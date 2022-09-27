ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 6

9. Clarkston (3-2) Clarkston’s rollercoaster ride through a very tough first four games ended with a 35-27 loss to West Bloomfield. The Wolves do have a lighter schedule these next few weeks, but its not like they can go into cruise control in the OAA Red. Oxford awaits on Friday.
WALLED LAKE, MI
MLive.com

2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list heading into Week 6

Caledonia is 5-0 and averaging 48.2 points per game. While a lot factors into that, senior quarterback Mason McKenzie plays a big role in the Fighting Scots’ success this season. McKenzie joins the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list this week after a seven-touchdown effort in Week 5. With a total of 22 touchdowns already this season, McKenzie is a legit contender for the state’s top individual award.
CALEDONIA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan basketball reveals captains for 2022-2023 season

While the football team is undefeated, its never too early to start looking at Michigan basketball. The Wolverines recently announced their captains for the 2022-2023 season. Michigan went 19-15 (11-9 B1G) last season under head coach Juwan Howard. Captain Hunter Dickinson returns after averaging a team-best 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. The 7-foot-1 center is one of the best players in the conference. Dickson was the B1G Freshman of the Year in 2021. He will be key to Michigan’s success this season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Teams#American Football
The Ann Arbor News

Site plan approved for Ann Arbor-area pickleball facility

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Pickleball, bocce ball and sand volleyball are just some of the activities that a pickleball facility is planning to bring to Scio Township. Wolverine Pickleball received site plan approval on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to construct its 37,250-square-foot indoor recreation facility that plans to bring not only pickleball, but other sports and activities to Metty Drive.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5

We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Maize n Brew

Michigan hosts 2024 five-star center Flory Bidunga on visit

With football season comes recruiting visits for college basketball programs across the country, and that includes the Michigan Wolverines, who hosted 2024 five-star center Flory Bidunga over the weekend. The 6-foot-9 center from Kokomo, Indiana is about as high as you can be ranked on the 247Sports composite; he’s a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Sottini’s Super Sub can defeat lunch-time hunger for under $10

ANN ARBOR, MI – It’s 11 a.m. in downtown Ann Arbor and I’m ready to eat something that will not only keep you going for the rest of the day, but also taste magnificent. Downtown Ann Arbor has many great lunch options, but for this week’s dish of the week I could think of no better option to satisfy my hunger than The Super Sub made by the fine folks at Sottini’s Sub Shop on South 4th Avenue in the heart of downtown.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit Lions trust their new-and-improved wide receiver depth if called upon

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions could be counting on their new-and-improved wide receiver depth with injuries mounting all over the offense. Star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown’s status is very much in the air for this weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. St. Brown missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury. Fellow receiver Josh Reynolds missed with an ankle injury, too. It’s also worth noting running back D’Andre Swift could miss some time with ankle and shoulder injuries.
DETROIT, MI
wkar.org

The MSU football embarrassment against Minnesota and the criticism of head coach Mel Tucker | Current Sports | Sep. 26, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin the MSU football team suffered its second straight loss of the season on Saturday, falling hard to Minnesota. How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for the blowout loss? Should changes be made to the assistant coaching staff? How should Spartan fans adjust their expectations for this team? All of that, and more, on today's show.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
21K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy