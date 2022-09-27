Read full article on original website
WATCH: Water recedes from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida coast
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hurricane Ian churns Wednesday morning off the southwest coast of Florida as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm packing sustained winds of 155 mph. Further north along the coast, water can be seen receding from Tampa Bay. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian...
Shark Swims Through Flooded Florida Neighborhood as Hurricane Ian Thrashes the State
One scene out of Florida is a result of the strong storm surge, as a shark has been spotted swimming through a Fort Meyers neighborhood.
VIDEOS: See how Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida on its approach to state
VERO BEACH, Fla. – Cities along the coast of southwest Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. The storm strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane early Wednesday and is expected to make landfall, possibly near Port Charlotte, later in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings...
Power outages from Hurricane Ian hit major providers in Central Florida. Here’s where
ORLANDO, Fla. – Starting in South Florida, Hurricane Ian knocked out power to tens of thousands of Floridians even before making landfall along the Gulf Coast. In news conferences throughout the last several days, Florida’s governor and officials from all parts of the state reiterated that Floridians from the Southernmost Point to the Panhandle should expect to lose power as the storm drags strong wind and heavy rain from one coast to the other.
News 6 viewers, reporters share images of Hurricane Ian’s impacts
Hurricane Ian is battering much of the state after making landfall in Southwest Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm, leaving significant damage and flooding virtually everywhere it touches. The hurricane’s center struck Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers. The...
STUNNING VIDEO: Satellite captures Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall in Florida
Using a satellite, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration captured stunning video of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall on Florida’s west coast. Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe...
Hurricane Ian tracker 1 pm: Ian nears Category 5 strength as it moves onshore in Florida
Florida is bracing for catastrophic storm surge, winds and floods as Hurricane Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm.
WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday. Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
WATCH: Heavy rain, wind rage near Orlando International Airport
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Videos taken in Orange County near Orlando International Airport shows the impact of Hurricane Ian on Central Florida after the storm made landfall earlier Wednesday in the southwest portion of the state. News 6 viewer Julia recorded video from a window on the second floor...
VIDEO: Naples firehouse floods due to Hurricane Ian
NAPLES, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian was pounding Florida’s southwest coast, firefighters were having a tough time getting to their equipment. Video shows Naples firefighters wading through pretty deep floodwater at a fire station in downtown Naples. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
WATCH: Streets flood, winds pick up in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is cutting a path through Florida, heading toward the northeastern portion of Central Florida, sending bands of wind and rain throughout much of the state. The heavy rain is causing flooding in multiple areas of Central Florida, including low-lying portions of Daytona Beach.
WATCH: Live Florida beach cams as Hurricane Ian continues its trek
Hurricane Ian has made landfall on Florida’s west coast as close to a Category 5 hurricane. Take a look below at some of the live cameras in cities throughout Florida as the storm continues. To track Hurricane Ian, visit News 6 in Orlando or News4JAX in Jacksonville. Marathon. Tampa.
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida
As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida, most likely north of Fort Myers, meaning that area will be on the right side of the eye and face high storm surge levels. FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg breaks down the forecast path and impacts from Tampa Bay to Fort Myers to Polk County.
WATCH: Hurricane Ian brings massive damage, flooding to Florida
FLORIDA – As Hurricane Ian continues to make its way toward Central Florida, the storm’s impact is being felt all across the state. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: Eye of Cat. 4 storm making landfall near Sanibel, Captiva islands
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm Wednesday morning. Ian made landfall in southwest Florida just after noon on Wednesday and is expected to bring significant impacts to Central Florida. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. >>> DOWNLOAD OUR FREE APPS TO...
Florida woman spots heart in clouds over Orlando as Hurricane Ian nears: 'We'll be fine'
ORLANDO, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian threatens to impact Florida, one woman found a sign in the sky that hopefully things will be ok. Sarah Shannon Moncho of Orlando posted photos to Facebook of what looked like clouds shaped like two hands forming a heart in the sky over the Conway area in spectacular pink and purple hues.
Gulf Coast barrier islands evacuated as Hurricane Ian gets closer to landfall
The bridges leading to the barrier islands in Manatee County were closed, starting Tuesday night. Police were stationed at the bridges not allowing anyone back on. Emergency managers ordered evacuations for Zones A and B from Naples in Collier County to Tampa in Hillsborough County in preparation of Hurricane Ian making landfall on Florida.
WATCH: Video shows shows flooding along Indian River in Titusville
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian lashes Florida, the heavy downpours are causing flooding across the state. Video submitted to News 6 by Carolyn Thorndyke-Sonnamaker shows flooding in south Titusville along the Indian River. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county...
Here are the Central Florida road, bridge closures due to Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves up through Central Florida and continues to impact local counties, we will likely see more road and bridge closures. Many cities and counties will close bridges as wind speeds pick up. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
Little Wekiva River experiences record flood levels during Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Little Wekiva River, the 18.2-mile stream in Seminole County, experienced record flood levels Thursday morning after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Seminole County officials said the flooding from the Altamonte Springs stream, which has been at the...
