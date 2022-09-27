Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi ‘to LEAVE PSG on free transfer in summer with Argentina star to refuse new contract offers’
LIONEL MESSI will leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer next summer, according to reports. The Argentine hero signed a two-year deal with the French giants in 2021. However, according to Beteve in Spain via Miquel Blazquez, he plans to refuse any new contract offers with the Ligue 1 champions.
Cristiano Ronaldo was open to mega £210m transfer from Man Utd to Saudi Arabia with deal only failing over transfer ban
CRISTIANO Ronaldo was open to a £210million transfer to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal before the deal fell through, it has been claimed. The club's president Fahad ben Nafel claims the move only collapsed due to the side having a transfer ban and it was not the player rejecting the move.
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
Manchester United To Hold Talks With Napoli Over Centre Back
Manchester United could be set to hold talks with Napoli in January over the possibility of signing centre back Kim Min-Jae.
Antonio Cassano calls for Cristiano Ronaldo to 'do himself a favour' and 'STOP' playing... as he claims the Manchester United forward risks becoming a regular substitute unless he RETIRES
Former Italy forward Antonio Cassano has called for Cristiano Ronaldo to retire or risk becoming a regular substitute following his recent struggles. Ronaldo has started just one league match this term under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, but was on the teamsheet for both of Portugal's Nations League games during the current international break.
Yardbarker
Liverpool ‘frontrunners’ for ‘outstanding’ teenager Man Utd have watched ’46 times since age 12′ – Laurie Whitwell
Liverpool reportedly remain ‘frontrunners’ for Jude Bellingham’s signature next summer despite interest from Manchester United. Reflecting on the 19-year-old’s ‘outstanding’ (as Dominic King put it) outing for England, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed on Twitter that the Red Devils had watched the midfielder in action 46 times since he was 12 years of age.
Yardbarker
Juventus join the queue for Croatia’s “New Modric”
With the long blond hair, the effortless technical touch and the Croatian nationality, it was only a matter of time for Lovro Majer to be dubbed as the “New Modric”. Even though the 24-year-old still has a long way to go to match the feat of the Real Madrid legend, he has done enough to attract the attention of some of the top clubs in Europe.
Manchester United summer target Benjamin Sesko scores a wonder goal for Slovenia to show the Red Devils what they're missing... after the rising star agreed to join RB Leipzig rather than moving to Old Trafford
Manchester United summer transfer target Benjamin Sesko showed exactly what the Red Devils are missing out on when he scored a wonder goal for Slovenia against Sweden on Tuesday night. United showed significant interest in the 19-year-old during the recent transfer window, but he has opted to join RB Leipzig...
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward
Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
Portugal's Cristiano conundrum: Calls are growing for talisman Ronaldo to be DROPPED ahead of the World Cup after lacklustre display against Spain with coach Fernando Santos accused of favouritism and his Man United game time dwindling
It's been a bruising week for Cristiano Ronaldo and not just because of the nasty black eye he suffered following his collision with Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik. Just a few weeks out from the World Cup, Portugal's biggest star is coming in for more and more criticism over his below-par performances, with many openly asking the question as to whether the team is better off without him.
Report: Manchester City Admirers Of Bundesliga Manager Amid Guardiola Uncertainty
Questions over Pep Guardiola's future are once again being asked, with the Manchester City manager's contract expiring at the end of the current season.
Man Utd ‘tried to land Manuel Akanji before rivals City but transfer broke down after Ralf Rangnick’s sacking’
MANCHESTER UNITED were keen on Manuel Akanji before the Swiss defender joined rivals Manchester City, according to reports. The Red Devils were in the market for a central defender and eventually landed Lisandro Martinez of Ajax. However, according to Fabrizio Romano, United were initially keen on then Borussia Dortmund defender...
BBC
Transfer news: Atletico Madrid interested in De Gea
Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea with his contract coming to an end at the end of the season. (90min), external. Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot is hopeful of receiving a new contract offer from United. Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Roma are monitoring Dalot's form. (Manchester Evening News), external.
Yardbarker
Juventus blow as a managerial change will see on-loan flop return in the summer
Juventus sent Denis Zakaria on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window, six months after signing the Swiss midfielder. Despite being one of the coveted midfielders in Europe when he played at Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria struggled to play well at Juve. However, he would have felt he needed a...
EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle handed FIVE major fitness boosts with Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes fit to face Fulham this weekend and Allan Saint-Maximin hopeful of making the bench... but £60m forward Alexander Isak is OUT
Newcastle have been handed a much-needed quintet of fitness boosts ahead of Saturday's trip to Fulham - but that is offset against injuries to £60million club-record signing Alexander Isak, Chris Wood and Matt Ritchie. Sportsmail understands both Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes are ready to declare themselves fit for...
Yardbarker
Juventus faces a huge 38m euros bill for transfer flop
Juventus brought Moise Kean back to the club last season after he shone on loan at PSG in the 2020/2021 season. The striker was developed in Turin and moved to Everton in 2019, but he was unsettled in England before moving on loan to Paris. The Bianconeri brought him back...
UEFA・
BBC
Transfer news: Reds may make January move for Bellingham
Liverpool could move for a swap deal involving Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in January, with Naby Keita wanted by the Bundesliga club. (Bild, via Express), external. However, 19-year-old England international Bellingham is Real Madrid's top target for next summer's transfer window. (Marca), external. Meanwhile, Liverpool are interested in another...
Yardbarker
Juventus opts to fly their Argentinian players to Paris first
The international window has drawn to a close and clubs are now flying their players back to bases for the resumption of league duties. Juventus is one of them and the Bianconeri would be keen to have their men back home as quickly as possible. One country that has several...
UEFA・
Bayern Munich chief Hasan Salihamidzic admits Sadio Mane 'needs a little time to get used to the Bundesliga' following his summer move from Liverpool... but still expects the German champions to have 'a lot of joy' with the forward in their side
Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic believes it is only a matter of time before Sadio Mane finds his best form for the German side following his summer switch from Liverpool. Mane starred in Liverpool's team for six years, winning every major trophy available, before opting to move to Bayern...
David De Gea 'wanted by Juventus on free transfer at the end of the season'... with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag 'unsure whether to offer £300,000-a-week goalkeeper a new contract'
Juventus are reportedly considering making a move for Manchester united goalkeeper David De Gea at the end of the season. The Spanish goalkeeper's current United deal is up next summer, and they currently risk letting him leave for nothing in nine months' time. De Gea is on of the top...
