacts from Tampa Bay to Fort Myers to Polk County.
FORT MYERS, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Hurricane Ian brings massive damage, flooding to Florida

FLORIDA – As Hurricane Ian continues to make its way toward Central Florida, the storm’s impact is being felt all across the state. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Gulf Coast barrier islands evacuated as Hurricane Ian gets closer to landfall

The bridges leading to the barrier islands in Manatee County were closed, starting Tuesday night. Police were stationed at the bridges not allowing anyone back on. Emergency managers ordered evacuations for Zones A and B from Naples in Collier County to Tampa in Hillsborough County in preparation of Hurricane Ian making landfall on Florida.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Video shows shows flooding along Indian River in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian lashes Florida, the heavy downpours are causing flooding across the state. Video submitted to News 6 by Carolyn Thorndyke-Sonnamaker shows flooding in south Titusville along the Indian River. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county...
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

Here are the Central Florida road, bridge closures due to Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves up through Central Florida and continues to impact local counties, we will likely see more road and bridge closures. Many cities and counties will close bridges as wind speeds pick up. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Little Wekiva River experiences record flood levels during Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Little Wekiva River, the 18.2-mile stream in Seminole County, experienced record flood levels Thursday morning after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Seminole County officials said the flooding from the Altamonte Springs stream, which has been at the...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

